HAPPY FATHER’S DAY Weekend to you and your beloved Pops, Dad, Old Man … you know, the good guy who was always there to teach you sports, set an example and remind you of the straight and true path — and who let you know it in no uncertain terms when you strayed off course!
Why not take Dad out for a train ride? Conway Scenic Railroad marketing and events director Brian Solomon tells us the railroad is offering a Father’s Day Weekend special schedule today and Sunday, with excursions at 10:30 a.m., and 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. to Conway both days.
Brian told me the railroad has had a record-breaking spring.
“We’ve been very, very busy all spring — our busiest by far. Our Mountaineer Crawford Notch train is beginning its seasonal runs Saturday (June 19) and will be running Saturdays, Tuesdays and Thursdays,” said Brian. Call (603) 356-5251 or go to conwayscenic.com for more.
The Mount Washington Auto Road is hosting the 60th Northeast Dental Mount Washington Road Race this Father’s Day Weekend, but the road will be open to vehicles at 1:30 p.m. after the races on both days.
The big news is that Joseph Gray, voted “Greatest of All Time” mountain runner by the World Mountain Running Association and four-time Mount Washington champion has entered the race, set for Sunday morning.
Gray, 37 of Colorado Springs, Colo., has won Mount Washington the last four times he has run it (2014-17), finishing in under an hour each time. Defending champion and four-time winner, Eric Blake, 42 of West Hartford, Conn., will be looking to defend his title.
In the women’s race today, Heidi Caldwell, 29 of Craftsbury Common, Vt., will be back to defend her title from 2019. Unfortunately, Brittni Hutton, 31 of Alamosa, Colo., who finished in a historic tie with Caldwell in 2019, has withdrawn from this year’s race due to a back injury. Challenging the returning champ is five-time Mount Washington winner, Kim Dobson, 37 of Eagle, Co. Dobson has never lost at Mount Washington.
IN OTHER WEEKEND HIGHLIGHTS, White Mountains Pride is holding a moderate hike led by board members today starting at 9:30 a.m. from a residence off West Side Road, with the hike leading to a waterfall. For details, call Holly Bartlett at (207) 200-1396.
Tin Mountain Conservation Center, meanwhile, is holding a Barn Sale today from 8 a.m.-noon featuring antiques, snowshoes, canoe, kayaks (I am anxious to snag one, so I’ll be there), garden tools, beekeeping equipment and office furniture at 1245 Bald Hill Road.
And the Conway Historical Society is featuring what Ken Rancourt and Brian P. Wiggin are calling is perhaps the largest book sale ever held in Conway today and Sunday on the lawn between the Robert Frost Charter School and the Brown (Congregational) Church in Conway from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
GOT CHOCOLATE? In other Father’s Day events, the non-profit Parsonsfield Seminary is holding its 13th annual Chocolate Sunday on Father’s Day from 2-4 p.m. at a cost of $10 per person. For more information, call (207) 625-4449 or go to parsem.org.
TRASH TALK: Former Bartlett Town Clerk and community activist Leslie Mallett called me Friday morning to express her outrage at those who litter our roadways.
“They’re calling me the trash lady because this bothers me so,” said Leslie, who was on her way to the Jackson-Bartlett Landfill after having picked up five grocery bags’ worth of cans and broken bottles.
Echoing a comment made by Kelly Drew of the North Conway Rotary after they helped clean up the Kanc two Saturdays ago, Leslie said Budweiser still reigns as the “King of Beers” when it comes to the most discarded brand along the roadways, but she said that there are other brands, too.
“I spoke with one of our police officers, and he said he could actually pull someone over if he saw them littering and fine them — so I said to him, ‘Then why not DO it?” said Leslie.
It’s amazing and disturbing to see, especially after the great volunteer effort for Valley Pride Day, which was held in local towns May 8. It all ties in with the new campaign being promoted by the state in collaboration with local chambers and outdoor outfitters, which is to show some respect for the environment and “Don’t Take N.H. for Granite.”
ANOTHER BLUES SUNDAY: George and Terry O’Brien invite all blues lovers back to the Red Parka Pub in beautiful downtown Glen on Sunday, the second one since the resumption of the series. Sunday’s performers will be the Juke Joint Devils, with the music featured during the incredibly sane time of 5-7 p.m.
OTHER LIVE ENTERTAINMENT: Tuckerman Brewing Co.’s live entertainment series continues today with Rek-lis and the Lazy River Riders Sunday, and the Simon Crawford Band on June 25, all from 4-7 p.m. Tuckerman also is presenting a pop-up beer garden at Settlers Green this weekend.
Ledge Brewing in Intervale has Shark Martin tonight form 5-8 p.m. and Cat Wolf, an all-female trio, June 25.
The Wildcat Tavern Garden Stage Dinner Concert Series continues with The Shadow Riders, a Marshall Tucker Tribute band featuring Bruce Marshall and Al Hospers on June 19; seating for all of the shows is at 4:30 and 7 p.m.
Stone Mountain Arts Center has the Gibson Brothers on June 18.
The Shannon Door has Riley Parkhurst tonight and Becca Deschenes and Mike Malkin on Sunday. Dennis and Davey are at Deacon Street on Fridays and Saturdays. Sea Dog Brewing Co. has Ryan St. Onge.
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS this week, we salute one and all, including, belatedly, to George Cleveland of WMWV News (6-13) and to all others, including rock crooner Eric Mordaunt, travel agent Gayle Baker and Chuck Sutton (6-19); longtime local chef Rick Spencer, guitarist Jeff Hayward and historical novelist Olga Morrill, all on 6-20; and on the official summer solstice, Conway selectman and community volunteer John Colbath, Joy Tarbell, photographer Debbie Lennon, Elsie Limmer and Donna Dawson (6-21); Cindy Fowler Goslee (6-22); photographer Rachel Andrews Damon and Steve Miller (6-24); and Snowvillage Inn’s Jen Kovach, Janice Brotherton, Sara Holtby and Lisa Rhinebold (6-25).
RAPONE SGHTING; Roy “the Skiing DJ” Prescott reported on the airwaves of WMWV 93.5-FM this week that former Horsefeathers bar manager Rick Rapone was back in town this week from Utah, where he has long been a nurse. Rick had lost his dog Echo but through the help of valley volunteers, they were reunited on West Side Road, so it was a happy lost-and-found ending.
KUDOS TO ALL local graduates, and congrats to all who were involved with last weekend’s fantastic events under the tent at Kennett High School Saturday and Cranmore for the chairlift summit graduation Sunday. What a community we all live in!
