CONWAY — Now, isn’t THIS how a winter weekend is supposed to start out in this snow sports-loving, ski-history rich valley?
The National Weather Service on Friday issued a warning for Winter Storm Kenan in effect from 7 a.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Sunday — which comes as fantastic news for anyone who makes their living in the winter sports industry (which is just about all of us in the valley). So, 6 to 12 inches for our part of the state, but let’s pray for more!
WMUR-TV’s “CHRONICLES” visited Bear Notch Ski Touring with the Garland family and staff Thursday.
“Hosts Erin (Fehlau) and Sean (McDonald) came and they’re out there with their crew shooting some footage by our covered bridge. ... They’re also shooting along our Waterfall trail,” said master snow groomer John Henry Garland said Thursday.
On Friday, owner Doug Garland said “Chronicle” will air the footage Feb. 7-11 at 7 p.m. “It was a really fun shoot and very interesting to watch how they go about it. It was neat for me to get to watch how they set up everything from the teleprompter to the shots,” said Doug. He noted that Erin and Sean set out on the trails on their own and then took some tips from instructors Sue Tuttle and instructor Melissa Nadeau.
Mary Provost, a senior “Chronicle” producer told the Sun they shot what they call “wraps,” with the hosts doing intros and outtakes on sight that will be aired throughout the week.
As she noted, “Wraps are when the hosts go to a location to film a week’s worth of intros and goodbyes so when the piece airs it’s as though they’re hosting a week of ‘NH Chronicle’ from, in this case, Bear Notch. The goal is to have people all over the state see what a beautiful location it is and hopefully head to Bartlett to enjoy the trails.”
SNOW SCULPTING: Today’s storm will certainly add to the ingredients for this weekend’s 21st New Hampshire Sanctioned & Jackson Invitational Snow Sculpting Competition, being held this year at a new venue at Great Glen Trails Outdoor Center.
The competition began Friday, and is to continue today and right up to the announcement of the winners at noon on Sunday, according to Kathleen Driscoll Flammia, executive director of the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce, which hosts the always fun-to-attend event.
“The highlight Saturday is the kids’ scavenger hunt from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. As always, we invite the public to come and watch as the teams work on their sculptures, and they can come back Sunday to see the finished snow sculptures,” Kathleen told me, noting that it’s fascinating to see how the snow Rodins work their magic, transforming 8-foot-high by 4-foot-round cylinders of compacted snow into incredible works of art.
There were going to be 15 teams, but Kathleen said she lost five teams, all from Massachusetts: one due to COVID, the other four on account of Saturday’s forecast.
Two teams are competing from New Hampshire: Glenn and John Woodard from Tamworth and the father-and-daughter team of Jeff and Jenna Odhner of Amherst.
So, head on up to Great Glen to view the sculptures and perhaps also purchase a pass to go for a snowshoe walk or cross-country ski tour.
Sculptors will be paying tribute to late Jackson snow sculptor and inveterate bicyclist Dick Devellian with a blank cylinder being used for all competitors to carve out a tribute to Dick, whom we lost in a tragic cycling accident on Route 16 in Intervale in June 2020.
For further information about the event, call the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce at (603) 383-9356 or Great Glen Trails at (603) 466-2333.
ALSO SCHEDULED TO TAKE PLACE there at the Mt. Washington Auto Road today will be the Granite Backcountry Alliance’s fifth annual M.W. Otto Rhode Memorial Skin and Ski, which is set to depart at noontime.
GBA’s Tyler Ray said on Friday that plans were to keep the race below treeline and, yes, the event was still on. “People keep asking me, ‘Is the event on?’ Yeah, I tell them — this is a ski event,” said Tyler. “We’re backcountry skiers and we will adapt.”
He said registration filled up in a day and a half. “We have a field of 300, with 80 racers signed up — the non-racers are part of the field because it has two formats: the race and just the social event,” said Tyler. For details, go to granitebackcountryalliance.org. Looking ahead, GBA is hosting a Backcountry Ski Festival, Feb. 24-27, so stay tuned for details.
ANOTHER MAJOR HIGHLIGHT this weekend (Jan. 29 and 30) is the sixth annual Youth Pond Hockey Festival at Purity Spring Resort for the benefit of the Laura Foundation for Epilepsy.
Teams will consist of six to eight USA hockey-registered skaters playing 4x4 hockey with no goalies. Players receive full-day ski passes at King Pine to be used during the weekend.
Meanwhile, Bob Currier and Sheila Gormley of Conway posted on Facebook they went to Ice Castles New Hampshire on Thursday in North Woodstock. “The colors and formation were incredible! In addition to the castle, they had a ‘walking trail’ through the woods with different lights and music. Which was also very cool! Keeping with our pattern (from the sleigh ride last year) it was absolutely freezing out (3 degrees!) But we still had a great time!” wrote Bob. For more, go to icecastles.com.
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS, best wishes to one and all, including twins Kevin and Kelly Drew, Diana Fall Lynch and Nick Desouza (today); rally competitor Val Rothen and Ed Holluum (1-30); extreme skier/author Dan Egan (1-31); John Biggio (2-1); the Cranmore Inn’s Christopher Bellis and Brian Ahearn (Groundhog Day, 2-2); Charlie Maddaus (2-3); and Valley Vision’s Bill Edmunds, KHS Music Director Dr. Therese Davison (2-4).
IN PASSINGS, we salute former Boston developer and past Cranmore Fitness Club and Wildcat Mountain owner Pat Franchi, who died Tuesday at his home in Weston, Mass., just a few days shy of his 94th birthday. Having lost several members of their family to cancer, Pat was a strong supporter of the Dana Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund, annually hosting the Yahoo Weekend at Wildcat for cancer families.
Pat bought Wildcat in 1986 from the original owners and sold it to Peak Resorts in 2010. During his ownership, Wildcat underwent many upgrades, including the replacement of the original Wildcat Gondola with the Wildcat Express Quad. During his lease of the Cranmore Tennis Stadium, many will recall the concerts that the venue hosted, including the Beach Boys, Bonnie Raitt, the Fabulous Thunderbirds, Crosby Stills & Nash and John Denver, to name a few.
Our condolences to his family, including son Louis, whom many skiers will recall from his years at Wildcat. To sign the funeral guestbook, go to brascofuneralhome.com.
BUNDLE UP and batten down the hatches, here comes Kenan the Nor’easter!
