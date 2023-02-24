CONWAY — The ski community gathered at the New England Ski Museum’s Eastern Slope Branch Friday afternoon for an open house to look at new exhibits at the local attraction, which opened in 2018 at the renovated former home of the North Conway Community Center.
The event feature Bavarian-themed finger foods and treats, beer and wine, and winter spirits tastings created by North Conway’s Cathedral Ledge Distillery.
In addition to the exhibit on the Jackson Ski Touring Foundation (hope you enjoy retired NESM Executive Director Jeff Leich and my cover story in today’s edition on Jackson Ski Touring’s founding in 1972), there’s a new exhibit on the Civilian Conservation Corps-built trails of the 1930s and ‘40s, including the Wildcat Trail, the precursor to today’s Wildcat Mountain Ski Area that opened in 1958.
In an interview Friday prior to the open house, Eastern Slope Branch volunteer Elaine Stockbridge told me how visitors will now also be able ti enjoy a new ski-themed play area for youngsters, kid-focused photos and new photo-op stations where visitors can snap selfies and Instagrammable images with museum attractions like a Skimobile car, a Wildcat gondola, a vintage Snurfer and a replica of a climbing route to Tuckerman Ravine.
The staff, along with new Museum Executive Director Tim Whiton and fellow employees and volunteers, are making an effort to add interesting items for younger visitors.
“I went over to the museum’s Paumgarten Building in Franconia and found many great items that will appeal to children,” said Elaine, a former fifth-grade teacher who brings that experience to the museum, which is great.
She found, for example, some 10th Mountain Division toy soldiers from the ‘40s, along with a Mattel doll of a 10th Mountain soldier from the ‘70s.
She also brought back a dozen wind-up tin toy skiers made by the J. Chein company in New York and New Jersey from the 1930s and ‘40s.
She also has put on display many photos of young skiers from the past for children of today to relate to.
“I dug out at least a dozen photos from the ‘50s and ‘60s of kids skiing, and I also got a handful of photos of Eastern Slope Ski Club kids from (ski museum supporter) Stefi Reed Hastings,” said Elaine, who placed those displays at the eye level of children.
The museum is open daily 10 a.m.-5 p.m. More information is available at skimuseum.org or call (603) 730-5044.
SPEAKING OF SKIING, this week’s 7 inches of snow was just what the Ski Doc ordered for the first of two Presidents Birthdays vacation weeks.
On Friday morning, after the storm had cleared out, it was a bluebird day on the ski slopes and touring trails, but a blustery one, which led local weather observe/ski instructor Ed Bergeron and fellow Cranmore instructor Capt. Dave Bartlett to take a nickel off for the wind and another for the cold temps for a 40-cent rating on WMWV 93.5-FM’s “Morning Weather Show.”
Ed called in his radio weather report live from the base of Cranmore at the Snowsports School Shack rather than from his home on West Side Road in North Conway. He reported that so far in February, we’ve received 8.6 inches of snow and 60.1 inches for the snow year to date compared to the 30-year average of about 85 inches but there’s still time with more snow likely come Sunday night. And then March ready to roar in come Wednesday.
SKI NH gave the following report for conditions as of Friday heading into the weekend: Attitash, 60 of 68 trails; apres ski today: Shark Martin at Ptarmigan’s and Mitch Alden at the Den; Black Mountain, 42 of 45 trails; apres ski today: Dan Aldrich and Jon Sarty Feb. 26; Bretton Woods, 61 of 63 trails and 23 of 35 glades; apres ski today with deejay Noel; Cranmore, 41 of 57 trails; adventure park and tubing park extended hours; apres ski with Cat Wolf today; fireworks at 6:30 p.m. today; King Pine, all 17 trails, tubing hill; apres ski today with Kris Hype; and Wildcat Mountain, 43 of 48 trails; apres ski today Sheehan and Holden.
For cross-country, just about everything is open, including at Bear Notch Ski Touring and Snowshoe Center, Bretton Woods, Great Glen Trails, Jackson Ski Touring, MWV Ski Touring and Snowshoe Center, the Reserve at Purity Spring and the 100 Acre Wood.
SOLD OUT AND SWEET: Welcome to the “Sweetest Day on the Trails” Weekend, as the non-profit Mount Washington Valley Ski Touring and Snowshoe Association hosts its 33rd annual Chocolate Festival Sunday, Feb. 26.
But if you don’t have your pass yet, you’re out of luck, because they have once again sold out. If you missed this year’s, mark your calendar for next year’s, always the last Sunday of February and go to mwvskitouring.org for the sweet scoop.
IN ENTERTAINMENT highlights, I was lucky to drop by the Shovel Handle Pub at Whitneys’ Village Inn last Saturday to enjoy the fantastic tunes of the talented Randy Messineo of Shelburne. From the Band and Bob Dylan to Billy Joel and the Eagles, Randy really mines the classics. He’s at the Shovel Handle again March 2 and 11. Michael Loughlin is there tonight.
The always wild and wacky funnyman Bucky Lewis wowed ‘em at a sold-out dinner show (his first back on stage in six years) at Indian Mound’s River’s Edge earlier this month, then played well-attended shows at King Pine this past Wednesday and at the Peking Restaurant Friday night. Dan Quint is booking shows for Bucky, so stay tuned for more about upcoming gigs.
Al “the Rev” Shafner is at the Wildcat Tavern for apres ski Saturdays (Jonathan Sarty Band’s show tonight is sold out).
Generations (Simon Crawford, Rafe Matregrano and Dan Parkhurst) is at the Red Parka Pub tonight and Mitch Alden is there Sunday for apres ski. The next Blues Sunday is March 5 featuring the Erin Harpe Duo.
Sheehan and Holden are at the Shannon Door tonight and Sunday (Marty Quirk performs apres ski every Saturday).
Got It Covered returns to Top of the 9th in Fryeburg, Maine, tonight and Open Mics are every Monday (sign-up starts at 6:30 p.m.).
HAPPY BIRTHDAYS to one and all, including Michelle Rober and Simon Crawford (today); Ailie Byers and Molly Shannon (2-26); John Skelton and Elizabeth Carleton (2-27); Scamp Campbell (2-28); Shannon Miller and Sheldon Perry (3-2); and Paula Sullivan Jones, Tom Rebmann and Brian Glynn (3-3).
LASTLY, we salute the people of Ukraine for their grit and courage as we observe this first anniversary of the start of the war and Russia’s invasion. Glory to Ukraine!
