CONCORD — Cassandra Sanchez has been confirmed as the state’s new director of the Office of Child Advocate.
Sanchez, who has been kinship supervisor for the Massachusetts Division of Children and Families, will assume the $96,720-a-year position through January 2026.
Sanchez earned a master’s degree and did graduate-level work in multi contextual trauma at schools in Massachusetts.
The confirmation came at a time when the state is seeing children facing great stress and issues related to the pandemic and its isolation and issues related to abuse and neglect.
Gov. Chris Sununu took the opportunity of the council meeting to introduce leaders of the volunteer CASA or Court Appointed Special Advocate program, to name April 22 as CASA Appreciation day, and to encourage all to consider becoming a volunteer.
Currently, there are 485 such advocates working actively to help children through the court system and the work is “intense emotional work” noted Marcia Sink of CASA. She said volunteers get 40 hours of training that can be achieved remotely and that there is a great need for help.
The council also confirmed James T. Boffetti of Litchfield as deputy attorney general at a pay rate of $126,620.
The council also accepted with great regret the resignation of Joseph Bouchard of Concord as assistant commissioner of the Department of Administrative Services. He has served the state for over 25 years. Sheri Rockburn of Concord has been nominated to the position and if confirmed will receive $120,354 in salary a year.
