CONWAY — The town of Conway is looking for election help on Tuesday.
Town Moderator Deborah Fauver said Friday she is in need of at least one more person willing to staff the “unmasked area” at the polls at Kennett High School, where residents of Conway and Hale’s Location will vote on Tuesday.
The polls are scheduled to be open from 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
“I have three people; I need four,” Fauver said by phone.
Fauver says she is breaking up the poll duty into shifts.
“I have a husband and wife who said they will do it from 1 to 7 p.m., and I have a gentleman willing to work from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. I just need one more person for that morning shift,” she said.
She added: “(Selectman) John Colbath has phone calls out to a few people, seeing if there is any interest. It would actually be nice if we had two or three more people because things always happen before an election where someone may not be able to show up. It would be great if we have backups.”
In the Sept. 8 primary election, Conway had fewer than 15 people wanting to vote without a mask.
Poll workers are compensated for their time. They receive $37.50 for a half-day shift, and the few people who work all day receive $75.
Incidentally, Fauver, who will be there from before 8 a.m. and stay long after the polls close, receives only $50.
Anyone interested in working this election can contact Fauver at dfauver@coopercargillchant.com.
Volunteers are supplied personal protection equipment at the polls from masks to face shields, hand sanitizer and many will be set up behind plexiglass barriers.
Fauver has 80 people lined up to work on Election Day.
“I really wanted to minimize people having to be there all day,” she explained. “Now, we’re able to break it up into shifts. I appreciate everyone willing to help to make the day go smoothly. I think we’re ready.
There are 8,336 voters on the Conway checklist.
“We are expecting 3,000-3,600 voters to pass through the Conway polls on Tuesday” in addition to the approximately 2,500 absentee ballots that have already been received, Fauver said.
“At the 2016 Presidential Election, we had 5,312 voters. This year, we are expecting a slightly higher total number.”
Fauver has been amazed by the interest in this election.
“There’s so much new stuff, it’s challenging,” she said. “Monday we can start the pre-processing (of absentee ballots), and I have 14 people for that. I hope it’s enough.”
The forecast for Tuesday, says AccuWeather, is for a daytime high of 40 degrees. It will be partly sunny with wind gusts of up to 16 mph.
“The one thing I would ask people is to be patient, everything will take a little bit longer this year,” Fauver said.
