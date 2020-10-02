FIRST WEEKEND OF OCTOBER greetings to you and your favorite virtual fairgoer.
Don’t we all feel an emptiness in our hearts (and stomachs) as we realize that, like so many other things these past seven months, the beloved “Old Time Country Fair, Enriched with the Progress of Time” is not happening — at least not live?
A tip of of our cap to all who have done their best to keep the fair’s name out there, especially Roy Andrews, David and Jean Andrews, Rachel Andrews Damon, Ann-Michelle Ames, Barbara Hill and Steve Graustein for helping us all to at least get a virtual Fryeburg Fair experience. Check it out at fryeburgfair.org/p/events/virtual-fair.
MY FAVORITE FAIR story involves the time I went to the fairgrounds in 1985 for a Mountain Ear story to interview late midway superintendent C. Earl “Bub” Osgood, who was stepping down over a disagreement about the discontinuance of the hootchy-kootchy tent.
As I walked to his office near the entrance, I looked up at a sign that read, “Larence Earl ‘Bub’ Osgood, Midway and Donegal Superintendent,” and then met the jovial, baseball-capped Bub inside.
During the interview on his pending resignation, aside from the hootchy-kootchy controversy, Bub expressed his admiration for the people of the fair and said he was going to miss them.
Toward the end of the interview, I shared with Bub that I had seen his name printed on fair material as “C. Earl ‘Bub’ Osgood” and asked what the “C” stood for. He replied, a bit sheepishly, “Clarence, but people just call me Bub.”
“Well then,” I queried, my mind suddenly confused, “who’s Larence? The name on the sign to the office says ‘LARENCE.’”
“Oh,” he replied in his thick Maine accent, “that sign was painted for me by the son of one of my friends. It was supposed to say ‘Clarence,’ but he ran out of room on the sign. Again, that’s the type of thing I’m really going to miss about the fair, the way people here will just do about anything for you.”
Local color — that’s what we’re all missing about the fair in person this week, but which we can all get a flavor of by going to the virtual site.
HEATHER PIERSON FAIR SONG: In researching this week’s cover story, I was informed by fair publicist Rachel Andrews Damon that featured on the virtual fair site are several musicians, including Joe Duddy of the Waterwheel Park stage, Jewell Clark and Heather Pierson, the latter two of whom have composed songs in honor of the fair.
Heather told me: “I was inspired to write the song after (fair entertainment coordinator) Tony Martineau called a few weeks ago, asking for a video of a song to submit for the virtual fair. ‘Any song you want,’ he said.
'"And I thought, ‘Geez, I could WRITE a song!’ So, with just a week to get it done and submitted, I did! And it was fun. I hope I’ve captured the spirit of the fair, and also the spirit of what we will all miss about it,” said Heather, one of our talented local musical gems here in the valley, whether performing on piano or guitar.
Here are a few choice lyrics of “(Every Year At) Fryeburg Fair,” by Heather Pierson.
"Things must be quite drastic
"To have to cancel Maine’s Blue Ribbon Classic.
"And though the reasons are explicit
"It doesn’t mean that I won’t miss it. ...
"And every year I kinda sorta go nuts
"For one of those homemade heavenly honey-dipped donuts."
For the entire song, go to fryeburgfair.org/p/events/virtual-fair starting Sunday, Oct. 4, or youtube/2uJbtyUO7qg.
Heather, by the way, recently launched a Patreon site that allows everyone to share and support her music at patreon.com/heatherpierson.
NATIONALLY, many would agree that Tuesday's so-called presidential debate was not presidential, nor a debate — but locally, there were many reasons to be proud to be an American this week, starting off with the smooth transition of power at the Conway Police Department with the retirement of Chief Ed Wagner Wednesday and the swearing in of former Lt. Chris Mattei as the new chief and former Detective Sgt. Suzanne Kelley-Scott as new lieutenant.
We salute Ed as he begins his retirement, and Chris and Suzanne and all of the department for their dedication and service.
FALL SPLENDOR: After stopping by the Jackson Historical Society's exhibit on former Jackson inns Sunday, I headed over to the Jackson Public Library to to hear artist Erik Koeppel’s alter ego Slim Pickens. He gave a wonderful concert, surrounded by the fall foliage splendor that rivaled the brilliance of one of his fantastic White Mountain paintings.
THEY’RE BAAAACK: Speaking of Jackson, the Pumpkin People have returned. Maps are now available at the Jackson Area Chamber offices and other venues, with People’s Choice ballots on the back. For the scoop, go to jacksonnh.com. Over the border in Maine, the Fryeburg Business Association is sponsoring a display as well.
