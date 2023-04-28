FRANCONIA — End of April, and May Day on Monday, May 1.
Hard to believe, but this coming Wednesday, May 3, marks the 20th anniversary of the falling of the Great Stone Face, New Hampshire’s iconic state symbol, the legendary Old Man of the Mountain.
When the Old Man fell, it felt like the death of a member of the extended family for we Granite Staters.
He was part of our crusty, flinty state character – to lose him was troubling but at least we still had Mount Washington and four of the nine Isle of Shoals off our tiny state coastline.
TWENTY YEARS ago, I was covering the annual Carroll County Fish and Game Club kids fishing derby in Madison for The Mountain Ear when my then girlfriend Suzanne Wichland pulled up in her vehicle and breathlessly blurted, “Tom: The Old Man FELL!!!”
“WHICH old man?” I asked, perplexed.
“THE Old Man!!!” Suzanne said, frustrated with my lack of understanding the BIG NEWS that she was trying to convey to me.
“OH!” I said, as I finally caught on (talk about the “light dawning on Marblehead!).
My reporter juices pumping, I quickly jumped in my VW, which had a New England Press Association sticker on the dashboard, which proved to be of value when I raced over to Franconia and pulled up to the mayhem at the base – I told the state troopers and other law enforcement officials that I was with the press, like I was “on a mission form God” (which I felt I was).
They were doing their best to direct the excited motorists to keep traffic flowing despite the crowd of Old Man enthusiasts jamming the Franconia Notch Parkway.
They waved me in, and I was able to find a parking space. I trotted over went with my camera and tape recorder to join the throng of reporters gathered near the Old Man viewing spot there at the north end of Profile Lake.
I saw and spoke with my longtime White Mountains history mentor Dick Hamilton, who was president of the White Mountains Attractions Association and who lived in Littleton.
Dick – whom we lost last year – was always fond of saying that when he drove home from work in Woodstock every night, passing under the stone craggy visage of the Old Man, he would nod and respectfully say, “Good night, Boss.”
Just then, Gov. Craig Benson (then five months into his first and only term) arrived at the scene (via helicopter, I believe), and spoke briefly, during which – much to the throng of reporters’ shock and amazement – he said that perhaps the Old Man could be re-created out of plastic materials.
That idea did not receive much muster, both with the press and state officials in the days, months and years that followed, I am happy to say – although the Old Man had been held together by the efforts of its caretakers for years, it still was a work of Mother Nature and a replica made out of manmade materials would have been blasphemy.
As New Hampshire-born legendary statesman Daniel Webster was oft-quoted as saying, “Men hang out their signs indicative of their respective trades. Shoemakers hang out a gigantic shoe; jewelers, a monster watch; even a dentist hangs out a gold tooth; but up in the Franconia Mountains, God Almighty has hung out a sign to show that in New England He makes men.”
Benson’s proposal was rejected later that year by a task force headed by former Gov. Steve Merrill.
After our jaws dropped, hearing the off-hand preposterous proposal, we reporters asked our array of questions about how it fell and what caused it, etc.
Just then, Dick Hamilton nudged up to me and quietly pulled me away from my fellow reporters and asked, “Hey, Tom – Wanna go for a helicopter ride?”
“Huh? I mean, COOL!” I responded, then quickly dropping my voice, whispering, “Yes, thank you,” kind of feeling a little guilty at my exuberant reaction at such a somber event, kind of like I was one of those guys who “laugh at a funeral,” as that line goes in the Barenaked Ladies’ song, “One Week.”
“You’ve earned it,” said Dick, leading me to the chopper.
I climbed aboard, and soon, we were aloft, flying above the exposed rocks and cables that had once been the Old Man. I took photos, we made one or two more passes, and then we were back down on terra firma and I wrote up a story for The Ear.
Come May 3, have a moment for the Old Man.
STATE REMEMBRANCE: In honor of the 20th anniversary on May 3, the Old Man of the Mountain Legacy Fund Board is presenting a virtual remembrance event at 11 a.m. at OldManNH.org.
The online event, presented by the Museum of the White Mountains in Plymouth, will feature a historical perspective on how the Old Man shaped New Hampshire's identity.
May 3 is also the kick-off for the Old Man of the Mountain Scavenger Hunt Challenge happening all summer at the Plaza. The Scavenger Hunt concludes on Thursday, Aug. 3, with a family fun day featuring demonstrations and the awarding of prizes at the Old Man Plaza in Franconia Notch.
It consists of a viewing platform with "Steel Profilers", which, when aligned with the Cannon Cliff above, create what the profile looked like up on the cliff overlooking the Franconia Notch.
The project was overseen by Friends of the Old Man of the Mountain, a committee headed by Dick Hamilton and now by former Madison resident, geologist Brian Fowler, now of Grantham.
For more information, visit oldmannh.org.
IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS, we're all looking forward to the start of the new Cold River Radio Show season Sunday, April 30, at 7 p.m. at Mountain Top Music’s Majestic Theatre in Conway.
Performing will be the Franny O’ Show, longtime valley favorite/Downeast humorist TTTom Clark, author Keith Gentili, the DellaValla Bluegrass Trio in the Local Spotlight, guest guitarist Jarrod Taylor and of course, host Jonathan Sarty and the Cold River Radio Band. Tickets may be gotten in advance at White Birch Books and Spice ‘n Grain as well as at the door.
For more, go to coldriverradio.com.
KUDOS TO CATWOLF, who performed their contest-winning song, “Bowl of Sunshine,” live at WMWV 93.5-FM at lunchtime this past Wednesday, April 26. They won this year’s “Song of the Year” contest and announced they have a new album coming out.
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS, we give a belated happy 90th to Chocorua’s Peggy Cannon (4-28), and salute all others, including: Realtor Bill Jones, soon-to-retire banker Allen Gould and the Conway Public Library’s Tessa Narducci (today); Katy Bailey and Phil Ostroski (4-30); skier Ellen Eiemann, attorney Dennis Morgan and Laurel Roberts (5-1); Bruins fan Ellen Belcastro, and Cranmore’s Ben Wilcox (5-2); Susie Hall Kennett, ski coach Craig Niiler, artist Sarah W. Eastman and Kathleen Sweeney (5-4); and Realtor Jan Sanborn (5-5).
WE’LL SEE YOU at a special “light blues” show at the Red Parka for the next Blue Sunday April 30 from 4 to 7 p.m., featuring Dos Devils. Tuckerman Brewing has the Loon Birds today and Chimera Sunday, and is hosting a Cinco de Mayo Party May 5 with door prizes for the first 100 people and more. The Simon Crawford Band is at American Legion Post 46 tonight, April 29.
GO, BRUINS, and Go, Celtics, in their second rounds!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.