The Community School’s spring fair takes place on Saturday May 22 in South Tamworth. This event will bring in much-needed funds, allowing staff to be paid, freezers filled ,and the piglets and lambs fed. You can purchase organic seedlings raised by former Community School farmer Karen Downing.
Lianne Prentice thanks everyone who donated to the yard sale. Yard sale items will be offered by donation so you can be as generous as you're able in supporting the work done for our community at The Community School.
The Community School and ZeroMile Farm will offer lunch, including grass-fed grilled burgers; house-made pickled corn and dill or bread and butter pickles; pasta or potato salad; sesame noodles; and Zero Mile gelato in a cone or pint. These meals will be sold at a fixed price, to be determined. Masks and distancing will be in effect for those who choose to come inside to view yard sale goodies.
Regarding the Tamworth Community School’s Summer Camp, School Director Lianne Prentice, says: “We got a staggering response from 98 campers, so we've been reworking some logistics to accommodate all who registered.”
If you sent in registration information to Prentice at The Community School or to Donna Ulitz at Brett, you can safely assume your child has the requested sessions (weeks) for the summer.In the next few weeks, we will get packets to each family with typical camp paperwork and releases with each camper's individual schedule of activities.
Thanks to The Tamworth Foundation and Carroll County 4-H, Cook Memorial Library in Tamworth will offer a four-session program for kids ages 8 to 12 to explore wind and water power, hydraulics, and other mechanical concepts in a fun, hands-on way. This program will take place on Friday afternoons from 3:30 to 5 p.m. July 2, 9, 16 and 23. Led by Ned Beecher and two teen assistants, and supported by UNH Cooperative Extension’s 4-H Science Educator Claes Thelemarck, it will take place outside behind the library following all UNH/4-H protocols.
Each of the first three sessions will feature a new build-it project that starts with a kit that young engineers will put together and then improve through tinkering and testing. The fourth session will be a time to combine the three previous weeks’ projects into one fantastic invention.
To register your child, visit the library or fill out the form on the library’s website at tamworthlibrary.org. There is room for 12 participants. Preference will be given to those who can attend all four sessions. For more information, contact Mary Cronin at (603) 323-8510
Voting went smoothly and efficiently, thanks to all the election workers who worked all day, greeting voters and dealing with the process expeditiously. David Little posted the results on the Tamworth Exchange and because of the few contested positions there were no big surprises. Thanks to all the candidates who ran to serve our town.
The second session of the annual town meeting at the K.A. Brett School will take place Saturday, May 15, 1 p.m. for the transaction of all other town business. Here are the steps to find the proposed 2021 budget on the Town website. Start at tamworthnh.org. Click on Boards & Committees in the menu bar. Click on Board of Selectmen at the top of the list. Click on 2020 Budget, on the left just under 2019 Town Report.
This link includes an Excel spreadsheet with 2021 proposed budget numbers.The Town Warrant has been sent to the DRA for review. See the following draft: tamworthnh.org/home/news/2021-tamworth-town-warrant
The Friends of Cook Memorial Library will host a table at this Saturday's Farmers' Market, selling calendar raffles and promoting its plant sale on June 5, fundraisers they share with Carroll County Altrusa.
Fans of The Barnstormers are delighted that the company will be presenting three productions en plein air this summer on the History Center’s verdant front lawn. The first ”Our Town,” by Thornton Wilder, takes place from July 27 to 31. “Far From Canterbury,” book, music and lyrics by Danny K. Bernstein will play from Aug. 11 to 21. This is a reimagined telling of “The Wife of Bath’s Tale” of Geoffrey Chaucer’s “The Canterbury Tales." The third production will be announced and information will be posted on The Barnstormers website.
Congratulations to Dannie and Betty Wasson who recently celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary, two weeks after welcoming their 10th great-grandchild (their son Mark’s grandchild). Betty told me that finally last weekend the family was able to celebrate Christmas, outside in their spacious back yard. Betty also shared that she had kept her Christmas decorations in place in anticipation of this event which had been postponed for five months, owing to COVID and vaccination concerns.
The Tamworth Food Pantry for Sandwich and Tamworth residents is located at St. Andrews Church at 678 Whittier Road in Tamworth. Please order on Wednesdays by calling (603) 323-8515. For general questions call (603) 960-4067. Future dates and hours are Wednesdays May 26, June 9 and June 23. Hours are noon to 4 p.m.
The Chocorua Community Church will resume Sunday services starting May 23. Dr. Marshall Davis of Sandwich will preach on Sunday, May 30. This is wonderful news as services have been suspended for 18 months owing to the COVID pandemic. However, outreach programs, led by Director Erica Boynton continued, with the Mug Club, first on Zoom, and later outside the church and more recently at Runnells Hall, twice a week.
Meanwhile Boynton mailed cards and dropped of “Sunshine Packages” to cheer up those in need. Help with the packages came from The Preserve, church and community members, and The Mug Club. In March, The Mug Club received a generous grant of $900 from The Tamworth Foundation to continue purchasing coffee and snacks.
Please send items for this column to annimac419@gmail.com.
