CONWAY — Final updates have been made for Saturday's 20th anniversary 9/11 observances in North Conway's Schouler Park, according to coordinator state Rep. Steve Woodcock (D-Conway) of American Legion Post 95 of North Conway.
North Conway and Jackson are two communities honoring the solemn occasion. No ceremonies are planned in Tamworth, Madison or Freedom. The Ossipee Town Hall could not be reached by press time.
Woodcock said the ceremonies in North Conway will start in Schouler Park at 8:30 a.m. and end by 10 a.m. before the 38th annual Mud Bowl “Tournament of Mud” Parade from John H. Fuller Elementary to the park begins at 10:30 a.m.
“We have talked with Mud Bowl officials and they have agreed to set their parade back from its usual start at 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. to allow us time,” said Woodcock.
Woodcock said he has invited officials and members of the community to mark the occasion, including Army veteran Capt. Ray Gilmore of Bartlett.
State troopers, along with Conway police and Carroll County Sheriff’s Department officers are expected to be part of the ceremonies as well.
“We’re hoping for a larger turnout because of it falling on a Saturday. We have reached out to all the local fire departments,” said Woodcock.
Close to 3,000 people were killed on that clear September day 20 years ago (265 on the four planes, including the 19 terrorists; 2,606 at the World Trade Center and surrounding area; and 125 at the Pentagon).
The public is welcome to arrive at Schouler Park at 8:30 a.m., at which point small American flags will be distributed by volunteers, including Woodcock’s wife, Denise Woodcock, and by his sister, Barbara MacKinnon of Haverhill, Mass., who will be visiting North Conway this weekend for the ceremonies.
Masks will be requested but not mandated. Social distancing will be observed, Woodcock said.
Woodcock will once again serve as master of ceremonies. The Rev. Gail Doktor of the Jackson Community Church will give an opening prayer and the Rev. John Hogue of the First Church of Christ, Congregational of North Conway will present his reflections on the events of that day.
The closing prayer will be given by Father Brad Mathias of St. Margaret’s Anglican Church of Conway, who is the chaplain for the American Legion Post 46 of Conway.
Muriel Magg — a resident of Hale’s Location who lost many friends in the attacks on the World Trade Center towers — will as she has the past few years lead the audience in a rendition of Irving Berlin’s “God Bless America.”
New this year, in conjunction with an exhibit in the Ham Room at the Conway Public Library, “September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World,” a message board will be on-site, manned by Lisa Solomon, daughter of Conway Village Fire Chief Steve Solomon (see related article).
Other flower bearers include American Legion Post 95 Commander Jim Lefebvre, laying a flower in honor of those who lost their lives in the attack on the Pentagon. Lefebvre has a personal story of friends who died in the attack when he was a defense contractor in Virginia after serving in the Army.
As she does every year, Helen Goss of Chalmers Insurance Group will lay a flower in honor of those involved in the financial industry who died in the attacks on the World Trade Center. She will lay a flower at 8:46 a.m., the time of the first attack on the North Tower.
At 9:03 a.m., the time of the second attack, Post 95 adjutant Steve Robinson will lay a flower in honor of those who died in the South Tower.
At 10:03 a.m., Vietnam War Marine veteran Karl Pfeil of Post 95 will lay a flower in honor of the 40 passengers and crew members who died in the crash of United Airlines Flight 93 in Shanksville, Penn.
Woodcock said that because of recent events in Afghanistan marking the end of America’s 20 years of having troops stationed there in response to the attacks of 9/11, he felt especially compelled to have veterans such as Gilmore participate in the ceremonies this year.
“Ray will be laying a flower at the flagpole in honor of veterans who served in Afghanistan,” said Woodcock.
Others laying flowers will include Mount Washington Valley firefighters, EMS personnel, and local, regional and state law enforcement.
Bellringer will be Woodcock’s nephew, David F. MacKinnon of the Haverhill, Mass., police department’s honor guard.
A trumpet solo of "American the Beautiful" will be performed by Dana Russian. Taps will be played by former Conway Selectman Stacy Sand of North Conway at the conclusion of the ceremonies.
In Jackson, Kathleen Driscoll Flammia, executive of the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce, said Jackson for the 17th year will once again be holding its ceremonies in observance of the tragedies of 9/11, including its annual “America Supports You Freedom Walk, which bears as its theme, “We will not forget!”
Participants are asked to gather at the Jackson Covered Bridge at 8:15 a.m. for the walk to the village. Preregistration is appreciated, Flammia said, and flag bearers are asked to call the Jackson chamber office at (978) 580-0905.
Singing “God Bless America” will be Dallas Bell prior to the walk.
“Immediately following the event, there will be complimentary coffee and light breakfast at the J-Town Deli & Country Store for all military, police, fire and rescue personnel,” said Flammia.
Both Woodcock and Flammia expressed their sense of gratitude for the military who fought in Afghanistan and Iraq as well as to all first responders including rescue, fire and police who work to protect America, not only on 9/11 but day in and day out.
“The part that is so amazing to me is how that spirit of patriotism swept this nation after the attacks and it would be nice to see that again — without a war,” said Woodcock.
Added Flammia in a separate interview, “I can’t say enough about what these people — our military, our firefighters, our police, our fire and rescue — do on behalf of all of us to protect our freedoms and to serve us. We are the luckiest country in the world. Our country united after the attacks and we need to once again stand as one.”
Asked if the war in the Mid-East was worth it, Woodcock said yes.
“Anytime the United States is attacked is worth a response — and this was a huge response. But we need to continue to stand up for us and not be impacted. Did we stay too long? That’s an entirely different conversation.”
For more information about either event, call Woodcock at (603) 356-2904 or Flammia at (603) 383-9356 (jacksonnh.com).
