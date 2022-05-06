GREETINGS, THIS VALLEY PRIDE AND MOTHER’S DAY Weekend, highlighted by the beautiful backdrop of snow-capped Mount Washington looking down on all of us in this finally greening and blossoming valley after a cold spring.
This year’s Valley Pride Day is once again being run by the Saco River Valley Anglers/Trout Unlimited, an organization dedicated to preserving, protecting and reconnecting the cold-water resources in the Saco River Watershed.
Funds donated to Valley Pride Day that are not used specifically for that day will be used as matching funds for grants to help with river protection and restoration and for scholarships to Kennett High School seniors who will be studying environmental science in college.
Information can be found on the Valley Pride Day Facebook page. Each community will have a sign-up station from 8:30-10 a.m. Saturday, where volunteers can pick up gloves donated by Memorial Hospital and bags donated by NH Beautiful, and designate the area they plan to clean.
When the litter pickup is done, all volunteers will gather at the Hampton Inn from noon-2 p.m. for a barbecue celebration that will include entertainment, prizes and a Home Depot craft station for kids.
“The weather is looking good so I think we are in good shape and have all towns covered, but we are looking for everyone to come out and volunteer,” said Ron Mellady of the Saco River ValleyAnglers/Trout Unlimited. “Some people have already started as they are eager to get out there and the weather the last few days has been so wonderful.”
If you have questions or would like to be more involved, feel free to call Ron at (603) 387-0892 or email rmellady1@yahoo.com.
WE ARE SURE THERE will be more than a few mothers joining the teams of volunteers from Jackson and Bartlett south to Center Ossipee on Valley Pride Day. But hopefully, they’ll be rewarded for their efforts not only for trash pickup but for all they do the rest of the year come Sunday, Mother’s Day.
A glance at the ads in Friday and Saturday’s Conway Daily Sun shows there is no shortage of ways to honor and treat that special lady in all our lives. My late mom, Barbara Long Eastman, has been gone 20 years now come Aug. 7, and I know that like for everyone who has lost their mother, she lives on in my heart — and her sense of humor and Irish wit is with us every time my family gets together.
May all moms out there have a great day, whether riding a Conway Scenic Railroad train or being taken out for a truly memorable meal.
IT HAS BEEN A memorable week in the valley following the destructive fire that burned the south wing of the Red Jacket Mountain View Resort atop Sunset Hill in North Conway on the afternoon of April 30.
As we reported, the valley spirit is alive and well, given the acts of kindness shown by local residents to guests, staff and management during and after the fire.
Many guests related to me as I was on-site covering the fire that they were very well treated by Red Jacket staff, who gave them blankets and water as they waited outside after leaving the Kahuna Laguna Indoor Water Park after the fire broke out, before the arrival of buses that took them to nearby lodging establishments.
Hats off to the first responders, of course, for their efforts to bring the blaze under control in the windy conditions, to the staff and to all who donated items such as food, diapers, clothing, water and snacks.
Makes you proud once again to call this valley home. As volunteers/residents Sarah Frechette and Katie Fuller told me out back of the Red Jacket in the east side parking lot last Saturday afternoon, “It’s what we do here. You ask how you can help.”
Meanwhile, the investigation into the cause of the fire continues by the State Fire Marshal’s office, and management says the Red Jacket will remain closed for the month.
IN MUSICAL HIGHLIGHTS, I got to enjoy another great Friday night of music at the Majestic Cafe at Mountain Top Music in Conway Village on April 29, featuring blues artists/interpreters Jon Shain on acoustic guitar and FJ Ventre on bass.
They have known one another since high school in Haverhill, Mass., and now live in North Carolina. They noted they had played in New Jersey the night before, making for a long drive north to Conway.
Over the years, they have recorded a long list of original folk-blues albums; been finalists at the International Blues Challenge in Memphis, which Shain won in 2019, and have appeared alongside acts such as John Hiatt, Little Feat, John Hammond, Bill Kirchen, NRBQ, Jackson Browne, Keb’ Mo’ and Jethro Tull’s Ian Anderson.
Last night, the cafe welcomed the Dan Moore Trio, and coming up May 13 is local talented jazz bassist Al Hospers and friend Carl Sturken. Reservations are recommended.
The Majestic will feature an “Electronic Music Showcase” May 12 at 6:30 p.m., and Heather Pierson, Roberta Kirn and Bernice Martin in a “Singing for Everybody” show May 14 at 3 p.m.
For more information, go to mountaintopmusic.org.
LIVE OUTDOOR MUSIC: Tuckerman Brewing Co. this weekend is featuring the Gravel Project and the Lazy River Riders May 8 both at the Outdoor Beer Garden from 3-6 p.m.
SORRY to learn of the passing of former valley pharmacist Kim Ficker. Our condolences to Karla Ficker and family. Kim was a classic smooth skier and great guy.
I also join our Sun staff in saluting late Sun press man Frank Haddy, who passed April 29 from cancer. A celebration of life will be held May 22 at the Red Fox Bar and Grille.
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS, we extend best wishes to one and all, including: Realtor Steve Steiner, Jason Densmore and Tricia Davison (today); Jim Wilfong, the Eastern Slope Inn’s Megan Mallett Scheid and Caroline Stewart (5-8); Cindy Donohue and Nancy Russo (5-10); Jim Tuttle (5-11); Nordic Nate Harvey, the just-back-from Italy Laura Cummings of White Birch Books; pickleballer Lenny Gulino and the Snowflake Inn’s Sue Methot (5-14).
SPEAKING OF pickleball, hope you all enjoy the cover story by Terry Leavitt in today’s issue. Meanwhile, golfers can now rejoice by heading out to the local links as all courses are open. Spring, at long last — and still snow up on Mount Washington in Tuck’s for die-hard skiers.
But first, gotta take care of these Valley Pride cleanup chores, right?
