CONWAY — Assistance Canine Training Services (ACTS) is excited to introduce its newest puppy in training, a black Labrador named Honor, and his puppy-raising family, the Perkinses of Denmark, Maine (Howard and Heather, and their kids Elizabeth and Declan).
Honor is part of a cooperative breeding program and was bred at NEADS (formerly known as National Education for Assistance Dog Services) World Class Service Dogs of Princeton, Mass. Through cooperative breeding, ACTS is able to work with a wide range of organizations that have breeding programs geared specifically for service and guide dog work.
The Perkins family received Honor two weeks ago and have started their training with a weekly A+ Puppy class and with a supervised field trip. They will attend these classes for eight weeks.
Classes are specifically designed for giving younger puppies a jump start in their training. Once they have completed these classes, they will join the older puppies in training at their weekly practice session.
During this early socialization period, the Perkins family will receive guidance on how to appropriately introduce Honor to experiences out in public. Honor will be out and about in the Mount Washington Valley, looking for unique experiences to help him complete his checklist of unique things to see, hear and do.
ACTS is proud of the puppy raising program. Robin Crocker, director of canine development, notes, “We provide puppy raisers with lots of support. Trainers are available to them whenever they need advise and they also enjoy the support of other puppy raisers who all attend classed and field trips together weekly.”
ACTS is a non-profit training both service and facility dogs. For more information on volunteering, go to assistancecanine.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.