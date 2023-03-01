Berlin-Gorham boys’ hockey - senior night

Seniors on the Berlin-Gorham boys’ hockey team (from left) Keija Morton, Brody Duquette, Landyn Croteau and David Young along with their families were recognized before the home game against John Stark-Hopkinton-Hillsboro-Deering on Feb. 22. The Mountaineers won the game 5-4. (CRAIG MELANSON PHOTO)

BERLIN — The Berlin-Gorham-Kennett girls’ hockey team needed a win and some serious help to book its passage into the 2023 NHIAA playoffs and things fell into place. It all started with a thrilling 2-1 on the road over Lebanon-Stevens-Kearsarge on Saturday.

Junior co-captain Ava Bartoli put the Mountaineers up 1-0 with an unassisted goal in the first period and held that lead going into the second period. The middle frame saw L-S-K net the equalizer halfway through the period.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.