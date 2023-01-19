A litter of six Labrador puppies belong to Assistance Canine Training Services turned five weeks old on Wednesday. One is being named after the Sun’s Lloyd Jones and will be called Jonesy. (COURTESY PHOTO)
CONWAY — A litter of six Labrador puppies turned 5 weeks old Wednesday. They are living with breeder/caretaker Ed Alkalay and his family, and the litter belongs to Assistance Canine Training Services. Now, one of these pups will be chosen to be raised locally and be named Jonesy, after Conway Daily Sun Education/Sports Editor Lloyd Jones.
Readers will have the opportunity to follow Jonesy through training with ACTS.
The mother of this litter is Feather, a Labrador retriever, who came into the program in August of 2019. She arrived from Susquehanna Service Dogs in Pennsylvania and started her training immediately. Feather was part of a cooperative breeding program through Assistance Dogs International and as such, she was to be trained in the ACTS program, but evaluated for possible breeding by the cooperative when she was around 16 months old.
“Feather did great during her training, and she proved to have an excellent temperament and great potential as a possible service dog,” said Robin Crocker of ACTS. “ACTS was not surprised when the cooperative selected her to be a breeding dog. As such she would not be matched or placed with a client, but rather, bred through the cooperative to continue to improve the quality of dogs being used throughout ADI programs.
According to Crocker, Feather’s first litter was eight beautiful Labrador pups. ACTS kept six, one went to an ADI program in Europe and one to another U.S.-based ADI organization. The pups are reportedly all in training and doing well.
Feather had her second litter Dec. 13 and had six healthy puppies, all yellow and weighing around a pound each.
From this litter, ACTS will keep four puppies to go through their program. The remaining two will go to other ADI members who work with the breeding cooperative.
“The dogs that will stay with ACTS will not be selected until they have their puppy temperament tests done and until all the notes from their first eight weeks of rearing are compiled and reviewed,” said Crocker. “The puppies that stay will then be matched with puppy raisers who will begin their training as soon as the puppies have settled into their new homes.”
In the meantime, the puppies live in a home with their mother and with the Alkalay family. At 5 weeks of age, the puppies have their eyes open and can fully hear. They have started eating mushy food and will soon be transitioning to solid food. Each day when the family is off to school and work, a team of volunteers scheduledis to come in and tend to the puppies' needs.
Part of the responsibilities of both the breeder/caretaker family and the volunteers is to ensure that the ACTS Enrichment Program is being carried out. Each day the puppies are exposed to different sights, sounds, smells and surfaces, allowing them to experience these stimuli in a gentle, safe, and positive environment, preparing them for public access training and for their future work.
“One of these lucky pups will be named Jonesy as a tribute to Lloyd Jones who has followed and reported on ACTS throughout its 16 years of incorporation as a non-profit,” Crocker said. “ACTS is grateful for all the great coverage from The Conway Daily Sun, and especially grateful to Lloyd Jones for his continued willingness to follow our program, puppies and graduate teams.”
ACTS was founded in 2007 and is a 501(c)(3) non-profit. ACTS raises and trains service dogs for mobility and facility dogs for professionals using dogs in schools, courthouses, medical practices and other professional practices where animal-assisted therapy can be utilized.
The program relies heavily on volunteers, particularly on puppy raisers who commit to raising and training puppies for either short-term, approximately six months, or longer-term, up to 18 months. Puppy raisers attend classes to assist them during the raising and training process and enjoy the support of the ACTS trainers and the general “family” feel of the organization.
Little Jonesy will be placed in a puppy raiser home sometime around Feb. 8, along with the other three litter mates. ACTS is currently accepting puppy raiser applications for these puppies. For more information, go to assistancecanine.org or call ACTS at (603) 383-2073.
