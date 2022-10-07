JACKSON — Elsewhere in this edition, you’ll find a story about the 38th annual “Return of the Pumpkin People.”
Now, the judges have made their picks, though the People’s Choice balloting continues until the end of the month, so be sure to get your ballot on the back of the map from the chamber and participating businesses (or download one from jacksonnh.com).
Winner of the People’s Choice Award will be announced Oct. 31 at 2 p.m. on the chamber’s Facebook page, Jackson Area CofC.
One ballot will be drawn for a one-night stay for two at the Snowflake Inn. How do you like them pumpkins?
So, ahem, without further ado … here are the judges’ favorites:
Overall winner went to The Snowflake Inn for “Fraggle Rock.”
First place in Jackson was the Shannon Door Pub for “Corned Beef & Cabbage Patch.
Second place, Jackson, Red Fox Bar & Grille for “Just Keep Swimming.”
First place in Conway went to Conway Eye Care for “I was Framed at Conway Eye Care.”
Second place in Conway was won by Mt. Washington Valley Arts Gallery for their depiction of “Norman Rockwell Self Portrait.”
This year, they are introducing a new category, “Most Relevant and Respected,” and the winner was Flossie’s General Store of Jackson, created by Michele and Kevin Pratt and Cathy Howard. Michele and Kevin ask that all who visit take Ellis the Bear’s advice about not hitting the Jackson Covered Bridge.
More entries and awards:
• Most use of Pumpkin Heads and Gourds — Mt. Washington Auto Road and Great Glen Trails for their “Alice of the Mt. Washington Auto Road.”
• Favorite First Time Entries — Cathedral Ledge Distillery and Rooster Salon & Shoppe.
FRYEBURG FAIR TRAFFIC has been having its traditional tie-ups, with friend Bucky Lewis reporting he was stuck in traffic on 302 Monday for an hour and a half coming in from Center Conway.
Bucky was there to film Woodsmen’s Field Day on Monday for his and business partner/host Tara Hughes Duffy’s “Wicked Yankee Productions.”
Bucky has moved back to the valley and can be seen on some of the valley’s stages performing his comedy/music variety shows as fundraisers for worthy causes.
I personally am grateful to Bucky for his performance at the Doug “Rooster” Campbell fundraiser at the Grand Summit at Attitash back in 2005.
Bucky reached his 70th birthday milestone by filming the Portsmouth Film Festival on Thursday. Welcome home, Bucky!
IN OTHER ENTERTAINMENT news, Settlers Green presents its sixth annual Busker Festival today and Sunday, featuring more than a dozen musicians starting at 11 a.m. both days.
Among those slated to perform are past WMWV "song of the Year" winner Candie Tremblay, Catwolf, Dan Parkhurst, DellaValla Bluegrass Trio, Eric Kukler, Julia Velie, Katie Dobbins, Majestic, Loon Birds, North Country Jazz, Rob Viola String Equinox, Trenton Graham and reigning WMWV "Song of the Year" queen Willow Carter. Go to settersgreen.com for the schedule.
Tuckerman Brewing has Rek-lis today and Midlife Crisis on Sunday, both 3-6 p.m., and Ledge Brewing — which had a fun Ledgetoberfest last Saturday featuring oompah music and Diana’s Bath Salts — has Bobby Sheehan’s Lazy River Riders today starting at 6 p.m.
MEANWHILE, “newgrass” band Beg, Steal and Borrow is at the Majestic Theatre tonight in Conway. Go to mountaintopmusic/ludus.com for tickets.
On Oct. 16, Jonathan Sarty presents his next Cold River Radio Show at the Majestic, with New England folk legend Cormac McCarthy, Jen Dupree (author of debut novel “The Miraculous Flight of Owen Leach”) and ocal performer Chris Schalick of North Conway.
For tickets, go to eventbrite.com/e/the-cold-river-radio-show-tickets.
TALENTED BASSIST FRIEND Al Hospers says Nov. 3 ought to be a big night at the Wildcat Inn and Tavern as that will be his 75th birthday bash with tons of guest musicians, including his bandmates Mike Sakash on sax, Jarrod Taylor on guitar, Tom Robinson on keyboard and Craig Bryant on drums. Al held a similar bash there for his 60th. My, how time flies!
IN OTHER HAPPY BIRTHDAYS, we wish the best to one and all foliage babies, including: Vespar Duffy (10-8); Conway Lake treasure diver Brad Gaudreault (10-9); the Gibson Center’s Jill Reynolds, Dr. Angus Badger, Brit funnyman Jimmy Keys, Andy Davis, Terry MacGillivray, Cranmore avid skier Michael Rogers (10-10); beloved Mom 3, the Shannon Door’s Tess Mulkern, who shared this week that dog breeder Lynn Saunders recently honored her by naming one of her pups after her (10-11); Paris Di Brandi, former state Rep. Ed Butler of the Notchland Inn, Joanne Sutton, and Nanci “Crashe” Mahoney (also all 10-11); Dr. Marianne Jackson of the Gibson Center, Toby Savage (10-12); Scot Santos, Cindy Russell, (10-13); Emily Smith-Mossman, Mary Broomhall, Mike Hickey, Dick Brunelle and drummer Dan Parkhurst (10-14); and all others.
HAVE A GREAT holiday weekend, whether you go to the Fryeburg Fair or the Sandwich Fair, or take a chance (as Columbus did when he set sail in 1492 to sail the ocean blue) to drive the region’s roadways to look at the spectacular foliage. Honk if you like traffic!
Looking ahead, Oct. 13 is shaping up to be a big night, as it's the start of the Red Parka's 50th birthday celebration as well as the first night of the Believe in Books Literacy Foundation's Haunted Acre Wood (set for Oct. 13-16 and Oct. 20-23), which is taking up where Cranmore's former Ghoullog left off a few years back. BOO to you and your favorite pumpkin person as it's turning into that Great Pumpkin time of year!
Welcome to the discussion.
