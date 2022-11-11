POST-ELECTION, HAPPY EARLY NOVEMBER. It’s been awfully warm so far, but the signs of the season are returning, topped by the Eastern Slope Ski Club’s 52nd annual Ski Sale, which kicked off at the North Conway Community Center Friday and continues from 9 a.m. to noon today. I stopped by Thursday to see the equipment being brought in by volunteers who were carting in equipment from local ski shops. Later, residents brought in their gear to be tagged and put up for sale.

Longtime ESSC sale organizer Terry Love of Bob & Terry’s Sports Outlet and Cranmore Snowsports Hall of Fame veteran ski instructor Mary Hoyt were helping out.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.