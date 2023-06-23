FOR STRAWBERRY LOVERS (and I’m one of them), after a one-year hiatus, the North Conway Strawberry Festival returns today from 11-4 p.m. on the grounds of Vaughan Community Services and the First Congregational Church of North Conway.

Refreshments will include strawberry smoothies, strawberry shortcake, strawberries dipped in chocolate, hot dogs and chips. Music will be supplied by the local steel drum band, Mango Groove. A strolling magician will perform tricks. There will be a display of antique cars; a 19th-century wagon or two from Sut and Margaret Marshall’s collection. Also, a silent auction, raffles, displays by local crafters and a white elephant sale. Prizes include an overnight stay at Nordic Village Resort, dinner certificates and more. For more information, call (603) 356-2324.

