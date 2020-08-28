FRYEBURG — Fiona Brosnan, a sophomore at Fryeburg Academy, wants to make the world a better place. The 14-year-old from Lovell, Maine, organized a Black Lives Matter “Peaceful Protest” last Saturday.
Approximately 15 people joined her on Main Street in Fryeburg Village near the intersection of Route 302 and Route 113 for two hours, and a little rain didn’t dampen anyone’s enthusiasm.
“Our overall mission in organizing this protest was to have our voices heard,” said Brosnan. “The message we were trying to send was that we will fight for what’s right and against systemic racism for as long as we need to. That Black lives do matter, and always will matter. A quote that we felt aligned with our situation (because we got rained on) is 'Black lives matter, rain or shine.'”
It was the seventh Black Lives Matter protest to take place in the valley this year. Protests have been held across the nation in the wake of the May 25 death of African-American man George Floyd, which occurred while he was in the custody of Minneapolis police officers.
A demonstration at the Four Corners in Conway Village on May 31 drew about 200 people. A second brought about 500 people to Schouler Park and along Route 16 in North Conway Village on June 8.
A June 14 march saw about 100 people walking with signs from Settlers Green to Schouler Park.
Brosnan said she’s taken part in a few of the local protests, “but this was my first time really organizing one.”
She and fellow sophomore Josephino Thivierge had the idea to bring one to Fryeburg.
Brosnan promoted the “Peaceful Protest,” through social media urging people to attend to “Help support the movement.” She encouraged participants to wear a mask, bring water, wear sunscreen and be positive.
Brosnan and Thivierge reached out to Activism Maine to let them known about the protest to help spread the word across social media. She also went to the town hall and the local businesses in the village as a courtesy to let them know what was going to take place.
The vast majority of those who passed through the town from 1-3 p.m., were supportive of the young protestors.
“We received a lot of support from the locals,” Brosnan said. “There were a lot of honks and thumbs up. There were a few people who disapproved but the support far outweighed that.”
Brosnan spoke at the protest.
“This is a true story from a woman named Alysha Willey,” she shared. “She speaks out about her experience in Portland (Maine) this past weekend, and I thought it was important that I share it with you.
“‘Protest update for August 14th, 2020. Tonight, things got worse. I was standing on a street corner, recording from the sidewalk. And four or five Portland police officers attacked me. They grabbed me by my hair and threw me to the ground, laid on my and beat me in the head with their batons. Luckily, there were some amazing protesters out there who came over and pulled me by my backpack out from under these officers. But I also watched Portland police officers push protesters off of a freeway overpass.’
“That all really resonated with me,” she said. “I wanted to honor her courage by reading this aloud.”
Brosnan has taken it upon herself to set aside a portion of each day to be involved in activism.
“Honestly, I feel there are so many different ways to raises awareness,” she said. “Every day, I take 10 minutes to go online and sign petitions. People think that ‘Me, one person, can’t make a difference,’ but it does, I really believe it does.”
