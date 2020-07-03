GENERALLY, I would be giving readers an overview of all of the local valley Independence Day activities with my annual Fourth of July preview column, but of course, this is not a year like any others, given our fears about the pandemic, and the resultant cancellation of parades, concerts and community fireworks.
It’s a time, instead, for family gatherings at home, practicing safe social distancing, perhaps having a barbecue and grabbing a sparkler and yes, wearing a mask!
Who knew that common sense when it comes to wearing a mask would turn into a matter of tribalism when it comes to being smart, safe and kind — not only to yourself but to your neighbor?
It is good to see that most Republican leaders have now come around to say everyone should wear a mask. About time, right? Kudos to Gov. Chris Sununu (R-N.H.) for his continued strong leadership through this crisis, this week recommending (but not mandating) masks.
In an interview with MWV Chamber of Commerce executive director Janice Crawford this week for today’s cover story, we broached the subject of masks. Just to be clear, Janice said on a scale of 1 to 10, she falls at about a 6 in terms of personal freedom, liberty and whether she likes wearing them (but I mean, who does like wearing one, right?).
Yet she said she is hopeful that residents and visitors alike will join our retail, lodging and restaurant workers in wearing masks as a sign of unity, compassion and support. “Not wearing a mask shows a certain lack of respect,” Janice opined in that direct, no-nonsense way of hers.
When I suggested we should make a valley T-shirt, saying, “Mask Up!” she said a group of valley chamber people is focusing on exactly that for the valley’s front-line hospitality service people. She also said they plan to hang banners in Conway and North Conway, saying, “Love Our Locals: Wear a Mask.”
“They should be up the end of next week,” said Janice this past Wednesday. “I didn’t ask permission (from the town) and I may get some backlash,” but, she said it’s important to send the message as we head into the busy summer season as the valley along with the rest of the Granite State reopens under guidelines.
Likewise, Dot Seybold, general manager of Settlers Green, made a strong statement as well when we spoke, saying, “If people want to see the valley remain open and able to do business, they have to cooperate and wear a mask,” adding that as a small community, we don’t want to have our health facilities overrun.
Nora Mulkern Bean, general manager of the Shannon Door, on Facebook asked for everyone’s patience, not only in wearing masks but in understanding that servers don’t like having to wear them, either. “We’re all trying to do the best we can, and we ask for everyone’s understanding and help,” said Nora.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (whose face I believe should be up there on Mount Rushmore), has encouraged the wearing of masks, noting to NPR, “We have people who may not even know they’re infected and are inadvertently infecting others,” adding that the latest evidence shows some protection to the wearer, too.
“It isn’t 100 percent protection by any means, but certainly the amount that you get is worth wearing it, not only worth wearing it, but really compels you to wear it,” he said.
This isn’t about tribalism. It’s about being smart and working together to keep us all safe and healthy. We’ve been lucky to be stable here in recent weeks, but as we all know, coronavirus has killed more than 128,000 people and infected over 2.7 million nationwide, and infection rates are rising in 36 states.
And, we’ve got six new cases in Conway as of Thursday for a total of eight current cases in Conway.
So, given that backdrop, here’s to everyone having a happy — and safe — Fourth. Mask up!
NICE TO SEE live music returning in limited doses over the past few weeks to the Shannon Door, the Wildcat Inn and Tavern’s Garden Patio, Stone Mountain, Tuckerman Brewing Co., Max’s at the Snowvillage Inn and a few other locales. At Settlers Green today, stop by and hear Riley Parkhurst and her dad, Dan, as they are playing near Trails End Ice Cream from 1-3 p.m. On Sunday, they are playing at Tuckerman’s Brewing Co. in Conway Village from 3-6 p.m. outside.
Soon to enter her third year at the Berklee College of Music in Boston, Riley — a Kennett High grad and our local rock ’n’ roll pride and joy — recently received a $39,700 Thrive scholarship for the upcoming school year.
And, Dennis and Davey return to the Shannon Door outside on the patio tonight, with limited seating, from 6-9 p.m. VIP tables on the front porch can be reserved but the patio is first-come, first-served basis
so get there early, says Nora Mulkern Bean, adding, “Who needs fireworks anyway when you’ve got Dennis and Davey?”
HAPPY BIRTHDAY to one and all Yankee Doodle Dandee firecrackers, including: Markus Schneider and Tamworth’s Sue Behr (today); Bob Dunfey, Paula Tracy Cole, Jenn Goodson Avedesian, Sarah Parsons and my late bro Steve Eastman on what would have been his 71st birthday (7-5); Sandra Wentworth Iacozilli and twin sister Shauna Wentworth (7-6); Spruce Hurricane’s Amber Dalton and Margie MacDonald (both also 7-6); Jeff Butler, Robin Lucy, Candi Kane (7-7); Cranmore’s Glenn Harmon, dear sister and frequent valley visitor Jeanie Eastman Ryan (7-8); Bill Evatte, Furber and White’s Charlie Sutton, Seek the Peak promoter Krissy Fraser of the Mount Washington Obs and 1968 Olympic cross-country ski team member Jack Lufkin (7-9); and Motorsports Plus’ Jim Savoie, Jeannie Cafarelli, Michelle DeLucia and mountain biker Peter Ostroski (7-10). Also, congrats on their 50th wedding anniversary last week to Claire and Chef Gary “Hog of Steel” Sheldon of MWV Hogs Mud Bowl Hall of Fame renown.
IN CLOSING, I join the rest of the valley in saluting Jackson’s Mark Synnott and Thom Pollard and their 2019 National Geographic Everest expedition colleagues for their contribution in trying to solve the timeless mountaineering mystery of what happened to British climbers George Mallory and Sandy Irvine on their summit attempt on June 8, 1924.
A year ago for our Fourth of July issue, readers will recall that we did a feature cover story on their 2019 spring adventure when they were just back home in the valley. This past Tuesday, the National Geographic Channel premiered their account in a fascinating program, “Lost on Everest.” It was the best film on Everest that I have ever seen, and given the feedback on Facebook, I am not alone in that assessment.
If you missed it, please Google National Geographic, “Lost on Everest.” And, if you would like to get more insight on the expedition, check out Thom’s podcast, “Baker Street,” buzzsprout.com/268133/4306604 and buzzsprout.com/268133/3758351.
In our small valley, we have three Everest summiters in our midst: Rick Wilcox, leader of the successful 1991 New England Everest Expedition; Pollard, who documented the finding of Mallory’s body by Conrad Anker for a Nova expedition in 1999 and who summitted in 2016; and Synott. Makes you proud to be an American, and to live in this valley. Happy Fourth!
