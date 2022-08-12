MADISON — Stopping by the Madison town garage Friday morning to see Madison Old Home Week veteran bean boiler Candy Jones do her stuff stirring the array of baked bean pots brought to mind that old joke that Boston duckboat drivers tell to unsuspecting passengers about how many beans are packed into a can of Boston Baked Beans:
“239,” is the answer, “because one more would be two-farty!”
OUCH! Bdamm-bdamm.
Then George Cleveland on Friday’s “Fiction or Fact from George’s Almanac” on WMWV 93.5-FM topped that one with the following:
“Do you know what you’d find if you came across a dinosaur fart fossil along the banks of the Saco River? No? The answer is: a blast from the past!”
Sorry to start out a column with such sophomoric jokes, but coming back form vacation, I'm in a light-hearted mood – and how else can you talk about baked beans and Old Home Week’s beanhole supper without at least telling one or two?
It’s all part of the fun of Madison Old Home Week which hosts its Bean Hole Supper at Burke Field today, Saturday, Aug. 13, at 5 p.m.
Along with the beans, there will be ham and hot dogs, potato salad and ice cream, all for $10.
For 29 years, Candy, Madison Old Home Week's co-chair with Michael Brooks, has been working with a team of fellow volunteers on Madison Old Home Week’s legendary beanhole feast.
When I stopped by the garage, the Madison Fire Department already had the fire pit going, waiting for the 18 pots of boiled beans to be brought over at about 4:30 p.m. Friday, where they would be covered with the embers and then unearthed at about 5 p.m. Saturday for the beanhole supper.
“I have 18 cannisters going so that’s 180 pounds of beans here,” said Candy. “I have 13 canisters of pea or navy beans, the small little ones you see come out of the can and five canisters of old fashioned kidney beans with molasses, sugar, salt pork, onions and dried mustard. Recipes vary so we have different kinds.”
She started the ritual Thursday, when she soaked the beans at the Madison Elementary School. She then rinsed them and dumped them back into the water Friday morning and then brought them over to the garage where there is a 10-burner old cookstove that formerly stood in Madison Town Hall.
“Here at the garage, I boiled them for the first time and then took them off the stove. That’s when you put in the ingredients and put them back onto the stove to boil them one more time. Meanwhile, the Fire Department guys burn four to five cords of wood at the pit at the field. We take the beans over, we make flour and make a paste, and we put on the lids, wiring them down tight and then we brush out the coals, put in the cans and cover again with the coals and lewt it heat for 24 hours – the ‘Burn Burial,’ we call it.”
You’ll also get to see the Granite Calliope demonstration for some true “rockin’” music beginning at 4:30 p.m.
ONE OF THE HIGHLIGHTS OF THE supper will be the continuing 90th birthday celebration for native Pat Shackford.
But that’s not all.
“My husband Wayne’s father Franklin is also turning 90. We’re asking everyone, whether 90 or 30, to come down and share their memories of Old Home Week at the beanhole supper,” said Candy.
For more, go to madison-nh.org.
SPEAKING OF cookouts, American Legion Post 95 of North Conway Commander Jim LeFebvre invites the public to stop by the Legion on Kearsarge Street today, Aug. 13, from noon to 4 p.m. for free hot dogs and burgers and to say hi.
So you can do the Legion for lunch and Madison for dinner.
THE LAST SHOW of Arts Jubilee’s 2022 summer season ended with a bang Thursday night at Cranmore Mountain Resort, with the Rek-lis Trio playing the early show and Southern Accents performing the main show as a tribute Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.
Storm clouds rolled in after a few songs, as of on cue, as Arts Jubilee seems to be cursed with foul weather through the years. However, only a few fat drops spattered, and the show went on.
Kudos to Arts Jubilee executive director Bobby Sheehan and the board of directors — Marylee Johnson, Terry Sherlock, Andrea Sheehan, Kimball Packard, Linda Walker, Marie Labrie and John Colbath — and the team of volunteers who made this year’s season yet another great success, celebrating music in the mountains!
