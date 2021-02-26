WINTER’S STILL HANGING ON, with a predicted mix of snow and rain today, but at least it’s starting to feel like spring, with the sun warming our faces and the days getting longer.
The spring equinox will officially occur March 20 at 5:37 a.m.
So, what exactly is the vernal or spring equinox mean? We looked it up in the trusted Old Farmer’s Almanac, and here’s what it said:
“In the Northern Hemisphere, the March equinox (aka spring or vernal equinox) occurs when the sun crosses the equator line, heading north in the sky. This event marks the start of spring in the northern half of the globe. After this date, the Northern Hemisphere begins to be tilted more toward the sun, resulting in increasing daylight hours and warming temperatures. (In the Southern Hemisphere, it’s the opposite: the March equinox marks the start of autumn, as the Southern Hemisphere begins to be tilted away from the sun.)
“The word equinox comes from the Latin words for ‘equal night’ — aequus (equal) and nox (night). On the equinox, the length of day and night is nearly equal in all parts of the world.”
See? You learn something every day — and week, reading the Valley Voice, maybe by the light of tonight’s full moon (once the snow and rain stop).
THE FIRST DAY OF SPRING is also the 20th running of the Tuckerman Inferno Pentathlon. Canceled last spring due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s five-part race on March 20 is being moved up from April and to Great Glen Trails Outdoor Center for the earlier stages, says organization president (and new daddy) Jake Risch of Conway, son of Alison and late legendary original founder Al Risch.
“After last spring, when there was no way that we could have responsibly put on the race due to all of the concerns with COVID, our board sat down and reimagined a new format for the race,” Jake said Friday. “We spoke with Nate Harvey and Lisa McCoy at Great Glen Trails, and they were open to us moving some of the events up there.”
To mark the start of the third decade of the non-profit dedicated to the preservation of backcountry uses on the east side of Mount Washington, the organizers have come up with the following course: a 6-mile fat-bike ride and 6-mile freestyle cross-country ski at Great Glen Trails; a 5-mile snowshoe from Great Glen Trails across Connie’s Way backcountry ski trail; and a 3-plus-mile mountain run up the Tuckerman Trail to Mount Washington’s Tuckerman Ravine.
The final leg is a ski/snowboard mountaineering race with a giant slalom component in and/or around Tuckerman Ravine.
Skiers and snowboarders will continue down the Sherburne ski trail to finish at the Appalachian Mountain Club’s Pinkham Notch Visitor Center.
Up to 600 athletes are expected to compete for a $1,000 cash prize, plus various additional prizes and a chance to become the next TuckerMan or TuckerWoman champion.
Two classes of racers will be available: solos and relay teams of 2-5 people. Solo registration fee is $200; team registration fee is $500. Online registration is available for 30 days at friendsoftuckermanravine.org. Registration is capped at 200 bib numbers and opened Feb. 20.
Registration and bib pickup will begin Friday, March 19, from 4-8 p.m. at Ragged Mountain Equipment in Intervale. Ledge Distillery is hosting the outdoor awards gathering, following COVID-19 protocols, on Saturday, March 20, starting at 3 p.m.
“We filled up 20 percent of the solo field the first night of registration,” said Jake, noting response has been generally positive, though some lament the change from past years, when the course had a run starting at Story Land up over Glen Ledge to Thorne Pond at Attitash, followed by a kayak leg to Glen, then a bicycle part up to the AMC’s Pinkham Notch Visitor Center. The hike and ski legs remain, as Jake noted.
Many past champions have registered, Jake said, including Matty Burkett’s defending All Stoved Up and Tuckered Out and wife Carrie Burkett’s Wild Tuckerettes. New this year is a Kennett High team captained by Patrick Loughland and sponsored by the Valley Originals.
Presenting sponsor this year is Burgeon Outdoor Equipment of Lincoln.
Jake noted that FOTR is following the Governor’s Reopening Guidance for Road Races. Spectators are welcome at any and all transition points but are asked to remain spaced 6 feet or more apart, not approach racing participants and avoid physical contact with participants (i.e.. no high-fives). Maps will be available March 19 and on the website.
Jake said the group’s latest fundraising project supports development of a remote snowpack and real-time weather monitoring station at Hermit Lake Shelter to improve the USFS Snow Rangers’ ability to provide accurate avalanche forecasting for the Presidential Range.
Donations are critical, and memberships begin at $25 per year for students and $35 for individuals.
The group hosts volunteer work days throughout the seasons. Volunteers interested in helping out with this year’s Friends of Tuckerman Ravine Inferno Pentathlon or any trail maintenance days can get more info at friendsoftuckermanravine.org.
So the spirit of the original Mount Washington Infernos of the 1930s lives on — Jake says the snow was slow to come but has been building up and blowing in. Go to mountwashingtonavalanchecenter.org for the latest on snow conditions.
SPRING ALSO MEANS it’s deliberative town meeting time in Conway under SB 2, and traditional town meeting in other towns, but this year that depends on just which town you’re speaking about. Some towns have moved the dates. Check with your respective town websites for updates or read the Sun.
Deliberative Conway town meeting is Monday, March 1, at 7 p.m. at Kennett High’s Peter Ames Gym, and school deliberative is Wednesday, March 3, at 7 p.m. at the same location, with voting April 13, also at the high school gym.
My Sun colleague Lloyd Jones reported that Valley Vision Channel 3 will be airing the March 1 and 3 deliberative sessions live via the Town of Conway Facebook page. They also be viewed on the KHS You Tube channel.
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS, we extend our best wishes to one and all, including peace-loving sports scribe John Skelton and Elizabeth Carleton (2-27); Scamp Campbell (2-28); winter camping enthusiast Sheldon Perry (3-2); Paula Sullivan Jones and carpenter-musician Tom Rebmann (3-3); and Melissa LaRoche, and jeweler and community good guy Brian Smith of North Country Fair Jewelers (3-4).
Have a great weekend!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.