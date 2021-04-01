Gary and Susan MacDonald of Tamworth, N.H., are pleased to announce the engagement of their son Joseph to Anna Veldt of Otsego, Mich.
Anna is the daughter of Russ and Toni Veldt and Tami and Doug Drenth of Kalamazoo, Mich.
Joseph is a 2007 graduate of Kennett High School in Conway, N.H., and a former member of the N.H. National Guard.
Anna is a 2007 graduate of Plainwell School in Plainwell, Mich.
A wedding date has not been set yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.