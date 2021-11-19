SO, PILGRIM, JUST what are you grateful for this Thanksgiving season?
Personally, I am grateful for the hard work of our local health officials as we battle this latest surge of the coronavirus — and for all the people who have gotten vaccines and boosters, as well as for those who are being respectful and wearing masks.
Memorial Hospital recently expanded its COVID-19 testing center to be open on the weekends. The drive-thru testing center has been open weekdays, 7 a.m.-3 p.m. since August. Now the center will also be open from 8 a.m.-noon on Saturdays and Sundays.
Testing is available to anyone regardless of whether they are showing symptoms of COVID-19. Appointments can be made by calling (603) 356-0673.
DR. ANGUS BADGER wrote an incredibly powerful op-ed in Friday’s Sun that I urge everyone to read if they have not yet done so. “Lives hang in the balance over how many adults and children get vaccinated before the holidays," he wrote. He then summarized, “My message is this: The time has come if you have been on the fence about the vaccine. We have a great opportunity to stem this rising flood in our hospitals. If even one person in a family is vaccinated, the risk drops significantly for the whole family.”
HAVING BEEN AT A public event Tuesday where someone later tested positive for COVID, I am getting tested at Memorial Sunday morning. The good news is I had my booster Nov. 3 and was wearing a mask — so fingers crossed.
So, taking off my reporter's mask of impartiality, as a columnist, I say: enough with this nonsense about not getting vaccinated and not wearing masks. It’s not political — it’s common sense. There is a saying that common sense “is a flower that doesn’t grow in every garden.” Time to yank out the weeds and get with the program, Pilgrims!
LET ME ALSO NOTE that November is National Diabetes awareness Month, something I promised my diabetes specialist Justine Fierman that I would do. Know the symptoms of diabetes: urinating often, extreme thirst, feeling very hungry, extreme fatigue, blurry vision, cuts or bruises that are slow to heal; weight loss (for Type 1 diabetes, even if you are eating more); and tingling, pain or numbness in your hands and/or feet (Type 2 diabetes).
November has been my diabetes awareness month since I was diagnosed at age 10 on Nov. 16, 1967, It’s never easy, and it is not curable, but it is manageable with proper care and guidance — and that’s where good souls such as Justine come in.
For more information, go to diabetes.org or call Justine’s office at the Miranda Diabetes Care Center in Intervale at (603) 730-5125. It is named after Rich and Brenda Leavitt’s daughter, Miranda, who battled severe diabetes.
REMEMBERING BOB GORDON: There was a nice turnout of friends for late local artist bob Gordon’s memorial service, held last Saturday at the Congregational Church (the Brown Church) in Conway.
Hiking scribe for the Sun Ed Parsons shared how he and Bob and his dog Champney often went on hiking adventures together and how when he wrote a particularly good column, he would always get a call from Bob to let him know about it. The Rev. Pojen Lee also praised Bob’s kind nature, as did the Rev. John Hughes.
Bob’s good artist friend and frequent Memorial Hospital cafeteria lunchtime companion Bill Fein got up to share his remarks, when suddenly his phone went off. No, it wasn't a call from God or even Bob in heaven – as it turns out, it was Bill’s sister calling from Massachusetts to see how his speech went.
“Well, it’s going OK — I’m giving it now,” said Bill, there at the lectern.
The congregation loved it, and it added a nice levity to the remembrance of Bob, who — known for his beautiful and vibrantly colored mountain landscape paintings — passed away at his home and art studio on Sept. 8, just one day shy of his 78th birthday.
Bob once told me when we were watching the Simon Crawford Band perform at Almost There on a summer night a few years ago that when he was in the Army stationed in West Germany, he had seen an up-and-coming young English band, The Rolling Stones, back in 1964.“They were good! Playing blues!” Bob shared in his upbeat way.
SPEAKING OF MUSIC, don’t miss the John Lackard Blues Band at the Red Parka Pub in beautiful downtown Glen on Sunday from 5:30-8:30 p.m. John was interviewed by Roy “the Skiing DJ” Prescott on WMWV’s “Blues Summit” Wednesday. Set to sit in with the band is local drummer Alan Phenix of Chocorua.
O’CLUB UPGRADES: I was speaking with Shawn O’Day the other day (the o’day?) and he invited me to stop by and check out all the upgrades and changes they’ve made to the menu and decor at the O’Club, which features refurbished billiards tables, deejay entertainment on weekends and food till midnight on weekends.
The club is now called “The O’Club Bar, Grill and Nightclub.” It’s located at 2025 White Mountain Highway.
For Thanksgiving Week, they’re running a “Thanksgiving in a Sandwich” special featuring roasted turkey with stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy sauce all in an open sandwich. Gets you hungry just thinking about it, doesn’t it?
IN OTHER FOOD happenings, Big Dave Hausman of Big Dave’s Bagels and Deli said he was recently written up in England and France for his Kweenie pastry.
“It’s like a croissant on steroids. Kouign-amann pronounced (kween a-mahn), is a Breton cake, described in The New York Times as ‘the fattiest pastry in all of Europe.’ The name comes from the Breton language words for cake and butter. We call them Kweenies because that’s easier to remember.”
Might make for a nice treat for your Thanksgiving gatherings?
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS, we salute one and all gobblers, including Susan Hoople, Kennett High baseball coach/HEB Engineer Josh McAllister, Laura McGinty Blundo (today); local singer and actress Emy Holden (11-21); Ellen Guilford and Ron Routhier (11-23); Celtic music enthusiast Elaine Ryan (11-25); the Hobo Railroad’s Paul Giblin (director of last summer’s return of the Mount Washington Hillclimb car race), veteran outdoor educator Bill Aughton and mechanical music lover Jeff Allen (11-26); and all others.
LOOKING AHEAD TO post-Turkey Day fun, be sure to check out the sixth annual Festival of Trees, Nov. 26-Dec. 4, at 2 Common Court in unit A14 at Settlers Green next to the Lindt Chocolate Shop. Proceeds benefit Carroll County Senior Retired Volunteer Program.
Admission is $10 which includes 10 raffle tickets. An additional 25 raffle tickets can be purchased for $10 to increase your chances of winning your favorite tree. For more, go to nhfestivaloftrees.com.
READY OR NOT, here come the holidays. Be safe, get a vaccine or booster and as the Stones might sing, “Mask It Up!”
