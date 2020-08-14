DWIGHT A. SMITH was not the sailor pictured kissing a dental assistant on V-J Day in that famous Alfred Eisenstaedt Times Square Life Magazine photo 75 years ago, but it could have been.
Smith, 95, now lives in Kearsarge.
Back then, he was a sailor on leave and staying at his parents’ apartment in Brooklyn, N.Y.
But “it couldn’t have been me, because I was with two young ladies, not one, that day,” laughs the Conway Scenic Railroad co-founder and former Boston & Maine Railroad employee.
On V-J (Victory over Japan) Day, he was 20 years old and had served aboard the USS South Dakota in the South Pacific from August 1943 to March 1945.
He also had attended college at Dartmouth via the Navy’s V12 college training program after that, but at the time of the surrender, he was home, awaiting further assignment.
“When the news came over the radio in my parents’ apartment, saying that the Japanese had surrendered, I said, ‘I’m going to have some fun!’” related Dwight.
“The three of us jumped on the subway (for a nickel each for a grand total of 15 cents to go from Brooklyn) to Times Square, where there was a big party going on,” he recalled.
Asked to describe the scene in Times Square, Dwight said, “It was sheer joy! The war with Japan was over, meaning that the war was over because Germany had already surrendered in May. It was a tremendous moment, just tremendous.”
The Japanese surrender was a precursor to the actual signing of the document onboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay on Sept. 2, 1945. Aug. 15 is the official V-J Day for the United Kingdom, while the official U.S. commemoration is Sept. 2.
It followed the American dropping of atomic bombs on Hiroshima Aug. 6 and Nagasaki Aug. 9, 1945.
Asked for his views on the use of atomic force, Dwight said, “It was a horrible thing to do to the Japanese people, but I said to myself at the time, we have got to do something to get this war over with. We had to do it.”
In 1943, after graduating from a two-year college in Vermont, at age 18, Dwight was drafted and started his war service at boot camp in upstate New York. Two months later, he was reporting for duty aboard the USS South Dakota in Norfolk, Va.,
Two days after reporting, he was sailing through the Panama Canal, en route to the South Pacific.
Dwight’s post was in the “bowels of the ship,” where his job was to plot targets for the twin 5-inch gunner, taking into account such factors as humidity and the wind.
The battleship was attacked frequently by Japanese kamikazes, Dwight said. Its principal task was to protect the fleet’s aircraft carriers by sending up a wall of bullets whenever enemy aircraft attacked.
Dwight’s naval service took an abrupt turn when he saw a message on the ship’s bulletin board that said that the Navy would take five volunteers for its V-12 college training program, which was designed to train enlisted men to become commissioned officers.
“There were 2,000 men on that ship. I raised my hand and said, ‘I’ll go!,’ even though everyone was telling me to shush, don’t you know you don’t volunteer for anything!” said Dwight.
He was sent home on leave by rail from San Diego to where his parents were living in Groton, Vt. His father was a Merchant Marine captain whose ship, the SS West Kebar, had been torpedoed off the West Coast of Africa by a German U-boat in October 1942.
“I was home, 40 miles from Hanover and Dartmouth, when I got orders to report to San Diego, Calif. So, I went back to San Diego by train and they told me to report to Hanover,” Dwight said. “So as a rail fan, I got to ride back across the United States.”
Those two trips were part of 12 cross-country trips Dwight took during his nearly three years of service. “I crossed the U.SA 12 times: Once by ship through the Panama Canal, nine times by railroad and twice by hitchhiking,” he beamed.
Although the war had ended, Dwight’s service duty was not over. He next was assigned to a cargo ship in Jacksonville, Fla.
As a radar operator, he sailed with the cargo of prefabricated houses and tobacco to England. After that, his ship, the Hyde, returned to Boston, transporting returning GIs.
Dwight was discharged from the Navy on April 6, 1948.
Graduating in 1947 from Dartmouth on the GI Bill, Dwight briefly contemplated following his father’s footsteps in the Merchant Marine, but his bride, Gee, told him it was “the sea or me.” He chose the latter, taking a job with the Boston & Maine. Five children and assignments to four states with the railroad followed over the next 26 years.
As is well-known locally, he came to North Conway in 1968 on a Massachusetts Bay Railroad enthusiasts excursion and inquired about the boarded-up B&M train station, then owned by ski school/apparel catalog founder Carroll Reed and Yield House founder Bill Levy.
Dwight made a few calls and shared his vision to start a tourist railroad, which resulted in a handshake deal that led to the opening of the railroad on Aug. 4, 1974.
Dwight acquired the rolling stock and worked with dedicated volunteers to get the railroad up and ready. He sold his shares in 1999 and now enjoys visits to the railyard at the invitation of owners Rhonda and David Swirk
The CSRR last August officially dedicated its No. 7470 steam locomotive in Dwight’s honor, which came as a total surprise to him.
Now, he says, “I cherish every day, yes I do, especially since so many of those who were alive during the war are no longer with us. I intend to stay here for a long time to come.”
So, a salute to all of our WW II veterans on this 75th anniversary. Just imagine this world had they not made the sacrifices that they did to ensure our freedom.
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS this week, we recognize (belatedly), Pony Rice, July 21: everyone’s big bro, David Cianciolo of Badger Realty; the Music Center’s Brian Charles and my adventure-loving friend, Joy Orrf Frankio (all today); AT through hiker Larry “Unc” Huemmler, Marie Drouin and Joanne Grdinich, (8-16); Erin O’Sullivan, Kathleen Driscoll of the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce, Barbara Theriault and M&D Productions’ Ken Martin (all 8-17); Bert Weiss, Mountain Mama Danielle Dion, Lupine’s Scott Badger and Laura Foundation leader Amy Quigley Mahoney (8-18); drummer and jeweler Alan Phenix, the Ledgeview’s Deb Knapp and artist Marty Sage Gilman (all 8-19); and the Shannon Door’s Tommy Mulkern and Julie Weston James (8-20).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.