CONWAY — Assistance Canine Training Services (ACTS) will celebrate the accomplishments of seven graduating teams in a ceremony today at 2 p.m. at the Journey Church in Center Conway. The celebration of the Class of 2022 is open to the public.
Among the graduates are Harper, Hero and Houston, who are going to be explosive detection dogs.
“ACTS has partnered with MSA Security in New York to help place these three boys in jobs that are perfectly suited for them,” said Robin Crocker, director of canine development for ACTS.
“Each of them displayed the temperament and confidence needed for explosive detection, and they will each be out in our world helping to prevent and deter attacks, and helping to keep us all safe,” she said.
Service dog Gem, along with facility dogs Frisco, Freesia and Granite, also will graduate.
Service dogs assist individuals with mobility disabilities. Facility dogs are placed with individual professionals who use animal-assisted therapy and intervention in their daily work. Explosive detection dogs scent for hundreds of different explosives and work with their partners to prevent and deter attacks.
The graduating teams are:
-- Tracy Stephens (Topsfield, Mass.) and facility dog for education Frisco — Frisco is working in a high school in Animal Assisted Education
-- Maeve London (Jamestown, R.I.) and facility dog for therapy Freesia — Freesia is working in an occupational therapy practice with autistic children using animal assisted intervention
-- Liz Polcaro (Norfolk, Mass.) and facility dog for therapy Granite — Granite works with Polcaro in her private therapy practice with both children and adults using animal assisted intervention
-- Kate Hooks (Ithaca, N.Y.) and service dog Gem — Gem is Hooks' service dog assisting with tasks such as opening doors, turning off lights, picking up articles that she drops, finding help for Hooks, and helping her remove the bed covers when she is hot at night.
-- Explosive detection dogs Hero, Houston, and Harper — Their partner's names have not yet been released.
Crocker said ACTS has been busy through the year growing its “puppy raising program, establishing a breeding program, working closely with an industry-wide breeding cooperative, establishing plans for a new home base and facility, developing a local therapy dog program and continuing to develop and implement long-range plans that will enable the organization to place more teams each year.”
ACTS was started in Center Tuftonboro in 2007 and moved to the Mount Washington Valley in 2014. Since then, the volunteer-run non-profit has graduated 36 teams.
ACTS uses primarily Labrador and golden retrievers.
While it takes to two years to train a service dog, not every dog is cut out to do this. “The industry flunk-out rate is 50 percent,” Crocker said. “Fortunately, we’re above that percentage (less than 20 percent).”
The cost of the two-year extensive process of training a service or facility dog is $20,000. Clients pay only a small percentage of that cost and the remaining funds come from donors, grants and sponsors.
Crocker said: “As ACTS moves forward it becomes more and more necessary for the organization to have a physical location. Starting this fall, we have plans to move and start settling into a new home. Long-range planning and goal setting continue to be a part of the ACTS board yearly agenda and as an organization, ACTS continues to help dogs help people, and move forward with the mission.”
ACTS is accredited by Assistance Dogs International and Animal Assisted Intervention International and trains and places service and facility dogs and is a 501(c)(3) non-profit.
For more information, go to assistancecanine.org.
