Seniors on the Berlin-Gorham boys’ hockey team (from left) Keija Morton, Brody Duquette, Landyn Croteau and David Young along with their families were recognized before the home game against John Stark-Hopkinton-Hillsboro-Deering on Feb. 22. The Mountaineers won the game 5-4. (CRAIG MELANSON PHOTO)
BERLIN — The Berlin-Gorham-Kennett girls’ hockey team needed a win and some serious help to book its passage into the 2023 NHIAA playoffs and things fell into place. It all started with a thrilling 2-1 on the road over Lebanon-Stevens-Kearsarge on Saturday.
Junior co-captain Ava Bartoli put the Mountaineers up 1-0 with an unassisted goal in the first period and held that lead going into the second period. The middle frame saw L-S-K net the equalizer halfway through the period.
Heading into the third period, Coach Craig Bartoli gave his squad an emotional pep talk. The Mounties knew they had to battle for every loose puck and play hard or their season was over.
With 2 minutes left in the game, things looked bleak when the hosts were awarded a penalty shot. Olivia Oneil, who was sensational in goal, kept the game tied at 1-1 by stopping the penalty shot.
With just 15 seconds remaining in regulation time, junior Abby Blais netted the game-winner off an assist from Bartoli.
The first part of the playoff equation was done, but B-G-K still didn’t control its destiny. The Mountaineers needed Keene-Monadnock-Fall Mountain (10-8) to beat Bedford (8-10) on the road on Saturday night. B-G-K got the result it hoped with K-M-FM pulling out a 4-3 win and making a team in the North Country very happy.
The No. 11 Mountaineers were scheduled to travel to No. 6 St. Thomas-Winnacunnet-Dover (11-5-2) on Tuesday but due to Winter Storm Piper the game was postponed to Wednesday in Dover. Results were not known as of press time.
If B-G-K wins on Wednesday it will advance to the quarterfinals and will play No. 3 Hanover, the defending state champs, on Friday in Hanover at 4 p.m.
The Mounties played the Bears once during the season and trailed 1-0 after two periods before falling 4-0 in Hanover on Jan. 7.
The semifinals are scheduled to be held at Everett Arena in Concord on Tuesday, March 7. The Mountaineers are in the half of the bracket that will play second at 7:30 p.m. with the opening game set for 5:30 p.m.
The finals are slated to be played at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester on Saturday, March 11 at a time still yet to be determined.
Defending champs are No. 2 seeds
Berlin-Gorham, the three-time defending Division III boy’s hockey champs, head into the playoffs riding the division’s longest win streak at seven in a row while playing its best hockey of the season.
The Mountaineers, who are seeded No. 2, are scheduled to host a quarterfinal playoff game at Nucar’s Notre Dame Arena against No. 7 Sanborn-Epping (7-9-2) this Saturday at 4 p.m.
B-G beat S-E 3-1 at home on Feb. 6 in the lone meeting between the two teams this winter.
The Mountaineers closed out the regular season last week by beating John Stark-Hopkinton-Hillsboro-Deering 5-5 at home on Feb. 22 on Senior Night, and then went to Plymouth on Feb. 25 and beat Kearsarge-Plymouth 4-2.
B-G dominated the first period in their final regular season home contest, outshooting its guest 11-2. Michael Cote Jr. scored the lone goal of the period assisted by Brody Duquette.
Early in second period, JS-H-H-D scored two unanswered goals to take a 2-1 lead, but the Mounties responded when Landyn Croteau lit the lamp at the seven-minute mark of the period assisted by Duquette.
Less than a minute later Duquette put B-G in front with an unassisted goal.
With about 23 seconds left in the second period, Cam Pake took a big hit resulting in a Mountaineer power play. Seconds later, Pake blasted a beautiful shot top corner beating the JS-H-H-D goalie from the face-off dot, putting the hosts up 4-2 heading into the third period.
The visitors were resilient and scored 10 seconds into the third period to cut the lead to 4-3.
JS-H-H-D tied the score at 4-4, but with 5 minutes remaining, Berlin-Gorham swarmed the offensive zone and Cote netted his second goal of the contest assisted by Jason Sweatt to secure the win.
In other quarterfinal action slated for this Saturday at 4 p.m., No. 4 Hollis-Brookline (12-6) hosts No. 5 Kingswood (10-6-2); No. 3 Pembroke-Campbell (14-4) hosts No. 6 Kennett (9-8-1).
If Berlin-Gorham wins on Saturday, it will advance to the Frozen Four and will play the winner of the game between Kennett and Pembroke-Campbell.
The semifinals are scheduled to be held at Plymouth State University on Wednesday, March 8 at a site still yet to be determined. The Mounties are in the half of the bracket that will play second at 7:30 p.m. with the opening game set for 5:30 p.m.
The finals are slated to be played at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester on Saturday, March 11 at a time still yet to be determined.
