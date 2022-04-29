PINKHAM NOTCH — It’s seemingly been a colder and windier month of April in the lower portions of the Mount Washington Valley, as we all long for doses of spring which all are hoping will finally arrive in earnest this coming first week of May.
Not much snow, but cold — and windy.
That’s been true up on the Mt. Washington Auto Road as well, where crews are carrying on the time-honored tradition of getting the 8-mile-long mountain road to the top of New England cleared of snow and ice along with the approximately 110 culverts that line the route, said to be the “oldest manmade attraction in the world.”
If all goes according to plan, they hope to get the road open weekends by mid-May; with possible travel up to the 4,200-foot mark, and then to open to the summit by Memorial Day weekend for daily operations, notes Mount Washington Auto Road General Manager Toby Reichert, 44, of Gorham, now in his third season as general manager after taking over from longtime predecessor Howie Wemyss at the start of the 2020 summer season that follow a stint as Howie’s assistant and as a three-year member of the road crew.
Toby is a direct descendant of the Libby family, which acquired the then Carriage Road in the early 1900s.
He notes that he feels a connection to that history of all who have come before him and feels that it’s great to be part of the Auto Road’s colorful history.
The task is much easier than in the days when crews were up there shoveling the snow off the roadway with huge drifts, but there’s always the whims of the fickle and notoriously-bad-weathered mountain to deal with — and that’s all part of the allure for Toby and crew.
“We are spoiled these days with all of the machinery that we have available to us — I can’t imagine those guys shoveling back in the day, but we recently posted a photo on Facebook on Throwback Thursday, showing teams of shovelers up there,” said Toby Friday afternoon.
To tackle the task, the Auto Road sends up a contingent consisting of a backhoe, a snowcat and a grader along with a drill team truck with a total of five employees going at it, clearing the snow and unplugging the culverts.
“We’re still dealing with some pretty thick ice buildup on the upper road, but we did make it to the summit for the second time this spring today after we got the 10 inches of fresh snow off the road that fell Wednesday night,” he said.
“Things have been going pretty well and we are actually a bit ahead of schedule,” he noted, adding, “Although it’s been a cold and windy spring, we didn’t get as much snow this season — we usually get 160 to 170 inches of snow at the base and we only have gotten 100 inches or so so that has allowed us to get a few weeks’ jump.”
After the April 27 snow, the Auto Road posted a photo of a backhoe on the road, noting that the crew of the Mount Washington Observatory and New Hampshire State Park staff had to drive over that precarious route on shift change date.
For more on the Mt. Washington Auto Road and its progress, follow them on Facebook or go to mtwashington.com.
Meanwhile, on the other side of 6,288-foot Mount Washington, the 1869-built Mount Washington Cog Railway begins trips to Skyline at 5,500 foot elevation and Waumbek (elevation 3,900 feet) starting today, April 30, weather permitting. Go to the cog.com for the scoop.
And, the Conway Scenic Railroad has Conway Valley Trains and its Sawyer River trains running weekends through May 24 and then daily operations commence, and a Rail Fan’s Photo Excursion is set for May 22. The Mountaineer through Crawford Notch starts May 24 and will be offered Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays thereafter through Nov. 22. Go to conwayscenic.com for more information.
GREAT MUSIC: It was yet another wonderful night of jazz at Mountain Top Music Center’s Majestic Cafe last Friday evening, as I made my third sojourn there in the past month.
Featured was the Mike Hathaway Jazz Quartet, led by Mike, former director of the Kennett High Music Program, a graduate of the Boston Conservatory of Music and current director of the White Mountain Hypnosis Center in Madison.
Mike performed classics from the American songbook on piano and trumpet (sometimes at the same time, playing trumpet with his right hand while playing the keyboards with his left hand).
He was accompanied by Jono Deveneau on drums and harmonica, Arthur Grady on bass and Randy Oullette on trumpet. They did a fantastic soulful version of “Georgia” and ended with a spirited New Orleans’ styled “When the Saints Go Marching In,” much to everyone’s delight.
Jon Shain and FJ Ventre performed last night; up next on May 6 is the Dan Moore Trio. Go to mountaintop.ludus.com for reservations.
THE MAJESTIC THEATRE welcomed the return of the Cold River Radio Show's 10th season last Sunday night, April 24, highlighted by the smooth-swinging blues of Boston diva Toni Lynn Washington accompanied by her hot band and guest guitarist Mike Mele, the latter of whom was a particular standout, also performing with the Cold River Radio Show Band, accompanying host Jonathan Sarty.
The show also featured award-winning author Annie Hartnett; comedian Elizabeth Hurley Winifred in the local music spotlight; and the Obs’ Dr. Peter Crane in a “Mount Washington Moment” piece on the then-world record wind of 231 mph set on April 12, 1934.
Jonathan ended the show with an ensemble performance of Bob Dylan’s “Blowing in the Wind,” in tribute to the people of war-ravaged Ukraine.
Go to coldriverradio.com for more and be sure to listen to WMWV 93.5-FM Sundays at 9 a.m. for taped recordings of past shows.
IN OUTDOOR MUSIC, Tuckerman Brewing Co. has Shark Martin today from 3-6 p.m. and on Sunday, May 1, Square Foot Toes indoors for an acoustic performance at the Tasting Room, also 3-6 .m., and the Simon Crawford Band May 6 4-7 p.m.
THE RED PARKA for its Blue Sunday May 1 has Left Yunger and the Blues Crew 5-8 p.m. The Parka — which raised $12,000 with the help of the Diana’s Bath Salts for the World Central Kitchen and the people of Ukraine last weekend — is to close for spring cleaning, May 2-11. Go to redparkapub.com for more.
VIOLIN CONCERT: At noon on Friday, May 6, violinists Margaret Bruziak Hopkins and Bozena Bruziak O’Brien will draw on their Polish heritage to perform classical and traditional compositions as part of Mountain Top Music’s First Friday series.
GLEN BIZ: Kudos and best wishes to Jackson Selectman and former Kennett math teacher John Allen and friend Jen Sutton, who are to begin leasing McSheffrey’s store and deli in Glen starting May 1 Noted John on Facebook, “I should have a frontal lobotomy instead!.
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS this week, we salute one and all, including: Katy Bailey and mandolinist Phil Ostroski (4-30); Laurel Roberts and Dennis Morgan (5-1), Bruins fan Ellen Belcastro and Cranmore’s community-minded Ben Wilcox (5-2); Craig Niller, the just-back-from Venice Sarah Eastman, golfing CPA Kathleen Sweeney and Susie Hall Kennett (5-4); Ski NH’s Kathleen Harrigan and trainer Marylou Dow (5-6) and all others.
HAVE A GREAT May Day. Let the Maypole dancing begin.
