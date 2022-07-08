JACKSON — Blues fans were treated to a great night of music at the Wildcat Inn and Tavern’s Garden Stage on July 3, as Boston blues diva Diane Blue and rockin’ blues harmonica legend/vocalist James Montgomery of Rhode Island rocked away the night in two separate sets with their shared band.
Both were great.
I was lucky enough to grab a seat at the outdoor bar for the sold-out show, thanks to friends Jonathan Sarty and Chuck Farrell, both of whom are musicians who produced the show as part of their multi-venue summer Rock ’n Blues Concert Series, which is presented by Jonathan’s Aspect Productions New England LLC and the Tuftonboro-based Chuck’s Can You Hear Me Now Productions.
Future shows in the series are to include three Once An Outlaw concerts, with Chuck playing guitar in the all-star lineup and Jonathan opening. The concerts are set for the Barn at the Inn on the Main in Wolfeboro July 16 and 17; and July 31 at the Garden Stage at the Wildcat.
Like James, Diane plays a mean harmonica and is a powerful soulful vocalist. She put on a very polished show that garnered rave reviews, including from fan Deborah Fauver, who was seated with her dinner party nearby.
I’ve seen the now silver-haired James perform several times over the years, including at Hobbs Tavern and at the Red Parka Pub’s Blue Sundays, and I always look forward to when the band kicks into the disco bass beat as a setup to James kicking into the unmistakable harmonica riff to the Rolling Stones’ “Miss You.” Google it, and you’ll get to share in the mesmerizing excitement and magic that James always brings to his shows!
As fellow blues fans can attest, James, now 73, is always so charismatic, especially when he first walks into a crowded venue, wearing a dark blazer and a black shirt and black pants, with lots of bling around his neck and wrists and an earring, as he scopes out the crowd like a shark or panther assessing their next prey.
Walking through the crowd, he then takes to the stage and wails his way into very foot-tapping soul, performing rockin’ blues classics.
At last Sunday’s show, in between songs, he said that everyone calls B.B. King the “King of the Blues,” but in his mind, the great B.B. was the “ambassador of the blues” and it was the deep-growling, swampy, dirty-blues playing Muddy Waters who was the true king.
Prior to taking to the stage for his set, as Diane performed her great set, I introduced myself to James, who was sitting at one end of the outdoor bar with Chuck and Dena Farrell.
Knowing that he is also a film producer, I asked him about his latest film projects, and he shared that a documentary he co-produced, “Bonnie Blue: James Cotton’s Life in the Blues,” had placed fifth in Ken Burns documentary contest, which is high praise.
“We felt pretty good about that,” he said, noting that the film tells the untold story of Cotton, a legend whose musical influence shaped the Chicago Blues style having been mentored with the originators of the Delta blues tradition.
“James Cotton was orphaned when he was 9, yet look at all he achieved in the blues. It’s an incredible story,” said James.
I looked up the film, and read that “Cotton’s life tracks a swath of America’s history — from the post-depression cotton fields of the Mississippi Delta to tough Chicagoland’s era of brilliant artistic reinvention to today’s live music scene in Austin, Texas.”
The film bio adds that in between those segments are tours with Janis Joplin, Paul Butterfield and sessions with the Rolling Stones, Grateful Dead, Led Zeppelin, Santana, Steve Miller, B.B. King and many more.
“This new film capture’s America’s soul as the blues becomes interpreted in jazz, big band, rock and roll, punk, hip-hop and rap,” it summarizes.
James during his performance at the Wildcat also paid tribute to another one of his heroes, legendary blues harmonica player and singer Paul Butterfield (1942-87), noting that his most recent album released in 2016 on Cleopatra Records is entitled, “The James Montgomery Blues Band: A Tribute to Paul Butterfield.”
Both Cotton and Butterfield heavily influenced his style, with James noting last Sunday and in an interview with the Salem News in 2019 on the occasion of his 70th birthday that “they were both high energy. When you saw James Cotton play, or Paul Butterfield play, they came to blow you away.”
For more, check out jamesmontgomerybluesband.com.
KATHY BENNETT AND THOM PERKINS with Taylor Whiteside open up the Appalachian Mountain Club’s second annual Lynda Cohen Performing Arts Series at the AMC Highland Center in Bretton Woods tonight, July 9, at 7 p.m. For further information, go to Eventbrite: http://amcmusic.eventbrite.com.
KIMBALL AND NEYSA PACKARD of the Feel the Barn Series at the Farmstand Bed and Breakfast in Chocorua are looking forward to the roots music of this Sunday, July 10’s show by Rani Arbo and Daisy Mayhem. The Hartford Courant writes that “Rani Arbo and Daisy Mayhem dig deep into their collective souls, finding joy in the moment, peace in the harmonies and rapture in the rhythmic drive.” Go to the farmstand.net for tickets.
SPEAKING OF GREAT music, I returned to the Majestic Cafe at the Mountain Top Music Center last Friday night for yet another exquisite and grown-up Jazz and Blues, held Fridays from 7-9 p.m. While there, I ran into an array of locals, including Joe Fay, Bernie Donohue, Lisa Holcomb, the visiting-from-Utah Rick Rapone and Ray and Mary Ann Shakir.
It’s such a great venue where everyone truly listens to the musicians. Next up is the Dan Moore Trio July 15. Go to mountaintop.ludus.com for further information.
After that, I stopped over at American Legion Post 46 on Tasker Hill Road to see one of my all-time favorites, Ricky & The Giants.
As I walked in, lead singer/guitarist David Luke led the band into a fantastic version of one of my favorite dance tunes, Del Amitri’s “Always The Last To Know.” Thanks, David, for remembering how much I love that great but obscure, danceable tune!
CONGRATS TO North Conway Fire Chief Pat Preece on his retirement after 20 years at the helm July 6. Thanks for your service and dedication, Chief! And speaking of our thanks to first responders, kudos to all participating in today's Tunnels to Towers 5K run and walk in honor of 9/11 rescue personnel that is taking place at 8 a.m. in Schouler Park in North Conway.
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS, we salute one and all, including Realtor Eileen Defeo, Bill Evatte, Charlie Sutton, 1968 U.S. Cross Country Ski Team Olympian Jack Lufkin and Kismet Rock Foundation’s Krissy Fraser (7-9); Jeannie Cafarelli, Michelle DeLucia and Motorsports Plus auto body artist Jim Savoie (7-10); actor/comedian/volunteer Marshall Allan (7-11); Josh Wiggin (7-12); AshleyJean Kerr and Heath McCrea (7-12); John Donovan and Barbara Cosby (7-13); Barbara Spofford and Indian Mound’s Jonathan Rivers (7-14) and all others.
GLAD EVERYONE enjoyed the Fourth! Conway's parade had to be the biggest and best in years. Kudos to Conway Rec's Mike Lane, Todd Gallagher, Lenore Wagner and staff.
IN CLOSING, I want to thank my Sun colleagues for their kind congratulatory ad this week in recognition of my start of my 15th year here at the valley’s award-winning daily. The responses on Facebook have also touched my heart, so, thanks to all for the well-wishes. Thanks for all the support in this labor of love. Onward!
