THERE HAVE BEEN so many angels who have come to the fore during the pandemic here in the valley, many of whom have volunteered to make protective cloth face masks.
One that come to mind just in my own circle of Visiting Nurse Services and Hospice of Northern Carroll County friends is Peg Grondin of Conway, who reported on Facebook that she met her goal of making 500 stylish masks for friends and those in need and that she has kept right on going. Another is Michelle O’Donnell of the Skinny Towel and Washcloth Co., who has made some very comfortable and soft masks that she sells at the Handcrafter’s Barn in North Conway.
And on the commercial side is Ragged Mountain Equipment, which has donated hundreds of masks to several local organizations, co-owner Rob Nadler confirms.
A few weeks ago, I received word that artist friend Carol Cyr Hanson has made a loving gesture in her late sister Liz Cyr’s memory by using fabric that Liz had not used and making cloth masks from the fabric, donating many to Visiting Nurse Home Care and Hospice of Northern Carroll County and also selling some, then donating $1,000 from the proceeds to Jen’s Friends.
I made brief mention of it in the Valley Voice that week, but thought that it deserved more attention, so I contacted Carol anew this week to get the details behind the story — just one of many heartwarming acts of goodness that are taking place in these challenging but more reflective days.
I’ll let Carol tell the story.
“I have recently turned my (now COVID-19 closed!) art studio at the Eastern Slope Inn, into a tailor’s shop, making cloth masks to donate to the Visiting Nurse Home Care and Hospice of Northern Carroll County and selling some to raise money for Jen’s Friends,” said Carol.
“I started out with fabric that my recently deceased sister, Liz Cyr, gave me last fall when she realized she wasn’t going to beat cancer. A friend, Suzie Carrier, asked me if I knew how to sew and if so, would I consider making masks for the Visiting Nurses, with Joan and Russ Lanoie heading up that effort. I said absolutely, since Visiting Nurses helped my sister so much in the last months of her life.
“I made a few to start and posted photos of what I was doing on social media. A friend asked if I was selling them and suggested I do so, and raise money in memory of Liz. I thought that was a great idea.
“I reposted on social media and stated that all proceeds would go directly to Jen’s Friends. I set a personal goal of raising $1,000, not knowing if anyone would even buy one mask, since so many were making and giving them away locally. Well, I did it! I have made over 100 masks to fill orders! I am now going to continue making them and will now give 20 percent to Jen’s Friends for every mask made. I am now making bags and other hand-crafted sewn goods.”
We all need to hear these good stories these days, don’t we? For further information, find Carol Hanson Art on Facebook, or call (603) 733-6964.
SPEAKING OF JEN’S FRIENDS: As we wrote in this week’s Business section, Carol-Ann and Frank Dahlmeyer of Bagels Plus for the past five Mays have hosted a costumed scavenger hunt for Jen’s Friends, and this past Tuesday would have been the sixth year of the event, which as Jen’s Friends, board member Stephanie Madden told me, carries on the spirit of the old Spring Shampagne Stampedes of old (and who among us who was around then can ever forget the fun of those SSS days in the ’80s and early ’90s, with the event held for the benefit of Memorial Hospital?).
Bagels Plus will be taking orders from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. May 22, with 100 percent of the proceeds benefiting Jen’s Friends. Place orders by phone at (603) 356-7400. They hope to have their new online ordering system in place by then — check out bagelsplusnh.com or Facebook for further information.
SAY IT AIN’T SO: It was sad but expected news Thursday that Arts Jubilee is postponing its 2020 season due to COVID-19 safety concerns, but Executive Director Bobby Sheehan says all of the acts have committed to the 2021 season, so that’s good to hear. Scheduled to perform then instead of this summer are: Classic Rock Orchestra, Ceili Rain, the New Legacy Swing Band, 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience, and Pat Colwell & the Soul Sensations.
SCALING NEW HEIGHTS: A big thumbs up to Kennett High Principal Kevin Carpenter, the Conway School Board and SAU 9 Superintendent Kevin Richard and staff for working out the June 12-13 (June 14 rain date) Kennett High chairlift graduation plan with Cranmore Mountain Resort’s Ben Wilcox and staff (Ben is a member of the KHS Class of 1982, and Cranmore leadership officials Becca Deschenes, Glenn Harmon, Trish Garcia and many staffers are also KHS grads). Coming up with the idea initially, colleague Lloyd Jones reported, was Intervale’s Rich Stimpson, father of KHS senior Sophie Stimpson, and husband of SAU 9 director of special services Pam Stimpson, who brought it forward.
Ben said he is pleased to be able to offer this hopefully memorable event for KHS grads, and that he has been fielding calls from other ski resorts throughout the country saying they also would like to offer similar graduations for their community schools.
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS this week, we salute one and all, including (belatedly) good friend Jeff Leich of the New England Ski Museum (5-13); hiking columnist Ed Parsons, Silver Lake’s Dave Stone and pickleballer Darlene McEnaney (today); Kiwanian Peter Levesque, state Rep. Jerry Knirk, ski instructor John Macdonald, attorney Bonnie Gould, Jackson’s Steve Frost and former Carroll County Independent editor Kit Morgan (5-17); former Conway Daily Sun managing editor Bart Bachman, Almost There Friday fan Ian Donaldson, artist Gwen Rober, Sandy Stowell and Bill Connolly (5-18); North Conway Fire Chief Pat Preece, pet artist/kayaker Virginia Moore and community activist Maureen Forbes (5-19); hockey ace Jim Terry and John Sledzinski (5-20); Wayne Bunker, ardent electric biker Ralph Jackson and Realtor Antonella Bliss (5-21); and Dave O’Brien and Elizabeth Estey (5-22).
AL FRESCO, IS THAT YOU? We wish the best to all valley restaurateurs and staff as restricted outdoor dining arrives in New Hampshire and Maine come Monday, with limited indoor dining in rural counties of Maine, including neighboring Oxford County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.