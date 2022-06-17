The Barnstormers Theatre will be hosting the New Hampshire Gay Men’s Chorus: on Saturday June 18, at 4 p.m.
There will be a table that will be accepting non-perishable food items. Studies show that LGBTQIA youth across the country rely heavily on food pantries when they are forced from their homes after coming out to their parents/guardians.
Starting at 3 p.m., be ready to enjoy refreshments provided by the members and friends of Nativity Lutheran Church. Any donations received at the their refreshment table will support the sound system upgrade at The Barnstormers.
The Barnstormers will also be featuring Fierce red and white wines from their sponsor Whippletree Winery at concessions, along with selections from Tuckerman Brewing Company.
For information on upcoming performances and events at The Barnstormers this summer, go on The Barnstormers Facebook page, email office@barnstormerstheatre.org, call (603) 323-8500 or go tobarnstormerstheatre.org.
The Union Hall’s grand reopening will be Saturday, June 18, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be a flea market and cooperative yard sale, music and fun. If you want to rent a 10-by-10 feet space to sell goods, crafts or products ($20), call (603) 323-6076. Proceeds from rentals benefit Union Hall Association. Shanty 603 food truck will serve breakfast and lunch and the Tam Dames will entertain with music.
Tamworth’s glorious summer of art, drama, music and fun continues with news from the Tamworth History Center. The Hall-Dyer building exhibits are open for the season. The volunteers are there and ready to greet patrons on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays 1 to 4 p.m. Visit the Chinook and Tamworth Village exhibits. Look for the Stories of Tamworth Village banners in front of houses around town and the outdoor “Women of Tamworth” exhibit. Save the date for the 70th anniversary event on the afternoon of Aug. 6. There are rumors of high tea with a very special guest in various stages of Victorian undress.
A Tamworth summer would be incomplete without concerts by the River behind The Other Store/Bakery. Concerts take place on the specified days from 3 to 5 p.m. on the stage, behind the store, on the lawn, near the river. The dates are as follows: July 3, High Range; July 10, Hazard and Heimlich 50th; July 17, Mango Groove Steel Drums; July 24, The Bakery Band; July 31, The Dreamers, Paul Hubert Trio; Aug. 7, Chris Nourse, Kate Vachon and friends; Aug. 14, Jon’s Bop Shop (Jon Lorenz's jazz quartet); Aug. 21, Brian Hastings Band. A special thanks to Peter Heimlich for organizing the series this year.
The Tamworth Outing Club, partnering with musician and dance caller Jacqueline Laufman, is offering an opportunity for young musicians to play in a traditional dance band. Laufman, with funding from the New Hampshire State Council on the Arts, is leading this program.
