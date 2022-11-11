POST-ELECTION, HAPPY EARLY NOVEMBER. It’s been awfully warm so far, but the signs of the season are returning, topped by the Eastern Slope Ski Club’s 52nd annual Ski Sale, which kicked off at the North Conway Community Center Friday and continues from 9 a.m. to noon today. I stopped by Thursday to see the equipment being brought in by volunteers who were carting in equipment from local ski shops. Later, residents brought in their gear to be tagged and put up for sale.
Longtime ESSC sale organizer Terry Love of Bob & Terry’s Sports Outlet and Cranmore Snowsports Hall of Fame veteran ski instructor Mary Hoyt were helping out.
“We’re hopeful that the weather doesn’t hurt us, but we’ll see,” said Terry in a nod to the rain forecast from Tropical Storm Nicole due to roll through the valley Friday night and this morning.
Concerns about inflation are also present, too, but that’s why the sale is so important, giving everyone a chance to buy good equipment at reduced prices, with proceeds benefiting the ESSC’s Junior Program, founded by the late Chuck Emerson in 1938 as a way to get local kids out on he slopes to enjoy the lifelong sport of skiing.
Kudos to all the volunteers who over the years have worked to make that worthwhile goal possible and to all who are working with club president Mark Porter and others to make it happen once again this weekend.
For more on how to become a club member and the sale, go to easternslopeskiclub.org.
GEORGE CLEVELAND, news director of WMWV 93.5-FM, reported Friday that Bretton Woods tested their snow guns Wednesday, which is encouraging, but we need Mother Nature to cooperate a lot more to get this upcoming ski season into gear for hoped for late November and early December planned openings — a possible mix of rain and snow showers was in the forecast for next Wednesday.
Another sign of the season is the Snowbound Expo is set for the Hynes Auditorium in Boston Nov. 18-20. Go to snowboundexpo.com for the scoop.
CRANMORE SNOWSPORTS luminaries gathered at the Arlberg Lodge last Saturday to induct the latest members to the Cranmore Snowsports Hall of Fame. Cranmore President and General Manager Ben Wilcox welcomed all, and then handed over the introductions to Donnie Newton. Named were Phil Haynes, who was not present but whose claim to fame is that he served as white ski-suited Barbra Streisand’s personal ski instructor when she visited Cranmore for a lesson in the 1970s; Capt. Dave Bartlett, originally from Marblehead, Mass., who got very emotional when he got up to speak, thanking the people in the room for their camaraderie and their shared devotion to teaching skiing; Bruce Rohr, who also teared up just for a second, thanking Terry Love for recruiting him to first teach for him at Black Mountain and now all these years at Cranmore; and Jac Cuddy, executive director of the MWV Economic Council and a longtime instructor, specializing in teaching children. Donnie noted that combined the four have something like 165 years of experience.
As I took photos, I was struck by that wonderful sense of community that this valley has, on and off the slopes. How lucky we are to be part of the valley’s rich ski history.
SPEAKING OF SKI history, I had a business lunch recently with marketing consultant Kathy Bennett and Thomas Prindle, marketing director at Purity Spring Resort/King Pine Ski Area. King Pine will be celebrating its 60th anniversary this season, with all sorts of special events, including rollback ticket days that we will tell you about as we get nearer to the start of the season.
I am writing a story on King Pine’s history. I’ve already had some great interviews with a few King Pine legends, including longtime instructors John Macdonald and Kim Shulver.
If you have a good story or two to share, please email me at tom@conewaydailysun.com or call me at (603) 662-6350 — weekends are best for me so I look forward to speaking with you.
SKI SCHOOL DIRECTOR RAY GILMORE also tells me they are working hard at Black Mountain to upgrade snowmaking on Whitneys’ Hill, one of the early local hotspots of lift-serviced skiing back when the their overhead cable lift opened at what is now Black Mountain in 1935. It later became the Shovel Handle after Bill Whitney in 1937 retrofitted the lift by adding 72 Sears and Roebuck shovel handles, as local historians well know.
Volunteers have been painting the old J. Arthur Doucette Ski School cabin and the lift towers as well on volunteer weekends. A work weekend is set for Dec. 2 — for details, email ray@blackmt.com. “I’m trying to get the old snow dances started, too — whatever it takes,” laughed Ray.
BRING A FRIEND: After bringing friends to vote on this past Tuesday’s midterm elections, now it’s Bring a Friend Shopping Weekend at Settlers Green. Go to settlersgreen.com for the scoop on all the activities.
SPEAKING OF THE election, I am thrilled that New Hampshire voters turned back the 2020 election deniers, by and large. It was a vote for preserving our democracy. The turnout was record-breaking in the Granite State for a mid-term election, so kudos to everyone who voted.
As re-elected Democrat Conway state Rep. Tom Buco told me after attending Friday’s well-attended Veterans Day ceremonies in North Conway’s Schouler Park, “I interpret the results as people saying enough of the craziness, with the far right and all.”
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS, we salute one and all, including: Erik Chandler, Ginny Rogers and Fred Nemeth (today); Diana Cataldo, Lisa Williams Ackley and Karl Seibel (11-13); Steve Surette and Kristen McGonigle Santuccio (11-14); musician Steve Tremblay and New England Ski Museum Downhill Diva Vicki Johnson MacDougall (11-15); Garil Farrell Marrone (11-16); Sephanie Pavao Madden (11-17); and Rev. Mary Edes and Pat Kittle (11-18) and all others.
IN MUSIC, don’t miss today’s Punks 4 a Cause musical event, being held 2-6 p.m. at the Believe in Books Literacy Foundation’s Theater in the Wood as a benefit for the planned Kevin Peare Memorial Skate Park. Tickets are $25, and featured acts are the Lazy Anarchists, Scotty Saints and the True Believers, If You’re Down,and Anna Trevor. Bring a non-perishable food item and receive $5 off.
AND, DON’T FORGET: Vaughan Community Services Inc. and Mt. Washington Radio’s annual foodless food drive is Wednesday. Bring cash and checks Last year’s total was just over $30,000 — which was amazing. It takes a valley, as they say!
