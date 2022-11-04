CONWAY — It’s been a great week for celebrating our valley’s ski heritage with the “In Memory of Martha (Coughlin Corrock)” SAU 9 and 13 New England Ski Museum volunteer re-enactments Tuesday and Wednesday of Austrian ski great Hannes Schneider’s arrival in February 1939 from Nazi captivity to teach at Cranmore.
And it’s not over yet.
Tonight, the Cranmore Snowsports Hall of Fame honors inductees veteran instructors Bruce Rohr and Capt. Dave Bartlett in the Class of 2021 and Jac Cuddy and Phil Haynes for the Class of 2022.
Together, Donnie Newton says, they have a combined total of 165 years of ski instruction experience at Cranmore, with Phil leading the pack with 45 years at North Conway’s sunny in-town mountain.
They’ll be inducted at 6 p.m. at Cranmore’s Artist Falls Lodge (the pool and ticket building by the tubing park). The event is open to everyone, so please stop by and join in on the fun.
The Snowsports Hall celebrates Cranmore’s rich ski history, as did the “In Memory of Martha” events.
In addition to getting to ride the Conway Scenic Railroad, local fourth-graders got to step back in time to re-enact the ski pole arch arrival of the Schneiders.
Once again, I got to play Austrian ski instructor Benno Rybizka, George Cleveland played Cranmore developer Harvey Dow Gibson and Christoph and Hannah Schneider portrayed Christoph’s grandparents, Hannes and Ludwina Schneider.
On our history talks in character on board the train, I told the kids they were riding a time train back to February 1939 – which they thought was pretty cool.
A HIGHLIGHT for me was hearing the talks at the North Conway Country Club after the train ride by local Olympians Tyler Palmer (1972 Olympics, with brother Terry and David Currier of Madison; Leanne Smith (2010 and 2014 Olympics), program director for the MWV Ski Team; and Sue Wemyss (1984 Olympic), longtime ski instructor at Great Glen Trails; Williams College cross-country skier/Jackson Ski Touring director Ellen Chandler; and Tyler Ray of Granite Backcountry Alliance.
Tyler talked about growing up, skiing in the Eastern Slope Ski Club’s Junior Program and about the lessons that ski racing taught him.
He said: “Ski racing gave me a perspective of life that I wouldn’t have had. … I learned from my losses. And that’s one of the great things about ski racing that I found for me is you’ve always got next week and you can learn from your losses and get another chance.
Tyler, now 72, skied in the World Cup between March 1970 and December 1971 and achieved four podiums and nine top 10 finishes and won two slalom races.
He went on to a pro racing career with the World Pro Ski Tour in 1972 and later coached here as well as at Sun Valley, Idaho.
In their talks to local fourth-graders this week, Tyler and Leanne spoke about the community support being key to their making it onto the U.S. Ski Team, and Olympics, with Leanne giving credit to Tyler for helping to coach her during her youth.
“This guy right here was crucial to instilling in all of us a passion for the sport,” Leanne said, nodding to Tyler at the table set up at the front of the room. She said “risk and reward” were constants as a Super G competitor and downhiller, adding that the best part of her skiing career was getting to travel the world.
Sue talked of the camaraderie among fellow athletes. “I had a personal best 11th-place finish at a World Cup race in Czechoslovakia. They make a lot of crystal there. One of the Czech women was on the podium, and she had won a crystal trophy — she came up to me after the race and said, ’Sue, I know this was your personal best, and I want you to have this.’ It’s a sign of the friendships that develop,” said Sue.
Ellen spoke about cross-country skiing as a great lifetime sport. She also talked about the history of the JSTF, which was founded 50 years ago.
In his talk, Tyler was animated and funny, telling kids how backcountry skiing is sort of like back to the future, because skiers in the early days didn’t have ski lifts. He also asked them to think of all of the great jobs that are involved with making a ski area run.
That will all make for good fodder when the kids tackle their projects as part of the “In Martha’s Memory” exercise over the next few weeks, with a Community Open House planned for the North Conway Community Center on Dec. 6.
Kudos to coordinators Betty Newton and Elaine Stockbridge and their team of enthusiastic volunteers.
IT’S JACKSON Ski Touring Used Ski Sale time today from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the JSTF headquarters. Ellen says people can bring in their gear to sell or register it online at jacksonxc.org. For more information, call (603) 383-9355.
THE EASTERN Slope Ski Club is gearing up for its 52nd Used Equipment Sale, set for Nov. 11-12, at the North Conway Community Center. Items may be dropped off at the center Thursday, Nov. 10, between 5-8 p.m.
Each item requires a $1 tag and the ESSC retains a 20 percent commission. Go to easternslopeskiclub.org for details.
BLACK Mountain volunteers pitched in last weekend to paint the lift towers and former J. Arthur Doucette Ski School building, with another work weekend set for Nov. 11, notes Black Mountain Ski School director Capt. Ray Gilmore. Call (603) 986-7414 to help out.
THE RED PARKA’S 50th was duly feted Thursday night, with great food and musical entertainment by Generations, with Simon Crawford, Rafe Matregrano and Dan Parkhurst playing music that spanned from 1972 onward.
The Celebrity Bartenders’ Tips Contest raised $1,263 for the Dewy Mark Scholarship, with Carrie Bradley formerly of Margarita Grill the top fundraiser. Also participating were Jayne Van Loon, Sandra Iacozili, Wally Campbell and Bobby Blake.
Congratulatory letters/proclamations were read from the offices of U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas and state Sen. Jeb Bradley.
Co-owner Terry O’Brien thanked everyone for their decades of support.
ALSO THURSDAY night, the Wildcat Tavern was hopping for local bassist Al Hospers’ 75th birthday party, which featured Al playing fantastic music joined by his musical friends and lots of dancing for the full house in attendance.
IN OTHER HAPPY birthdays, we salute one and all, including: local attorney and Rec Path proponent Chris Meier, local canoe and snowmobile outfitter Peter Gagne (today); Jean O’Sullivan, Amy Kennedy (11-6); Mud Bowl chair Benny Jesseman, Melissa Nadeau and Sascha Loew Blacke (11-7); Kim Schroeder Steward and Lisa Eastman (11-8); Kathy Walsh Black, (11-9); local weather observer and aviation enthusiast Ed Bergeron (who has had a string of 50-center weather ratings on WMWV’s “Morning Weather Show” all this week, with Rob Burbank filling in for the vacationing Roy Prescott) and nurse Ben Miller (all 11-10); and Ceci Bevin Gordon, Scot Henley, Nancy Grant Bartlett, Chris Cavallo and Lisa Coletti 911-11).
DON’T FORGET to fall back an hour at 2 a.m. Sunday as Eastern Standard Time resumes — and be sure to vote come Tuesday, Nov. 8. Too much is riding on the outcomes to not exercise your right (and duty) to vote this year!
