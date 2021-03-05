WELCOME TO OUR first anniversary month of the "New Normal."
It was in mid-March of last year when the world as we knew it changed after Gov. Chris Sununu imposed his Stay-at-Home emergency orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
I recall interviewing Conway Village Fire Chief Steve Solomon and asking about precautions. When he mentioned PPP, I had to ask what those now all-too-familiar letters stood for: Personal Protection Equipment, something I didn’t have a clue about but which, like everyone, I now am familiar with, along with wearing a mask in public as a requirement of daily life for most of us who recognize the perils of this deadly virus (outside of those naysayers who choose to believe in political ideology rather than science, putting the rest of us in jeopardy, but I digress).
Someday, this era of isolation will pass, and we will once again safely get together doing the things we love, whether it is hearing the blues Sunday nights at the Red Parka Pub; taking in a Cold River Radio Show at Theater in the Woods or a concert at Stone Mountain Arts Center; or going to an Arts Jubilee show on a summer’s eve at the base of Cranmore. In the meantime, keep your masks on!
SPEAKING OF VIEWING THINGS REMOTELY, I watched both Conway deliberative meetings (Monday for the town and Wednesday for the school) that were livestreamed on Valley Vision’s Facebook page. It was nice to see outgoing Town Moderator Deborah Fauver recognized for her five years of service.
Likewise, School Moderator Doug Burnell was recognized by Bill Marvel for his 35 years of service. Doug has filed for another two-year term. Deb, however, is not running again but has persuaded her Cooper Cargill Chant colleague Chris Meier to run.
SEEMS LIKE OLD TIMES: Welcome back to the airwaves of WMWV 93.5-FM former deejay Rich "Sailor Boy" Gray, home from the Merchant Marine, as for the first time since the pandemic hit he will be manning some of the shifts next week when Roy Prescott is on vacation. With George Cleveland back on the air, handling the news, it almost sounds like the 1980s all over again.
SADLY, last week we lost John Hancock, 79, of East Madison, a wonderful, caring guy, on Feb. 25, who in pre-COVID days was an Almost There' Friday night ringleader on the dance floor. Kind to all, and a retired Kennett Middle School teacher, John was a class act. Our condolences to his wife, Lynne Bateman.
IN SKI NEWS, to put it mildly, it’s been a windy week in the valley, but groomers have been hard at work getting things back in shape.
Here’s the update on local conditions as of Friday:
CROSS-COUNTRY
• BEAR NOTCH (bearnotchskitouring.com; 603-374-2277): “We’ve had the winds and damage to our trails earlier this week, but (brother) John has been out there with his Renovator, and he’s able to pick up the limbs almost like a rake and stockpile them off to the side. We’ve also had volunteers come out and help clear the trails so we should have 30 of our 40 groomed km open, including Yates Farm, the Village Loop and the scenic river trails — and possibly the Fields at Attitash trail. Again, we are going for quality over quantity,” said Doug Garland Friday. “It takes time to clear the trails but that’s what you need to do before you do the grooming.”
• BRETTON WOODS NORDIC (brettonwoods.com; 603-278-3328: total of 74 of 100 km open with 22 km tracked and 24 km skate groomed. Fat bikes and tubing hill. Three trail networks. Nordic Grille open, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
• GREAT GLEN TRAILS (greatglentrails.com; 603-466-2333): Loose granular. 17 of 45 kilometers classic groomed; 20 of 45 km skate groomed. 45 km snowshoeing. SnowCoach and tubing open; fat biking as well.
• JACKSON SKI TOURING (jacksonxc.org; 603-383-9355): Machine groomed. 55 of 150 km classic and 60 of 150 km skate-groomed. Trail pick of the day: Windy Hill Fields. Other options: Maple Mountain for long distance; South Ellis Trail for classic and skate skiers looking for a nice 8 km option; Troll Trail nice route to the Ellis Corridor and Wentworth; and the Wentworth is best bet early in the day for east skiing, while the Woodchuck is another nice but longer option.
• MWV SKI TOURING (mwvskitouring.org; 603-356-9920): Frozen granular mix. 30 kilometers open skate-groomed for cross country skiing and 45 km snowshoe and 15 km fat biking in Whitaker Woods. Trail passes are available only at the Touring Center at Ragged Mountain Equipment. Saturday guided snowshoe walks through March 13, departing from the touring center at Ragged Mountain Equipment at 1 p.m.; weekly snowshoe yoga, Sundays through March 14, departing from touring center at 10 a.m.
• 100-ACRE WOOD (believeinbooks.org/trail-system; 604-356-9980): All trails open, hard packed surface, still blowing debris. Half-mile Storybook Trail: "The Very Smart Pea and the Princess-to-be" by Mini Grey. Stop by the Sugar Shack now in operation.
• THE RESERVE AT PURITY SPRING (kingpine.com; 603-367-8896): Purity Spring Resort XC & Snowshoe has 20 km open for groomed skiing and 22 km for snowshoeing. Conditions variable.
ALPINE
• BLACK MOUNTAIN (blackmt.com; 603-383-4490): Sunny and nice and protected from winds, Black is open with 38 of 45 trails and two of five lifts: Lostbo Cabin open. Today’s recommended route: East Bowl to Upper Valley View to Valley View to Jubilee. Check the webpage for Lostbo Pub specials. Part of Indy Pass network of resorts. “Not taking reservations: “If you can park, you will get a ticket,” said the snow report.
• BRETTON WOODS (brettonwoods.com; 603-278-3320): Machine groomed, loose granular. 52 trails and six of 35 glades, with five of 10 lifts. Bretton Woods has the most open terrain in New Hampshire with all 468 acres of skiing and riding. Be sure to check out the new Rosebrook Lodge.
• CRANMORE (cranmore.com; 603-356-5543): Machine groomed. Open with 47 of 57 trails and three of seven lifts and Tubing Park. Lifts are spinning from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. The South Quad will continue to operate from 4-8 p.m. for night skiing today. Advance ticket sales only and limited capacity. Saturday Tubing Park tickets currently sold out but some were still available for Sunday (tubing tickets sold in two-hour blocks),
• KING PINE (kingpine.com; 603-367-8896): Machine groomed. One hundred percent open (all 17 trails and all five lifts); lifts running from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Snowtubing Park, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Freestyle terrain box/rail elements on Crooked Pine and the jump on West Slope open. Tohko Dome Ice Skating rink is now open daily 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Afternoon half-day tickets start at 1:30 p.m.; twilight ticket starts at 3:30 p.m. Advance reservations for tickets, rentals and lessons recommended.
• SADDLEBACK (saddlebackmaine.com; 207-864-5671): Packed powder primary surface; variable conditions secondary surface with 66 of 68 trails and all three lifts. Located in Rangeley, Maine, Saddleback reopened in December after a five-year hiatus with an overhauled lodge, new chairlift and protocols aimed at keeping skiers safe in a pandemic. Driving distance from North Conway: 115 miles, following the U.S. 2 route (2 hours, 33 minutes). Now part of Indy Pass network of resorts.
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS this week, we salute: Alison Banks, Rob Burbank, Roy “the Vacationing Skiing DJ” Prescott, Lydia Lansing, John Stevens, Laurie Savoie, Victoria Murphy and Ellen Curtis (all 3-8); Steve Caming (3-9); and King Pine’s Andrew Mahoney and Country Picker's Jared Hermann (3-11).
See you out on the tracks and trails, masked up, and get ready for maple sugaring season!
