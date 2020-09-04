On Aug. 29, the lovebirds Joel Fisher-Katz and Amanda Keohane of North Conway, N.H, celebrated their wedding nuptials in the rolling peaks of the White Mountains where they fell in love.
Both AMC seasonal hut employees, they have cavorted through these high hills together, learning the power of love and playfulness.
The officiant was Audrey Keohane, the sister of the bride.
Their vows will carry them through life as partners in adventure and in celebration of one another. Congratulations to the happy couple.
