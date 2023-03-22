Tamworth town elections and town meeting, scheduled for March 14 and 15 were rescheduled to March 28 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and 29 at 7 p.m. owing to a nor’easter that affected driving safety throughout our region. Both events will take place in the K.A. Brett gymnasium.
The Tamworth Foundation Board has extended its grant application deadline to April 1. Application forms may be located on the website: tamworthfoundation.org.
The Tamworth Scholarship Committee is now accepting applications for the 2023-2024 academic year. Applications are available at the Cook Memorial Library, the Chocorua Library, Kennett High School guidance department and at the Town of Tamworth website, community resources under clubs and organization. The deadline is April 15. For information, call Debra Davis at (603) 323-8166.
Chocorua Lake Conservancy will be presenting a vernal pool exploration with Chocorua Lake Conservancy Stewardship Director Debra Marnichon Saturday, April 8, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in a Chocorua location TBA based on conditions. Alternate date, depending on conditions, is Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Free, but space is limited, so register in advance at bit.ly/CLC-040823. For more information, go to chocorualake.org.
The Chocorua Lake Conservancy and the Cook Memorial Library with be presenting “Pollinators and Climate and Climate Change Considerations” with Athena Contus live via Zoom On Monday, April 17, at 7 p.m. This program will discuss common sense practices to help beekeepers, gardeners, home owners, and land managers avoid common mistakes while working and living with the valuable pollinators of our local farm and forest community. This free program is part of the “Climate and Community” series. Register in advance at bit.ly/CC-041723. You will receive a Zoom link in the confirmation email.
Contus has been keeping bees in the Sandwich area since 2008. She currently serves on the board of the Winnipesaukee Beekeepers Association and as a teacher of Apiary Management through the Carroll County New Hampshire Adult Education Program. She received her master beekeepers certification through the University of Montana, while continuing her education through the Cornell University Master Beekeepers program.
News from our Recreation Director Shannon Heath: “Tamworth Recreation is online. We are starting to develop content on our webpage at tamworthnh.org/parks-recreation and will be adding content in the coming months! We are also back on Facebook, please take a moment to follow us. There is a handy link on our webpage. I welcome suggestions and ideas for future content and programs. You can connect with me via email: recdirector@tamworthnh.org.”
I always enjoy a visit to the Tamworth History Center. The center’s late winter 2023 newsletter mentions the Center’s Chinook exhibit on Feb. 5 and 18, viewed by over 100 people. The event took place in conjunction with the Tamworth Outing Club’s Second Annual Sled Dog Fun Day in Wonalancet.
Looking forward to the center’s summer-fall focus, “Tamworth Trails and Hiking,” the center will offer exhibits, activities and events in collaboration with local non-profits, including the Tamworth Outing Club, The Tamworth Conservation Commission, Remick Farm and The Tamworth Community Nurses.
The newsletter includes an appeal for monetary help with the center’s final stage of renovation of the former Hall-Dyer House. The project is facing a bill of $100,000 for completion. Requests have been submitted to the Ham Charitable Fund and the Tamworth Foundation. Renovation contributions will be gratefully received: Tamworth History Center, P.O. Box 13, Tamworth NH 03886.
Gov. Chris Sununu kicked off New Hampshire Maple Month on March 13 with a ceremonial tree tapping at the Remick Country Doctor Museum and Farm. Gov. Sununu was joined by N.H. Agriculture commissioner Shawn Jasper and other legislators, maple producers, students from Madison Elementary, teachers, including Kate Stanley, who owns Turkey Street Maples; Tamworth Home School students and members of the media.
“Maple is not only a part of our economy, but families across the state can do it together,” said Sununu.
The governor presented a proclamation to Andrew Chisholm, president of the New Hampshire Maple Producers Association, proclaiming March 2023 as Maple Month in the State of New Hampshire and congratulating the New Hampshire Maple Producers Association on its 80th anniversary.
Cara Sutherland, executive director of the Remick Country Doctor Museum and Farm, said, “We were thrilled to share this year’s first tap with the Governor, and we are honored that we were selected by the New Hampshire Maple Producers Association.”
On Wednesday, the meeting room at Chocorua Community Church was transformed into an Irish tea room to celebrate Ireland and Scotland. Erica Boynton served a delicious cottage pie, accompanied with Irish soda bread, with raspberry jam, marmalade and Kerrygold butter. There was also a “pub board,” featuring Dubliner cheddar cheese, brown bread, oat crackers, followed by shortbread, chocolate biscuits and non-alcoholic Irish coffee. After lunch, we all enjoyed an Irish trivia quiz. This event was well-attended and greatly appreciated. Thanks so much, Erica.
I was deeply saddened to learn of the death of Charles Daniel “Dan” Rowe, 80, of Tamworth on March 12. I often encountered him at Lakeside Physical Therapy, and knew him as a collector of historical documents and autographs and recall that he helped me frame a picture several years ago in a library program. He had a distinguished career in retail finance. Dan is survived by his wife, Liz; children with his former wife, Sandy Eisley Rowe: Mike Rowe (wife Leisa) of Norcross, GA and Meghan Phillips (husband Jim) of South Portland, ME; and their respective families. A communicant of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church (300 Route 25 in Meredith, N.H.), Dan served the parish as a lector and a Eucharistic minister. A funeral mass will be held for Dan at St. Charles on May 20 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Tamworth Community Nurse Association in Dan’s memory. Condolences to Dan’s family and many friends. He will be greatly missed.
