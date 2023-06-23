Boston musicians (from left) Sal Baglio of the Stompers, Jon Butcher of Jon Butcher Axis and Allen Estes of the Estes Boys for an end-of-show song, Sam Cooke's "Bring It On Home to Me," at a spirited Cold River Radio Show at the Majestic Theatre in Conway on Sunday. (TOM EASTMAN PHOTO)
Portland vocalist Katie Oberholtzer joined bassist Al Hospers, guitarist Jarrod Tayler, saxophonist Mike Sakash, drummer Craig Bryant Jr. and keyboardist Tom Robinson for an entertaining night of spirited jazz at the Wildcat Inn and Tavern's Thursday night music series. (TOM EASTMAN PHOTO)
Local herbalist/naturalist Carol Felice (right) presented a Tea Party at McSherry's Nursery in Center Conway last Saturday, June 17, during which she spoke with attendees such as Janice Carawford (left) and others about teas from herbs. For further information about the ongoing weekend series, call McSherry's at (603) 447-5442. (TOM EASTMAN PHOTO)
FOR STRAWBERRY LOVERS (and I’m one of them), after a one-year hiatus, the North Conway Strawberry Festival returns today from 11-4 p.m. on the grounds of Vaughan Community Services and the First Congregational Church of North Conway.
Refreshments will include strawberry smoothies, strawberry shortcake, strawberries dipped in chocolate, hot dogs and chips. Music will be supplied by the local steel drum band, Mango Groove. A strolling magician will perform tricks. There will be a display of antique cars; a 19th-century wagon or two from Sut and Margaret Marshall’s collection. Also, a silent auction, raffles, displays by local crafters and a white elephant sale. Prizes include an overnight stay at Nordic Village Resort, dinner certificates and more. For more information, call (603) 356-2324.
