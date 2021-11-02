MADISON — Two Madison residents are asking fellow voters to oppose the planning board's proposed definition of short-term rentals to be presented at a public hearing Nov. 3.
Chairman Marc Ohlson read the definition aloud at the board's Oct. 6 meeting.
"Short-term rentals means a non-owner-occupied residential dwelling unit where a transient lodging with sleeping accommodations for fewer than 16 occupants is provided for compensation for stays of any duration between one and 30 consecutive nights; and where the dwelling unit would normally be considered a residential living unit not associated with a regulated commercial activity such as but not limited to hotels, motels or bed-and-breakfasts."
Later in the meeting, Ohlson said the planning board could modify the definition after floating it at the public hearing.
But residents Nick Borelli and Kathy Koziell told the Sun Wednesday they believe that if the definition passes as written then short-term rentals will be allowed in residential areas, which they oppose because they feel such a use should only be in a commercial zone.
"If it's not associated with regulated commercial activities, such as a motel, hotel and bed-and-breakfast, then it should be allowed in any zoning district in the town, because not a commercial activity," said Koziell. "That's my interpretation of this."
Shawn Bergeron, a Madison resident and owner of Bergeron Technical Services, had drafted the STR ordinance with the definition, for the town.
Asked about Borelli and Koziell's concern. Bergeron said simply wants Madison to regulate but not eliminate STRs and that the first step in doing so would be to define them. But he said his definition doesn't say anything about allowing STRs in certain zones.
"Without a clear definition within the Madison ordinance," Bergeron said, "any enforcement-type activity will be atop a foundation of Jell-O."
He stressed that the adoption of the definition "will do nothing more than define what a short-term rental, solely in the town of Madison, is. It will not allow, disallow or regulate," Bergeron said.
He said that after the public hearing, the planning board could decide to move forward with the definition, modify it (which would require another hearing) or scrap it all together. He said Borelli and Koziell are free to attend the Nov. 3 public hearing and suggest a definition they prefer.
"If it's better, let's use it," said Bergeron. "I want to ultimately end up seeing what is best for the town of Madison so we don't end up in the same mess as Conway.
Conway's definition failed at the polls and now, Conway is in court fighting with a STR owner over whether Conway's ordinance can legally curtail non-owner occupied STRs.
Borelli and Koziell are in the process of drafting a petitioned warrant article aimed at stopping short-term rentals in residential areas and they will decide whether or not to file it after today's selectmen's meeting.
Selectmen plan to ask voters in March if they wish to have town officials develop short-term regulations to be voted on in 2023.
The filing period to submit an petitioned warrant article ends Nov. 8.
Borelli and Koziell are basing their article on a Portsmouth ordinance that held up in the New Hampshire Supreme Court.
"So we say (the definition of dwelling unit) shall not be deemed to include ... such occupancies as hotels, motels, rooming and boarding houses, and short-term rentals," said Koziell, describing the intent of their warrant article.
Asked for comment, Mt. Washington Valley Association for Responsible Vacation Rentals President David Cavanaugh said that "rulings by Carroll County Superior Court Judge Ignatius consistently treat short-term rentals as a residential use, not a commercial use."
While Borelli and Koziell say the state Supreme Court decided in the Portsmouth case that STRs are a business activity, Bergeron said the justices' decision was simply their interpretation of Portsmouth's ordinance.
