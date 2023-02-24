CONWAY — The ski community gathered at the New England Ski Museum’s Eastern Slope Branch Friday afternoon for an open house to look at new exhibits at the local attraction, which opened in 2018 at the renovated former home of the North Conway Community Center.

The event feature Bavarian-themed finger foods and treats, beer and wine, and winter spirits tastings created by North Conway’s Cathedral Ledge Distillery.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.