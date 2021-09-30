Samantha Liang married Matthew Howard at Public House on Page Hill in Tamworth, N.H., on Sept. 18, 2021.
The officiant was Andrew Oliverio. She was given in marriage by her parents Velma Lee and Jake Liang of Potomac, Md.
The bride graduated from Holton-Arms School in 2006 and University of Maryland in 2010. She is vice president at M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment
The groom graduate Kingwood High in 2006 and University at Albany in 2011. He is a financial advisor at Morgan Stanley.
His parents are Gail and Greg Howard of West Ossipee.
The maid/matron of honor were Sydney Liang, of New York, N.Y. and Spencer Liang of Potomac.
The bridesmaids were Ashley Benisatto of Denver, Colo, Brianna Wilson of New York, N.Y., Meredith Xu of East Brunswick, N.J. Tran Hoang of Washington, D.C., Rhia Pumhirun of Los Angeles, Calif., and Yasmin Salehizadeh of Los Angeles.
The leaf boy was Alexander Vitullo of Chestnut Hill, Mass.
The ring bearer was Paul Gerard Howard of Mamaroneck, N.Y.
Music for the ceremony was provided by Silver Arrow Band.
The best man was Patrick Howard.
The groomsmen were Zack Hall of Freedom, N.H., Jordan Grossman of New York, N.Y., Justin Fassberger of Long Island, N.Y., Lee Hager of Washington, D.C., Casey Hager of New York, N.Y., Drew Hager of Charlotte, N.C., Raul Lopez of Brooklyn, N.Y., and Charlie Davis of Los Angeles.
Ushers were Zachary Vitullo of Chestnut Hill, Mass. and Jesse Edwards of Freedom.
The couple reside in West Ossipee, N.H.
