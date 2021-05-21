CONWAY — Twenty-one Kennett High students from the Mount Washington Career and Technical Center were inducted into the National Technical Honor Society on May 2 in a remote ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The inductees were recognized by Virginia Schrader, director of the MWVCTC, as students “who are successful in their chosen program, dependable, of worthy character, good mentality, credible achievement and possessing an outstanding attitude."
The National Technical Honor Society is affiliated with over 2,500 schools and colleges. It began in 1984 as the National Vocational-Technical Honor Society at H.B. Swofford Career Center, Spartanburg County, South Carolina.
In 2006, the staff at the career and tech center, then directed by (former KHS principal) Neal Moylan, introduced standards of professionalism to mirror industry standards and expectations. The center also became a chapter of the NTHS with a goal “to increase the academic rigor and foster excellence in workforce education in each of the programs” at the center.
To be considered for selection, students must have finished all levels of the program, three or four years' worth. They must be a member of the Career Tech Student Organization and attain a minimum grade point average in career tech classes.
“It’s a pretty high standard, it’s not just because you show up,” said Kelley Murphy, who oversees the child and education studies program in the MWVCTC. “You truly have to be dedicated, especially with the CTSO piece. I think this was our biggest group (of inductees).”
The mission of the National Technical Honor Society is “to honor student achievement and leadership in Career and Technical Education (CTE), promote educational excellence, award scholarships and enhance career opportunities for members.”
To be considered, Schrader said, students must be nominated by a CTE teacher; be evaluated by teachers on professional and work ethic qualities; maintain an 80 or above average for all academics as well as all CTE classes; and complete a portfolio that includes a reference letter, transcript, a letter stating why the student believes they should be accepted and examples of work completed in CTE classes.
Here are this year's inductees:
-- In Advanced Manufacturing — Andy Shaw is the instructor: William Metz, Henry Moneypenny, Sean Morgan, Kylan Morneau and Bryson Wrobleski.
-- Automotive Technology — Jim Harrington is the instructor: Parker Mustapha.
-- Business Education — Corey Genest is the instructor: Spencer Ogren and Nicole Lockhart-Rios.
-- CADD — Joe Riddensdale is the instructor: Tyler Cicero, Taylor Rothen and Cole Siefer.
-- Construction Trades — Paul Cail is the instructor: Reed Karnopp and Cam Leavitt.
-- Computer Science — Dan Mack is the instructor: Krishna Garg.
-- Culinary — Alison Bickford is the instructor: Liam Narducci.
-- Marketing Education — Greg Allain is the instructor: Emma Arnold, Spencer Ballou, Bryce Hill, Jack Martin and Mariah Parker.
-- Teacher Education — Kelley Murphy is the instructor: Katherine Brooks and Grace Wilkinson.
At the ceremony, inductees learned the meaning behind the colors of the society. Silver represents the value of each of them for the future of our nation; white represents the new road before them; and purple represents the honor they have brought upon themselves by their performance in their vocational program and life.
The motto of the society “Success Favors the Prepared Mind” was explained to the inductees as they began the candle lighting ceremony. The seven candles lit by the inductees represent; skill, honesty, service, responsibility, scholarship, citizenship and leadership.
“This is the 16th class of inductees from the Mount Washington Valley Career & Technical Center, and their accomplishment represents a high standard of excellence and academic achievement and is a noble goal for future students,” Schrader said.
