CONWAY — A litter of six Labrador puppies turned 5 weeks old Wednesday. They are living with breeder/caretaker Ed Alkalay and his family, and the litter belongs to Assistance Canine Training Services. Now, one of these pups will be chosen to be raised locally and be named Jonesy, after Conway Daily Sun  Education/Sports Editor Lloyd Jones.

Readers will have the opportunity to follow Jonesy through training with ACTS.

