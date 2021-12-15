CONWAY — The recipient of the Mt. Washington Valley Economic Council’s 2021 John Bruni Award for Distinguished Young Leadership is Conway Planning Board Vice Chair Ailie Byers.
Byers was named the award winner at the annual board meeting of the council, held virtually Dec. 1.
The award recognizes an active member of the business community, 45 years old or younger, who has exhibited an unwavering commitment to the valley and deep desire to make it a better place for businesses, families and individuals. He or she should also be a person of strong personal character; someone who has proven to be a strong and consistent mentor and has demonstrated the capacity to solve complex challenges with courage, creativity, humor and enthusiasm.
The recipient should also be generous of spirit, giving freely of time and energy in support of multiple causes and organizations; and someone who is recognized as much for their humility as their personal achievement.
Byers was lauded by Jac Cuddy, executive director of the council, at the Conway Planning Board’s Dec. 9 meeting.
“Both professionally and as a person who gives of herself to the valley’s non-profits, Ailie exempliifies the qualities which John Bruni has always beenknown for in his years here in the valley,” said Cuddy.
Byers is president of Alpenglow Fundraising. She is a second-generation auctioneer with a master’s degree in public administration/policy from the University of Georgia.
As president of Alpenglow, Byers consults and executes fundraising events, works with clients to tailor solutions to meet their specific needs and strategizes with internal and external stakeholders to improve fundraising processes.
She has worked in the industry since 2012 and notes she has flown over 222,528 miles since starting her work as an auctioneer.
Byers now serves as the elected treasurer of the National Auctioneers Association, as well as on the board of directors for the Friends of the Ledges and Mount Washington Valley Housing Coalition. She helps the Upper Saco Valley Land Trust with its development planning and capital campaign.
Raised in Atkinson, Byers attended Timberlane Regional High School. She went on to attend the University of Mary Washington in Virginia, where she earned a bachelor of arts degree in history.
She is also a MWV Leadership Program graduate.
She thanked the council, noting, “Receiving the award means that the community is aware of the work I am doing and have done and appreciates it. Although younger people may not have some of the same financial resources as those that are farther along in their career, they are integral to community development and sustainability as well as the lifeblood of the community.”
Byers, who was elected to the planning board last year, said her goals are working to have “more options for housing in Conway; increase alternative transportation avenues and create spaces for younger individuals to live and work here.”
She enjoys skiing, and regularly races in Cranmore Mountain Meisters. She also enjoys rock and ice climbing and cycling and is a former triathlete.
Bruni was the first recipient of the award in 2016 in honor of his 16 years as a board member. Organizations Bruni served during his and wife, D.D. Warren’s, years in the valley include Kiwanis, Mountain Garden Club and the economic council.
Other past winners of the award include Barbara Reilly of Legal Eagles, Josh McAllister of HEB Engineees, Leslie Leonard of Cooper Cargill Chant and Flatbread Company’s Staci Blair.
