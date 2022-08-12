MADISON — Stopping by the Madison town garage Friday morning to see Madison Old Home Week veteran bean boiler Candy Jones do her stuff stirring the array of baked bean pots brought to mind that old joke that Boston duckboat drivers tell to unsuspecting passengers about how many beans are packed into a can of Boston Baked Beans:

“239,” is the answer, “because one more would be two-farty!”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.