In these challenging times, Wednesday’s Veterans Day ceremonies presented by American Legion Post 95 of North Conway and Post 46 of Conway in North Conway’s Schouler Park were a godsend.
After the tumult of the still (for some) contentious election, it made you feel proud to be an American, standing together but safely apart — despite our political differences it is what unites us that we hold dear.
On a partly cloudy November day, a warm breeze blowing across the park, against the backdrop of the suddenly bare tree branches and Cranmore in the distance, 100-plus people gathered to pay tribute to our veterans who have fought to protect our freedoms — including the right to vote.
And yes, people maintained safe social distancing and everyone this reporter saw wore a mask (except when they were speaking at the microphone), including a veteran standing near me, Air Force Vietnam veteran Michael T. Gilmore of North Conway, whose patriotic mask depicted the Stars and Stripes of the American flag.
He told me he had served from 1964 to 1968. He said there is a lot more to that story — but that will have to wait for a later day. As a reporter always in search of a good story, and who grew up in a military family, I am always amazed at the stories I come upon, especially on Veterans Day.
Close to us was a man wearing an Army cap and a dark green T-shirt that read, “U.S. Armed Forces Vietnam Veterans.” He was Ron Siraco, 72, formerly of North Conway and now of South Berwick, Maine (where I went to high school at Berwick Academy, Class of ’75).
As the crowd sang “You're a Grand Old Flag,” Ron told me he served in Vietnam from 1967-68, and in the Army from 1966-69, which overlaps with the time my late brother, helicopter pilot Capt. David L. Eastman (1943-2019) served in the Army.
I shared that my brother — a 1965 UNH forestry graduate, later known hereabouts for his “Country Ecology” newspaper column — served in Vietnam and wrote about it in his compelling 2001 book, "Outlaws in Vietnam: The Story of the 175th Aviation Company (AML) 1966-1967.”
Given that we lost Dave a year ago at age 76 to a combination of frailties caused by Agent Orange exposure and other issues, my eldest brother was definitely on my mind as I listened to Maj. Frank McCarthy (USMC-Ret.) deliver his keynote tribute to the "Brothers in Arms" with whom he served in Vietnam.
As I wrote in a Veterans Day piece I did for the Sun in 2017, I was in Cub Scouts as a 9-year-old in Portsmouth when Dave was serving as a 23-year-old in Vietnam. I’d write him, telling of the merit badges I had attained — kind of like my own service to country (or so my young mind thought at the time).
Then he was awarded the Silver Star for his heroic exploits with crew members on Easter Sunday March 26, 1967, when they airlifted downed South Vietnamese (Army Republic of Vietnam, or ARVN) and American troops in a “hot LZ (Landing Zone)” surrounded by Viet Cong in the Mekong Delta.
Dave passed on Nov. 18 last year after experiencing health difficulties the night of Nov. 11 — yes, Veterans Day night. He never regained consciousness.
But as everyone sang “God Bless America” in the park Wednesday, as I was thinking of my naturalist, helicopter-flying brilliant-minded brother, I gazed up and saw a group of starlings darting about overhead, high above the American flagpole, almost in military precision that any group of Blue Angels or Thunderbird pilots would be happy to emulate.
It made me think not only of Dave but of all the 58,000 who never made it back home from Vietnam, and all of those who have served in our other conflicts to make this country great — truly great (not great again).
I spoke later with other Army veterans, including Vietnam veterans David L. Patch of Bartlett and Peter Fresco of West Ossipee. David is a member of the Honor Guard. As I reported in Thursday’s Sun, David said as he has gotten older, he realizes even more how great were the sacrifices of those young men who fought in Vietnam, and all of whom have come before and since.
He also reiterated a comment he shared with me a year ago following my brother Dave’s death, noting that “for those of us who were there, his 'Outlaws' book was the most accurate depiction of what it was like.”
Pretty high praise.
I wish I could let Dave know — but somehow, I am sure he does.
I recently visited his resting place at the New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, a beautiful cemetery. Dave’s headstone has the Celtic cross and bears the inscription, "CPT US Army, Vietnam, Silver Star, Beloved Father, Friend, Brother; Free to Fly."
My other late brother Steve always felt the book — which is available on Amazon — would have made a great movie. Friend Suzanne Westhall (who is a television producer) says she would still like to make that happen — now, wouldn’t that be something? We’ll see.
I also hope that my friends at WMWV 93.5-FM will honor Dave’s passing with a playing Nov. 18 of one of his “Country Ecology” radio essays to remind his many followers of what we lost when he passed.
At the conclusion of Wednesday’s ceremonies, I spoke with 10th Mountain Division two-tour Afghanistan veteran Capt. Ray Gilmore of Bartlett, who recently ran an unsuccessful but honorable race as a Republican for state rep. Ray shared that after you’ve seen combat, it puts everything in perspective and that disagreements are just that, politics, not war.
And that’s the spirit with which I left the park — that despite our differences, we are Americans and the things that bind us far outweigh our differences. Here’s to an America that stands united, committed to overcoming this virus and the challenges before us, ever-striving for that more perfect union.
And yes, “God Bless America.” Mask up, everyone; stay safe; and rest in peace, Brother Dave, this first anniversary of your passing.
SEE YOU at the Eastern Slope Ski Club's 50th sale today, and at the Mount Washington Radio Group-Vaughan Food Drive 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 18 — remember, no food this year, only checks and cash as that will enable Vaughan to purchase food at the N.H. Food Bank on a 2-to-1 ratio for five local food pantries.
