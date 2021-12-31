AS THE NEW Year arrives, we take a look back at 2021. As this edition of the Sun shows, the top local stories include dealing with COVID and the related issue of the labor shortage. Add short-term rentals, and you’ve got the ingredients for a community failing in its need to be sustainable — if workers can’t afford to live here, they’ll move somewhere else.
ON THE MUSIC SCENE, many local establishments adjusted to the need for social distancing by once again offering outdoor music over the summer. Examples included Tuckerman Brewing Co., which offered entertainment in its beer garden, highlighting local bands that included Rek-lis, Shark Martin and the Simon Crawford Band, with occasional visiting bands, including the excellent Gravel Project led by Matthew and Jordan Gravel.
Tuckerman Brewing got approvals from the Conway Planning Board to expand its amenities, including parking. And the Conway Zoning Board of Adjustment in December OK’d a variance that allows them not to have to pay an event fee each time they present music — a boost to the local microbrewery as well as to Conway’s music scene.
In Intervale, the new Ledge Brewing Co. made many new friends, offering live outdoor music all season long.Also adapting well to the pandemic was the nearby Tuckerman’s Tavern, with brothers Adam and Dale Hooper adding a “container bar” (a converted shipping container) and beer garden that featured live outdoor entertainment during the warmer months.
Live music returned weekends to the Red Parka Pub in beautiful downtown Glen, but with new hours of 8-11 p.m. George and Terry O’Brien brought back the Blue Sunday Series which featured many fantastic acts, most notably Memphis Lightning led by Darren “Lightnin’” Thiboutot Jr., who celebrated his 24th birthday with his fans at the pub in September.
Deacon Street in North Conway once again hosted Dennis and Davey every Friday and Saturday indoors; the Backburner in Brownfield brought back entertainment outdoors, and the Shannon Door Pub also brought back music, Thursdays through Sundays.
Sea Dog Brewing Co. the enlarged Top of the 9th in Fryeburg and newly spiffed-up American Legion Post 46 in Conway also offered music over the summer.
THE FARMSTAND’S “Feel the Barn” Concert Series returned to Tamworth, featuring Jon Pousette-Dart, Maine favorite Cormac McCarthy and Steve Forbert.
ARTS JUBILEE ALSO returned after a pause in 2020 due to the pandemic. The popular weekly summer concert series at the foot of Cranmore Mountain started off with the Classic Rock Orchestra on July 15, followed by Ceili Rain, 7 Bridges (an Eagles tribute band), Pat Colwell & the Soul Sensations and the New Legacy Swing Band.
Meanwhile, in Jackson, Stu Dunlop and Jonathan Sarty again teamed up to offer a fantastic array of dinner shows featuring regionally renowned acts at the Wildcat Tavern’s Garden Stage Dinner Concert Series. They included Duke Robillard; Once An Outlaw (featuring former members of the Outlaws, Allman Brothers, Marshall Tucker Band and the Dickey Betts Band); and James Montgomery.
Speaking of the Cold River Radio Show, Sarty celebrated the popular variety show and musical revue’s ninth anniversary in September with a show at Mountain Top Music’s newly renovated Majestic Theatre.
In Brownfield, Maine, Stone Mountain Arts Center adapted to the times by offering smaller, socially distanced shows, and rang in 2022 with the return of former J. Geils Band front man Peter Wolf.
PRODUCING A NEW LOCAL CD IN 2021 was local favorite Kevin Dolan of Glen. His CD, “Steps,” has gotten airplay on WMWV 93.5-FM with such songs as “Cats ’n Dogs (In Hackney)” and the poignantly beautiful ode, “Aberdeen Dreams.” You can get a copy by emailing Kevin at dolan2u@aol.com.
SCALING NEW (LITERARY) heights in 2021 was local climbing celebrity Mark Synnott of Jackson, who penned the account of his and friend Thom Pollard’s 2019 Everest expedition in the must-read “The Third Pole: Mystery, Obsession, and Death on Mount Everest.”
IN SPORTS, Travis Pastrana shattered his own record in the Climb to the Clouds on the Mount Washington Auto Road in August, driving to the top of the 7.6-mile road in 5 minutes and 28.67 seconds. He also made a memorable appearance at Profile Subaru in Conway that had fans lined up around the building.
IN SEPTEMBER, the Muddas Football Club won its 22nd Mud Bowl title and third straight at the Mud Bowl mud football championship at Hog Coliseum, after a year’s hiatus in 2020. And the Fryeburg Fair returned in person in October after being held virtually in 2020. Total paid attendance for the 2021 fair was 165,817, up from 2019’s tally of 161,476. in December, David Hastings III was elected president, replacing Roy Andrews, who retired after 63 years with the fair, the last 15 as president.
ON THE SKI SCENE, the pandemic forced a cancellation of the 2021 Red Parka Pub Challenge Cup as well as the New England Ski Museum’s Hannes Schneider Meister Cup. As of this writing, both events are slated to return this March.
ALSO ON THE SKI SCENE, the latest season has proved to be off to a tough start for many Vail Resorts areas, including Attitash and Wildcat locally. Many Epic Pass holders have complained on social media and in letters to the Sun about lackluster snowmaking, lack of opened trails and lift maintenance issues. We’ll have more on this story next week.
IN CAREER MOVES, George Cleveland stepped down after 20 years at the Gibson Center for Senior Services to go back to WMWV to become the radio station’s news director. He was succeeded at the Gibson Center by longtime board member Dr. Marianne Jackson.
And, speaking of WMWV, Roy “the Skiing DJ” Prescott remains hard at work at the station but shared with listeners he had to move to Berlin in late fall after his rented home was sold by his landlord. It sheds a sharp focus on the local housing situation when a person like Roy — who is, after all, “Mr. Valley” for his genuine enthusiasm for our region — has to move and commute from nearly an hour away due to the lack of affordable housing.
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS, we salute one and all, including percussionist Ed Bonello (today); women’s motorcycle instructor Laurie Mack (1-2); cross-country ski enthusiast Laurel Smith (1-3); Sherry Ward (1-4); horse whisperer Paula Lambie-van Bemmelen, Christy Howell Pacheco, David Gotjen, and the North Conway Country Club’s Ken “Elvis” Rokes (1-5); Conway Daily Sun pressman Frank Haddy and former WMWV radio personality Danny “DD” Del Rossi (1-6); Steve Lavoie, Kevin Tilton, Mary Jollotta, Nancy Grant and Jayne O’Connor (1-7); and all others out there in Happy Valley.
HAPPY NEW YEAR — and get outside for a snowshoe trek, a winter hike or a ski run. We’ve all got to get through this ongoing challenge, and with each other’s support, we will. As writer friend Tom Ryan would say, “Onward, by all means.”
