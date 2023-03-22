Tamworth town elections and town meeting, scheduled for March 14 and 15 were rescheduled to March 28 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and 29 at 7 p.m. owing to a nor’easter that affected driving safety throughout our region. Both events will take place in the K.A. Brett gymnasium.

The Tamworth Foundation Board has extended its grant application deadline to April 1. Application forms may be located on the website: tamworthfoundation.org.

