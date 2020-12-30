CONWAY — With 2020 hindsight, we take a look back at the tumultuous year where nothing happened because EVERYTHING had to do with COVID-19 happened, forcing most of what we took for granted to change.
It's all different, and we wonder even with the vaccines whether life will ever be the same (a question asked by Maine singer-songwriter Anni Clark in her new song, "Will It Ever Be The Same").
In the meantime, we can all have "Zoom" virtual meetings — now part of the lexicon. We've also learned to stockpile toilet paper and hand sanitizer, right?
The year started out so well, with great skiing and riding — and lots of candidates coming to meet valley voters in the state’s first-in-the-nation Presidential Primary On the Democratic side it was won once again by 2016 Sen. Bernie Sanders, with Mayor Pete Buttigieg placing second — and (now President-elect) Joe Biden seemingly out of it in fifth place behind Sens. Amy Klobuchar (third) and Elizabeth Warren (fourth).
Biden started his comeback with a victory in South Carolina Feb. 29 and went on to defeat President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 general election.
A local highlight for Trump supporters was the Donald Trump Jr. rally at Billy Cuccio’s Lobster Trap Restaurant on West Side Road in September, an event that attracted approximately 300 people – including about 50 protesters, with Eaton’s now-infamous Quddus Snyder baring his derriere as a political statement, an act that continues to draw the ire of GOP stalwarts on the Sun's letters pages.
Meanwhile, Black Lives Matter protests in the valley echoed those seen throughout the country, with people of all ages attending protests against racism in spring and summer.
SERVING AS A BACKDROP was … the pandemic, with the World Health Organization announcing on Jan. 9 the first coronavirus-related case in Wuhan, China, and the Centers for Disease Control confirming the U.S.' first case on Jan. 21 – a portent of what was to come.
It festered nationally but did not become a source of great local concern until March, right around St. Patrick’s Day, with schools closing to face-to-face learning on March 13, and restaurants and non-essential businesses ordered to close by emergency order of Gov. Chris Sununu.
It was the start of a time when it seemed just about everything was canceled or altered. Consider these traditional valley events that didn’t happen this year because of COVID-19:
• Tin Mountain's First Night Auction and Dinner, a major fundraiser for the non-profit, was held online (dinner was on your own).
• The Conway Daily Sun's Home Garden Flower Show with Cannabis at the Fryeburg Fairgrounds.
• Arts Jubilee’s 38th summer season (though coordinator Bobby Sheehan announced that all of the 2020 scheduled performers have committed to return this summer (including local favorites, Ceili Rain).
• The Red Parka Pub’s Sunday Night Blues Series, a biweekly highlight at the popular local eating and entertainment establishment. The RPP did offer limited outdoor solo entertainment in summer and now is offering live solo music.
• The eighth season of Jonathan Sarty’s Cold River Radio Show at Theater in the Wood. Sarty did start a Patreon Cold River sponsorship program for supporters at coldriverradioshow.com and worked with Stu Dunlop of the Wildcat Inn and Tavern to present outdoor dinner shows with such acts as Duke Robillard, the Outlaws and the Bradley Jazz Collective in a benefit for Mountain Top Music. Taped broadcasts of Cold River Radio Shows air Sundays at 9 a.m. on WMWV 93.5-FM.
Tuckerman Brewing Co., the Snowvillage Inn and the Shannon Door Pub also offered outdoor entertainment in the summer, and as As cold weather returned, limited music was moved indoors at the Wildcat, the Shovel Handle and the Shannon Door.
• Stone Mountain Arts Center in the foothills of western Maine in Brownfield creatively adapted to the “new normal” by presenting small, regional concerts and dining options.
• The pandemic forced the cancellation of several of WMWV 93.5-FM's planned "Song of the Year" live finalist performances in the valley, but in the end, Bartlett's talented Candie Tremblay was deemed the winner with her ode to her husband, Seth Allen, "My Angel."
• M&D at the Eastern Slope Playhouse in October announced the cancellation of the remainder of the 2020 season until spring 2021.
• The 1931-founded Barnstormers Theatre of Tamworth called off its entire 2020 summer season.
• Moviegoers were sent to their TV and computer screens as the Mountain Valley Mall Cinema 7 shut down twice, once during the spring stay-at-home closure and again in October until further notice due to poor attendance due to the pandemic.
• The Appalachian Mountain Club closed its high-mountain huts to summer visitors.
• The MWV Arts Association due postponed its annual Art in the Park show to August 2021. Schouler Park and the nearby grounds of the North Conway Community Center and Gibson Center for Senior Services did see a few craft fairs in summer and fall, however (with everyone wearing masks).
• For the first time since 1976, there was no joy in Mudville, as the board of directors of the community center and the Mud Bowl Committee announced the charitable mud football games and Tournament of Mud Parade would not take place in September.
Other sporting events canceled included Friends of Tuckerman Ravine’s Inferno Pentathlon, the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce’s planned inaugural Outdoor Fest the White Mountain Milers’ Half-Marathon.
• Jen’s Friends 23rd annual Climb Against Cancer at Cranmore was not held as a real climb but was presented as a virtual event Sept. 19, surpassing its fundraising goal of $100,000.
• Likewise, the venerable Fryeburg Fair was canceled, but a virtual fair held online allowed viewers to experience the sights of the fair if not the savory smells of the midway. The Sandwich Fair was also canceled.
• The Mount Washington Observatory’s Weather Discovery Center and the MWV Children’s Museum both closed. The Obs is moving some of its exhibits to the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center in Concord, while the MWV Children’s Museum is refocusing its mission and is on temporary hold, say organizers. Also closing in fall 2020 was the North Conway JCPenney store (for non-COVID-related reasons).
That's just a sampling of how life in the valley was altered, thanks to COVID-19. Our outdoor facilities were swamped by people from away, and real estate went through the roof as city folks escaped to the relative safety of the mountains.
We salute one and all first-responders, medical personnel, school officials and front-line hospitality workers for their dedication and selfless service during these trying times.
AS WE BEGIN 2021, we wish happy birthdays to one and all, including: Donna Stuart’s mom, Cecelia Crapser, who turned 100 Dec. 28 (not Dec. 20 and not Crasper, as I had it last week). We also salute Laurie Mack (today); Laurel Smith (1-3); Sherry Ward (1-4); horse listener Paula Lambie, Ken “Elvis” Rokes, David Gotjen and Christy Pacheco (1-5); former valley deejay Danny “DD” Del Ross,i now of Texas, and Sun founding pressman Frank Haddy (1-6); Jayne O’Connor, Nancy Grant, hockey fan Steve Lavoie, Mary Jolotta and engineer Kevin Tilton (1-7); and quilter Starr Moore (1-8).
HAPPY NEW YEAR, and hope you enjoyed last night's fireworks in Schouler Park. Let’s hope it’s better than 2020 for one and all. As my writer friend Tom Ryan says, “Onward — by all means!” We'd add after the year that was, "Upward, please!"