ROCKIN’ THE REC: Looking ahead to this Thursday, Aug. 18, the MWV Trails Association will present a Rock the Rec Concert at Cranmore, featuring Rek-lis and Diana’s Bath Salts.
Tickets are $15 and children 12 and under are free. All of the ticket proceeds will go to the Mount Washington Valley Trails Association to fund the North Conway Rec Path that is now under construction that will extend from Cranmore 2.9 miles to Hemlock Lane just north of Walmart..
Tickets can be purchased in advance at cranmore.com or at the event until 7:30 p.m. Rock the Rec will take place rain or shine.
Rock the Rec III is sponsored by The Berry Companies, Cooper Cargill Chant, Badger, Peabody & Smith, Gamwell, Caputo, Kelsch’s & Company’s, Cranmore Mountain Resort and The Conway Daily Sun.
For more information about the project visit www.mwvrecpath.org.
IN OTHER ENTERTAINMENT news, Rek-lis is at Tuckerman Brewing Company’s outdoor Bier Garden today and Kat Wright performs tomorrow, both from 3-6 p.m.
Ledge Brewing has the Sandwich Rangers tonight from 6-9 p.m.
JOSH AND DARIN Comedy, Episode 4: The Majestic Theatre hosts yet another comedy night tonight, Aug. 13, in this series brought to you by Darin Brown and Josh Dexter Snell and cast. All proceeds benefit Jen’s Friends. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and show time is 7:30 p.m.
The Majestic also is hosting Cherry Cherry, a tribute to Neil Diamond, Thursday, Aug. 18.
Go to mountaintop.ludus.com for tickets.
THE FEEL THE BARN Series continues at the Farmstand Bed and Breakfast in Chocorua Aug. 14 with the New Orleans music of the Soggy Boys – get there early to enjoy Kimball Packard's gumbo dishes. Go to thefarmstand.net for more information.
LOOKING AHEAD, the Majestic on Aug. 21 hosts its 10th anniversary show featuring Acoustic Nuisance, crowd favorite singer/songwriter Connor Garvey and Local Spotlight Dan Aldrich and author Dan Aldrich along with host Jonathan Sarty and the stellar Cold River Radio Band.
For tickets, go to coldriverradio.com.
The Appalachian Mountain Club;s Lynda Cohen Concert Series continues Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. at the Highland Center, featuring Beg, Steal or Borrow. Go to eventbrite.com for ticket and event information.
HAPPY BIRTHDAYS to one and all, including belatedly to those I missed by not writing a column last week while I was on vacation – my apologies for those whom I missed, including: Pony Rice (7-21); Ted Wroblewski, (8-6); Karen Albert, Jackie Sparks, and Alexa Kimberly-Bryant (8-7); state Rep. Anita Burroughs (8-8); Kelly Bailey, Jean Melczarek (the big 9-0), blues-playing landscaper Bill Scheid, Cranmore ski instructor Capt. Dave Bartlett and longtime journalist Sara Young-Knox (8-9); Deb Cottrell, Hog Hall of Famer Phil Haynes, Ellen Ohlenbusch, Pat Murphy, David Haskell and Joyce Simard (8-10); Leslie Mallett, Sean Bunker-Bendigo and Mary Ryan Bolduc (8-11); Conway School Board chair Dr. Michelle hopkins Capozzoli (8-12); Tamworth’s Thad Berrier, past American Legion Post 95 commander John Pandora, Hart’s Location selectman Mark Dindorf, Martha Bashere-Blaser (8-13); Coach Steve Cote, Conway asst. emergency management director Linda Burns (8-14); musician Stas Swirzewski, Big Bro David Cianciolo (8-15); Marie Drouin, Capt. Ray Gilmore, Joanne Grdinich and REI’s Larry Huemmler (8-16); music lover Erin O’Sullivan, Jackson Area Chamber executive director Kathleen Flammia and Jen’s Friends board member Barbara Theriault (8-17); and Amy Quigley Mahoney, Danielle Dion, LupinePet’s Scott Badger and Bert Weiss (8-18).
