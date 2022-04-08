CONWAY — Is the “Renaissance of Conway Village” happening? In the Jan. 20, 2018, edition of the Sun, I wrote about the hoped-for transformation of Conway Village from a mill town to a new life, pending the completion of several civic projects.
Listening to the jazz tunes of Ken and Laurie Thurley in the cool blue hues of the Majestic Cafe last Friday during Mountain Top Music Center’s 12th annual 24 Hours of Music, thoughts of that story came back to me.
Looking across Main Street, I could see Conway Town Hall, once the Bank of New Hampshire, next to the old post office, now Betsy Donovan’s Mountain Center Physical Therapy.
I thought of how Conway Rec is now at Kennett Middle School, after moving from the old (and now razed) Conway Community Building in Center Conway.
On Hobbs Street is the soon-to-be-expanded Tuckerman Brewing Co., which restarted its Saturday afternoon outdoor music series last weekend.
The Robert Frost Charter School is now in the Salyards Center, renting from the Conway Historical Society, which now operates out of the former home of Mountain Top Music off Pequawket Park.
Connecting it all is the upgrade of the western part of Main Street that the state Department of Transportation and the Conway Village Fire District completed last year, with the east project still to come.
We’re not all the way “there” just yet, but it is exciting.
IF YOU’RE LOOKING for an enjoyable night out, check out the Friday night jazz series at the Majestic Cafe, and say hi to board member Frank Benesh, who volunteers as a bartender.
Al Hospers and Henley Douglas perform April 15; the Mike Hathaway Quartet plays April 22, and John Shain and F J Venture is on the bill April 29. Reservations are recommended; go to mountaintopmusic.org.
I returned to the cafe Sunday morning to enjoy the Celtic Music and Brunch, which featured the Farmstand Bed and Breakfast’s New Orleans-style breakfast gumbo created by Kimball and Neysa Packard and lively Celtic tunes performed by Fiona Howell and Dexter Harding.
SPEAKING OF the Majestic, Jonathan Sarty is bringing back the always fabulous Cold River Radio Show, with performances April 24, June 12, Aug. 21, Oct. 16 and Dec. 11. Headliner April 24 blues diva Toni Lynn Washington and her band. Go to coldriverradio.com.
WILD CORN: I made it down to King Pine last Saturday for Granite Backcountry Alliance’s spirited sixth annual Wild Corn Shindig, which had the good vibes of the old Spring Shampagne Stampedes back in the day.
Reported Granite Backcountry chief Tyler Ray, “This event is turning into a can’t miss spring ski party, and we had record numbers coming out topping 800 in attendance.”
He said Maine skiing legend Donny Pelletier helped was interactive all day long with just about everyone. “He finished off the day with a huge back flip, landing in his customary in-the-backseat skiing style he is known for. King Pine was an amazing host once again — and bluebird day didn’t hurt much either. As Donny says, ‘Point ‘em downhill, guy!’”
SPEAKING OF GREAT guys, I attended the celebration of life at the Autopac Gallery in Laconia last Sunday afternoon for former Great Glen Trails and past Cranmore marketing director Paul Giblin, whom we lost in January at age 66.
Most recently of the Hobo Railroad, in Lincoln, Paul was event director of the Climb to the Clouds Auto Hillclimb on the Mount Washington Auto Road over the years and was a leading force in the Sports Car Club of New Hampshire — so it was fitting that the celebration was held at the gallery, which has an incredible display of antique automobiles owned by Opechee Inn owner and sportscar enthusiast Ray Boisoneau.
THE JUKE JOINT DEVILS PRESENTED a rollicking night of blues at the Red Parka in the latest Blue Sunday show. In other music this weekend, check out Circumstances today from 3-6 p.m. outdoors at Tuckerman Brewing in Conway.
BOOK SIGNING: A good turnout is expected for Maj. Frank McCarthy (USMC-Ret.)’s signing of his new book, “LIMA-3 and the Mustang Grunt,” from noon-4 p.m. Sunday at the Lobster Trap.
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS, we salute (belatedly) our dear friend Ellen Keith (4-2); and all others, including: plumbing contractor Tom Smith and pianist Steve Brown (today); historian Bob Cottrell, volunteer Sandy Kurtz and Peter Limmer (4-10); Mountain Top’s Dave Mason, musician Sharon Novak and Marti Mayne (4-11); Laura Michelle Russo, Lynda Schuepp, Scott Bunker and Pope Memorial Library’s Andrea Masters (4-12); Charlie Gardner, Dana Jones, Karen Macdonald, dear niece/new Fryeburg homeowner Emily Eastman (4-14); and Laurel Ekberg (4-15).
GO TIGER! Isn't it great to see golf champ Tiger Woods back on the fairways in Augusta, Ga. for the Masters? The world needs a boost right about now, and Tiger's comeback from his severely broken right leg in that car crash is providing it.
EASTER AT SETTLERS: Easter on the Green with an Easter Treasure Hunt will be presented today from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Settlers Green, sponsored by Lindt Chocolate Shop
HOPE YOU GOT to sign the New Hampshire Card for Ukraine when it visited Conway Town Hall and Kennett High April 5. We're told it may visit the State House and the U.S. Capitol, so stay tuned. And, pray for peace.
