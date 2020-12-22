CONWAY — A pair of Eagles were sworn in as the newest members of the Conway Police Department in a ceremony Monday at the station.
Camden Clark of Bartlett and Dominic Knox of North Conway are excited to serve the community in which they grew up.
Lora Labbe, the chief’s secretary/office manager, swore in Clark, 24, and Knox, 23, in a ceremony attended by department members and their families.
Knox’s mother, Theresa, and father, Bruce Jr., were there as well as Clark’s parents, Nancy and Rob, and two of his three brothers, Reid and Beckett (Andrew was unable to attend).
Conway Police Lt. Suzanne Kelley-Scott said by phone Tuesday: “We were excited to be able to hire two local members of the community. Living here, they are already invested in this community, which is a plus.”
Kelley-Scott said the new hires bring the roster to within one member of being filled. Recent departures included the retiring Chief Ed Wagner and Sgt. Sean McGrath on Sept. 30.
Kelley-Scott said the department is doing a background check on another applicant for the patrolman’s position.
Both Clark and Knox were leaders at Kennett — Knox, Class of 2015, was captain of the varsity baseball team, while Clark, Class of 2014, was captain of the boys' soccer team.
Knox attended New Hampshire Technical Institutes-Concord Community College, where he studied criminal justice/law. He also attended Southern New Hampshire University, studying counterterrorism and homeland security. He was camp director for the North Conway Community Center’s summer program in 2019.
“I’ve wanted to go into law enforcement for as long as I can remember,” Knox said Tuesday afternoon after he and Clark attended the New Hampshire Police Standards and Training Academy in Concord to take part in their physical fitness test. “I just always wanted to be a police officer.”
Clark went overseas to college, initially thinking about a professional soccer career as a goalie. A graduate of Richmond International Soccer Academy in Leeds, England, he is the first Kennett High alumnus to coach the varsity soccer squad. He was a three-year starter in goal for the Eagles and earned All-State Honorable Mention laurels his senior year in 2014.
Clark, who was unavailable for comment as of press time, most recently had been working in the family ice cream business, Trails End.
Both new hires are scheduled to start the 16-week-long police academy on Jan. 4, according to Kelley-Scott. The first eight weeks will be done remotely, and the final eight will be reevaluated to see where things stand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Knox and Clark have been in the 12-week field training officer program at Conway PD. Clark has two weeks remaining; Knox has completed all 12 weeks.
“I loved every minute of it,” said Knox.
To become a police officer with Conway, applicants must have a high school diploma or equivalent; must be 21 years of age by the hire date; and residency is required within 12 months of hire date.
Applicants must also pass a physical agility test, oral board, polygraph, written exam and a background investigation.
“Starting pay of $24.14 (non-certified) plus benefits package (includes medical, dental, long-term disability, life insurance, paid vacation and sick time, educational incentive, clothing allowance and specialized unit incentives),” the department’s website states.
In other department news, Chief Chris Mattei unveiled a new COVID-19 Operations Plan.
“Effective Dec.10, the Conway Police Department has adjusted its current operating procedures to help control the possible spread of COVID-19 during the pandemic in the following ways:
“All entry into the Conway Police Department, to include our walk-in lobby, will be closed to all non-emergency traffic,” the plan states. “This does not apply in the event of an emergency, if you have an appointment with a staff member of the Conway Police Department or with any standard deliveries. The Conway Police Department Patrol division will still be responding to all calls for service and criminal investigations being conducted by either the Patrol Division or the Investigative Services Division will continue as usual.
“If you have an incident to report that is not emergency or any other general police-related questions or business, please feel free to call our dispatch center at (603) 356-5715.
“All tours and visitors, other than employees of the Conway Police Department, will be denied entry within the building until further notice. All applicant-based fingerprinting (ink or Automated Fingerprint Identification System) will be suspended until further notice.
“All return of property, as well as sexual offender registrations, must be made by appointment only. Please call the Conway Police Department at (603) 356-5715 to schedule an appointment. The Conway Police Department appreciates our citizens’ efforts to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 within the Town of Conway and the Mount Washington Valley during this unprecedented time.”
