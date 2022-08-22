OSSIPEE — Authorities retrieved the body of a kayaker from Massachusetts from Ossipee's Conner Pond last Saturday.
At approximately 3:48 p.m. New Hampshire State Police dispatch received a call regarding a kayaker, later identified as Ernest Richardson, 71, of Beverly, Mass,. who was found unresponsive in the pond, which is accessed off Pine Hill Road about 5 miles due west of the Pizza Barn in Ossipee.
Richardson was brought to shore and CPR was performed. However, he was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Responding agencies included New Hampshire State Police-Troop E, New Hampshire State Police-Marine Patrol, New Hampshire Fish and Game, Action Ambulance, Ossipee Police Department and the West Ossipee Fire
Anyone who witnessed the incident is encouraged to contact New Hampshire State Police - Marine Patrol Lt. Crystal McLain at Crystal.H.McLain@dos.nh.gov or (603) 227-2113.
Meanwhile, another Massachusetts man was also the victim of a possible drowning at Profile Falls in Bristol last Saturday afternoon.
Witnesses told police that a man was swimming in the falls when he went under the water. He was found shortly thereafter and brought to shore by friends and fellow swimmers. CPR was started once the man was on shore, but hw was pronounced dead at about 1 p.m.
On Sunday, the victim was identified by state police as 19-year-old Victor Rosado-Rosario of Methuen, Mass. Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call Marine Patrol Sgt. Nicholas Haroutunian at (603) 227-2112 or email nicholas.m.haroutunian@dos.nh.gov.
