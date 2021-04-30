LANCASTER — The truck driver in the Fallen 7 crash has appealed to the state Supreme Court after his motion for a bail hearing was denied for a third time in Coos County Superior Court.
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 25, is seeking to be released on bail pending his trial on seven counts of negligent homicide, seven counts of negligent homicide-DUI, seven counts of manslaughter and one count of reckless conduct. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges in a crash that killed seven members of the JarHeads Motorcycle Club on Route 2 in Randolph in 2019. Since his arrest on June 24, 2019, he has been held without bail at Coos County Jail in West Stewartstown.
The third motion for a bail hearing was denied by Coos Superior Court Judge Peter Bornstein on April 22. He also denied previous motions on March 27, 2020, and Sept. 16, 2020.
In their latest motion, public defenders Steve Mirkin and Jay Duguay noted the case was originally set for trial in November 2020. Due to COVID protocols, the trial was rescheduled to this March. Then it got pushed back to May.
The defense said it was told the state had uncovered a substantial amount of additional discovery and needed time to review it before scheduling depositions of the state’s expert witnesses. The trial is now set to begin jury selection Nov 29.
The defense filed a motion to move the date up to Nov. 18, but said the state has indicated it will object.
“By the time the trial begins, the accused will have been in custody without so much as a hearing on bail, for two and one half years,” the defense wrote, calling it “unconscionable.”
They said Zhukovskyy is asserting his right to a speedy trial.
While noting the fact that Zhukovskyy’s history of substance abuse is no secret, the defense said he has been clean and sober for 21 months.
The defense took issue with the state’s conclusion that the collision was Zhukovskyy’s fault. It said the state’s own reconstruction experts found the lead motorcyclist was under the influence of alcohol and his motorcycle was outside its travel lane.
The defense said Zhukovskyy reacted by braking and the tire failure from the impact caused the truck and flatbed trailer to veer into the oncoming lane. The defense added that the state recently substituted the indictments to remove language that his vehicle crossed into the opposite lane of traffic.
If the court released Zhukovskyy on bail, the defense said he would be required to live with his parents in West Springfield, Mass., under electronic monitoring and submit to regular drug and alcohol screening. He could be precluded from operating a motor vehicle or leaving the house without permission.
However, Coos County Attorney John McCormick and Assistant State Attorney Generals Scott Chase and Shane Goudas argued Zhukovskyy “remains a danger to himself and the public.” They noted he admitted he had used heroin and cocaine on the day of the accident, despite being on bail for a driving under the influence charge from the previous month.
The state charged Zhukovskyy caused the collision in Randolph by driving distracted, failing to maintain control of his vehicle, and having ingested the two drugs.
The state also said both parties agreed to the delays in the trial, mostly due to COVID protocols.
While the defense claims that the state’s new discovery is delaying the trial, the state said the defense has not conducted a single deposition of any of the state’s witnesses. Furthermore, the state said the defense continues to provide reports from its experts to the state.
Zhukovskyy is a Ukrainian national with permanent residence in the U.S., and the state said an active detainer for deportation has been filed against him. With family members in Ukraine, the state said he presents a significant flight risk.
Meanwhile, the defense is asking the Supreme Court for an expedited review of its appeal.
