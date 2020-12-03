The Chocorua Public Library is open and you are welcome to come in, browse and take out publications. For help, call (603) 323-8610 or email librarian@chocorualibrary.org. The librarians will pull up items of your choice and have them ready for you. The NH State Interlibrary Loan system makes it convenient for the library to borrow materials.
Chocorua Public Library has a number of school supply totes for donation to area children. There is one library computer available for use. CDC guidelines apply and masks are required. Wi-Fi can be accessed from the patio, lawn or parking lot. Call the library at (603) 323-8610 during open hours or email librarian@chocorualibrary.org and the librarians will work with you to print your materials. Donations to help cover the costs of printing or copying are appreciated. Contact us at librarian@chocorualibrary.org or call. This privately funded library invites all Carroll County residents to obtain a library card.
Tamworth residents are deeply saddened by the death of George Alexander Hubbard, 73, who passed away on Sunday, Nov. 1, at Huggins Hospital from heart complications, two weeks after undergoing quadruple bypass surgery. He leaves behind his wife, Laura; two sons, Lucas and his wife, Amy, and their daughter, Bridget; and Phillip and his wife, Andrea. George also leaves behind siblings Cynthia Bluh, Natalie Dyer and Ethan Hubbard. He was predeceased by his brother John in 2013. Services are planned for early summer of 2021 Condolences to all George’s family and many friends.
This is, in part, a message from Joanne Rainville, head nurse at Tamworth Community Nurse Association, regarding the pandemic and how it has affected us locally:
“This epidemic started in February of this year. From that time until now we are only aware of 20 cases total. No one has died. A few were hospitalized. That’s a good record. How have we kept the numbers so low? The steps we have taken and shall continue taking are as follows:
“Good hand hygiene. Tamworth Community Nurse Association will supply you with hand sanitizer when you need it and it’s free.
“Wearing masks. If you don’t have them call us. We will give them to you. If you don’t think you need to wear a mask you are wrong. You need to do it not just for yourself, but for the rest of us. If you don’t like wearing a mask you will hate having COVID even more.
“Staying away from crowds. In this holiday season I know it’s difficult but we are nearing the light at the end of the tunnel.
“I’m afraid the next three months will be hard on us but I am equally sure we can get through it. Try to get out of your house and take a ride. Turn some music on your radio and sing. When you are feeling low, lonesome and sad, call someone who cares and don’t think for one minute that no one cares about you. We do. Our number is (603) 323-8511.
“Let’s try and give each other the gifts of kindness, comfort and support throughout these trying times.”
Thanks, Joanne, for these timely words and for all the efforts of Tamworth Community Nurse Association to keep us all safe during this pandemic.
The Christmas season usually begins for me with the Tamworth Community Nurse Association celebratory banquet, which has been another casualty of COVID precautions and is being greatly missed.
However, the Tamworth nurses are offering a Christmas ornament to celebrate the season. These ornaments are handmade and painted by a local Tamworth artist. All profits go directly to nurse association. The ornament costs $15, cash or check made payable to Tamworth Community Nurse Association at the time of the pickup. The order deadline is Monday, Dec. 7. Email Emily at emilyverny86@gmail.com to place your order. Pick up on Tuesday, Dec. 15, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at The Farmstand at 118 Page Hill Road in Chocorua. To Learn more go to tamworthnurses.org/post/2020-holiday-ornament.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of the Eastern Slopes is holding an online auction of a beautiful dollhouse. It’s sturdy, on wheels and has some furnishings. It’s 45 inches wide, 30 inches high and 16 inches deep. It features three Christmas trees and will make a treasured gift. For photographs, go to uufs.com/uused. Bids in increments of $5 will be accepted.
Tamworth Town Office personnel are in the office from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Friday. The town clerk/tax collector’s office is open by appointment only on Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 6 p.m. For questions, call the office at (603) 323-7971 or go to tamworthnh.org.
Selectmen have a Zoom online meeting component for the public to be able to participate at their meetings on Thursdays at 6 p.m. Check out the town website for information on how to join.
For several months, a group of kind Tamworth volunteers have delivered lunches on Mondays to the Tamworth Town House to be picked up by grateful senior citizens. Thanks, Melanie Streeter, and Linda and Casselyn Cook. The service resumes in the spring. Over the past six months, they averaged over 30 meals for each Monday. The last day was the biggest Monday ever, 35 meals. Seniors can continue to order daily meals from Ossipee Concerned Citizens and pick them up starting at noon each day, The requested donation is $3 per meal. Call (603) 539-6851 for information and to reserve a meal.
Please send items for this column to annimac419@gmail.com.
