CONWAY — We all knew this day would come eventually, as it does for all of us, but somehow, losing World War II B-17 ball turret gunner Earl Luther “Smitty’ Smith of Conway at age 98 this week still seems a shock for this community, who revered and loved the self-effacing, leather bomber-jacketed veteran known to his grandchildren as “Grampy With A Hook.”
After his granddaughter Emily Smith-Mossman posted the sad news on Facebook on Thursday that her grandfather had passed away peacefully in his sleep, friends posted their condolences in heartfelt messages.
I joined them, noting that Smitty was a member of what journalist Tom Brokaw called “The Greatest Generation” and exemplified what writer Tom Wolfe called “The Right Stuff." Smitty exhibited quiet confidence and humility and was a true gent.
I was honored to ell his story, both in 2012 for a Veterans Day cover story, and again this past September on the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, when I interviewed both Smitty and fellow Valley Treasure/WW II veteran Dwight Smith, then 95, of Kearsarge (and now living at the New Hampshire Veterans Home in Tilton).
Due to COVID-19 safety protocols, I had to resort to phone interviews with both of them.
Smitty was a just-turned 21-year old ball turret gunner on an 8th Army Air Force B-17 Flying Fortress bomber when when his plane was hit over Germany on Washington’s birthday on Feb. 22, 1944.
He lost his right hand and right arm to a point 4 inches below his right elbow, and received medical care while being held by the Germans as a prisoner of war for seven months.
He and another POW were part of a prisoner exchange in September 1944 that put them on the rails to a port in Germany, after which they were shipped to Sweden. He shipped home to New York, sailing past the Statue of Liberty.
He wore a prosthesis in place of his right hand and lower arm for 77 years. Asked if he was ever bitter about having been disabled, Smith replied: “No. Not at all. You’ve got to realize that if you’re flying over someone’s country and dropping bombs on them, you’re going to be shot at.”
Father of Brian Smith of North Country Fair Jewelers, Smitty told me how he and a fellow POW who had lost his left arm got to talking about music one day and discovered they both had played guitar.
They found a guitar at the camp, with Smitty playing the chords with his left hand and the other prisoner strumming with his right.
Smitty said the other guy wanted to take it on the road as part of a USO show when they got home, but those plans never took off.
“I dunno. Maybe we should have done it. But I was shy,” he told me in that humble way of his.
All 10 members of Smith’s B-17 “Winsome Winn 2” survived the war, but up to this week, Smitty remained the only crew member alive. Now Smitty has left on his last mission. We extend our sympathies to Brian Smith and family.
Thanks, Smitty — Fly high.
IN OTHER NEWS, King Pine Ski Area was the place to be last Saturday for the well-attended (and socially distanced) fifth annual Wild Corn Shindig, presented as a fundraiser for the non-profit Granite Backcountry Alliance, an organization that promotes responsible backcountry ski use.
“We had 600 people sign in, all wearing masks and maintaining social distancing,” said Tyler, who served as master of ceremonies, sporting a festive spring outfit that included a GBA “Ski Kind” mask, a Hawaiian lei and a green jacket that was at least three shades brighter than what all of this weekend’s pro Masters Tournament golfers are going for down in Augusta.
The decision was made three weeks ago to move the event from Black Mountain to King Pine due to snow cover. In addition to musical performances by four bands, the day included a Ski the Whites race, organized by Andrew Drummond. In keeping with the spring spirit of the day, Andrew officiated the uphill-downhill race wearing a pink flying squirrel outfit.
“Big kudos to the King Pine staff, led by Andrew Mahoney, who was there all day working and lending us a hand," Tyler said.
"King Pine staff handled the food vending as well and did a great job. It was a great venue for the event with plenty of display space there at the base (for vendors). We have already booked the event for next year there for April 2.”
For more information, go to granitebackcountryalliance.org.
POSTERS: Speaking of GBA, I wanted to clarify some information about how you can buy those nifty GBA glade posters that I first mentioned in a cover story in our March 13 edition on the growth of backcountry skiing. Louise Perry of North Conway’s Vintage Frameworks says the posters are available through their website, vintageframeworks.com, with 25 percent of the proceeds benefiting GBA.
SPEAKING OF SKIING, it’s suntan lotion time at the few New Hampshire alpine resorts that are still open, including Bretton Woods (brettonwoods.com), which has 15 or 63 trails open and is to close April 11. Meanwhile, Saddleback (saddlebackmaine.com) in Rangeley, Maine — a drive of about 2.5 hours from Conway – still had 52 of 68 trails open as of Friday.
NICE TO SEE entertainment returning to several venues, including Tuckerman Brewing Co., which is featuring outdoor music Saturdays from 3-6 p.m. (today is Shark Martin). The Red Parka, meanwhile, has music Sundays and Wednesdays, 5-7 p.m., and the Wildcat Tavern has a good lineup from 6-9 p.m., with Jon Sarty Saturdays; Hoot Night Tuesdays hosted by Jon Sarty; Rafe Matregrano Wednesdays and Al “The Rev” Shafner Fridays.
Max’s at the Snowvillage Inn has live music Fridays from 5:30-8 p.m.; and Sea Dog Brewing is doing karaoke Tuesdays 8-10 p.m.; trivia Wednesdays, 7-9 p.m., and live solo and duos Fridays and Saturdays, with Andrew Polakow tonight from 8-10 p.m.
“People are very happy to have the live music back," said Sea Dog bartender Amber Katzoff.
IN HAPPY BIRTHDAYS this week, we salute one and all spring lovers, including veteran valley volunteer Sandy Kurtz and esteemed bootmaker Peter Limmer (4-10); MWV Chamber publicist Marti Mayne and daughter Kim Han Fuller (both 4-11); Mountaintop Music’s Dave Mason and musician Sharon Novak (also 4-11); Pope Library Director Andrea Masters, writer Laura Michelle Russo, the Penguin’s Lynda Schuepp and Scott Bunker (4-12); niece Emily Eastman, Dana Jones and former MWV Hogs QB Charlie Gardner and Karen Van Dyke Cole (4-14); and Laurel Ekberg (4-15).
HAPPY N.H. CRAFT BREWERIES WEEK, which kicked off April 7 and continues through April 17. And, Conway residents, be sure to vote Tuesday!
