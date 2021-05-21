ONE WEEK AND COUNTING ’till Memorial Day Weekend, the traditional start of the busy summer season here in the White Mountains, which are in full purple lilac and shadbush bloom, giving us all such beautiful fragrant and visual delights before the crowds arrive.
As I am sure my late oldest brother David L. Eastman of “Country Ecology” fame would tell me, there are various beliefs about how a tree like the shadbush got named after a fish — and it’s not because its beautiful white flowers smell like fish (which would not be at all desirous!).
Dave (1943-2019) — who used to write his weekly “Country Ecology” nature column for this newspaper and The Mountain Ear as well as for broadcast on WMWV 93.5-FM — would be proud to know that after enjoying the scents of the shadbush while attending the outdoor Jackson town meeting held under a tent last Saturday, I Googled it to find out more about its heavenly honeysuckle-like scent.
(Fellow nature-loving writer/WMWV 93.5-FM weekend deejay Rob Burbank had spiked my curiosity by telling me some information this week about shadbush, too).
According to the New York Botanical Garden’s “Plant Talk,” in “Native Plants 101: The Shadbush Story,” by Joyce Newman, one story about how it got its name is that “for thousands of years along the Hudson River Valley, the bloom time of the tree coincided with the massive spring shad fish run up the river to spawn. So the tree was called the ‘shadbush’ or ‘shadblow.’ Today, the shad fish population in the Hudson has declined to dangerously low levels, as have other Hudson River fish, and they are now at risk. But the trees have held their ground.”
The shadbush is also sometimes called “the serviceberry.” Joyce writes that the explanation is that the first settlers in New England often planned funeral services at the same time that the tree bloomed — its blooming “was a sign that the ground had thawed sufficiently to be able to dig graves, hence the “serviceberry” name.
So fish or funerals, take your pick, right?
She further writes that the journals of Lewis and Clark’s expedition out west tell another tale: They are said to have survived on the berries when other food was scarce. Their journal entry of May 1804 lists the serviceberries as plentiful as the explorers passed near St. Louis.
As for the purple lilac referenced earlier, according to state lore, the first time they were mentioned in New Hampshire history is in 1750 when colonial Gov. Benning Wentworth (1696-1770) enlarged his house overlooking Little Harbor in Portsmouth as well as the plantings around it. Like the settlers, the hardy plant grew from there.
After work in the House and Senate, it was designated the official state flower and signed into law by then Gov. John H. Bartlett of Portsmouth on March 28, 1919. For more on how the Legislature decided on the purple lilac over other contenders including the apple blossom, the purple aster, the wood lily and the goldenrod, see the story posted at nh.gov/lilacs/lilacs — and enjoy the fleeting and glorious purple lilac season while it lasts during this glorious (albeit black fly buggy) time of a New Hampshire spring.
And, be thankful that the shadbush is NOT named after the smell of a fish, but is named after that type of fish.
RADIO STATION WELCOMES BACK STAFFERS: Greg Frizzell, general manager of the Mt. Washington Radio and Grammaphone Group, operators of WMWV 93.5-FM, Magic 104.5-FM and Easy 95.3-FM (WBNC) this week announced several staffing changes.
Following the departure of Gino Devaney last week to a new post in Chattanooga, Tenn., Greg said Clay Groves is moving over from WMWV to host “the Morning Show” on Magic 104; deejay Kristen Corrigan is back at Magic afternoons midweek; longtime former djeejayAnnie Provenzano this week returned to the airwaves of WMWV midweek afternoons; and Rob Burbank is back, hosting the Saturday WMWV “Morning Show.” They join program director Roy “The Skiing Dj” Prescott, who hosts the WMWV “Morning Show” midweek and the Wednesday night “Blues Summit.” Meanwhile, WMWV news director George Cleveland handles the news and is host of Drive Time, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 5 p.m.
BLUES SUNDAYS: Along with WMWV “Blues Summit” host and buddy Roy Prescott, we welcome the return of the Red Parka Pub Sunday Night Blues Series on June 6 from 5-8 p.m., featuring Matt and the Barnburners. Masks will be required when going to and from your table and on the dance floor — just pretend you’re at a blues masquerade ball. Go to redparkapub.com or call (603) 383-4344. ... In other business news, we heard during Friday’s edition of “Fiction or Face from George (Cleveland’s) Almanac” on WMWV that Big Dave’s is going to be adding Bobby Sue’s Ice Cream. ...
BYE TO THE CLUB: As we reported in Wednesday’s Business section, demolition of the former Cranmore Fitness Club began Tuesday to make way for a 92-room Cranmore hotel, to be run by Lafrance Hospitality Group, which also owns the North Conway Residence Inn by Marriott. ... MOVIES, ANYONE? Ed Gearity invites moviegoers back to the Mountain Valley Mall Cinema, which reopened Friday for the weekend. See the ad in this issue for scheduling info. We’ll have more in the days to come. ... GARDEN STAGE SERIES: The Wildcat Tavern’s Garden Stage Series outdoors presents the Jonathan Sarty Band tonight, and the James Montgomery Blues Band May 27. Can’t wait! ... BREWING MUSIC: Chimera (guitarist/vocalist Rafe Matregrano (who reminds one of Justin Timberlake), drummer Danny Spofford and bassist Fabio Gutierrez are at Tuckerman Brewing Co.s beer garden today from 3-6 p.m. I caught them at Ledge Brewing in Intervale outdoors last Saturday. Great danceable tunes. Ledge has the Lazy River Riders there today. Tuckerman Brewing has the always-in-the-groove Shark Martin May 23 and Rek-lis May 28.
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS, we extend a happy May birthday to one and all, including: former Ham Arena Zamboni driver Steve Ryan (5-23); Ken Lubin, Dan Spofford, pianist Michael Jewell, adventurer Paula Churchill and pickleball champ/former Wimbledon competitor Clare Grabher (5-24); Ted Sutton (5-25); Karen DeMonico, Elise Edgerton of the MWV Garden Club, Matteo Lentini, Arts in Motion co-founder Nancy Shappell and Hannes Schneider (all 5-26); Ingrid Carlson DeWitt, Hannah Schneider and Charles R. Monaghan (5-27); and Nancy Stewart, Leanne Smith, Brad Arnold and Mountain Top Music promoter Judy Kennedy (5-28).
SEE YOU at the dedication of the new $6.7 million North Conway Fire Station at 10 a.m. today. Tours will be held through 2 p.m. Gov. Chris Sununu (R-Newfields) and U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) will both be there, and you can be, too. Kudos to all involved in this civic project. Well done!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.