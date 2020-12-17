The Tamworth Outing Club has made the difficult decision to call off the 2021 sled dog races: “It doesn’t seem practical to host a large group of spectators and racers safely, even outdoors. We hope everyone can stay safe this winter and we’ll plan on the race returning in a year. There is good news, though: We have a Christmas tree in the village to cheer us up. Many thanks to Mark Smith for donating the tree and to the volunteers who put it up and decorated it.”
Go to YouTube for videos of races of races over the years, including one of the races held in March 2019.
For many years, Cook Memorial Library has hosted an annual Christmas potluck followed by entertainment by the K.A. Brett School chorus and others. Owing to COVID concerns and CDC guidelines, it will not be held this year, but everyone is invited, instead, to a special online staging of Sarah Orne Jewett’s story “A White Heron” by Pontine Theatre.
There will be four different showings of this production during December. Find a longer description and the links to the online performances at tinyurl.com/ycvcb7no.
2021 library art show calendars are for sale at the library and at the farmers’ market. Proceeds benefit the Friends of Cook Memorial Library. Learn more at tamworthlibrary.org/2020/12/2021-calendars-for-sale/
Library hours are Mondays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call (603) 323-8510 or go to tamworthlibrary.org.
Great news from the Transfer Station: Soon, Tamworth residents will again be able to recycle clothing, bedding and other textiles. Since textiles make up about 10 percent of the material going into the landfill, our town saves money in reduced hauling and disposal fees. Apparel Impact will collect our textiles free of charge. (Planet Aid, the company that previously provided this service, went out of business.)
To read more about Apparel Impact go to apparelimpact.com. The idea was to start a textile recovery company that reduced local landfill waste, created good jobs and would benefit those in need. With only a few clothing recovery bins and a rented storage unit, the Whitten family started collecting clothing, shoes and textiles of all kinds.
It wasn’t long before the small rented space began to overflow. Though they were growing fast, the aim remained the same: keep clothes, shoes, accessories and textiles out of landfills, mobilize resources to end local poverty, create jobs and be a for-profit company that truly makes a difference in their community.
Apparel Impact is focused on changing the way people think about clothing. Apparel Impact is a family and veteran-owned operated business that focuses on the recovery of textiles and the support of communities throughout the country and is a highly regarded, family-owned, veteran-owned recycling company that truly understands the value of giving back and supporting their communities while having a primary mission to reduce waste and improve the environment.
The Tamworth Recycling Committee reminds us that recycling bottles, jars, cans and cardboard can benefit you and your neighbors by saving money and helping our environment. So far, in 2020 folks who recycled bottles saved the town of Tamworth over $1,400 dollars in hauling and disposal (tipping) fees.Tamworth sees a savings every time we keep recyclables out of the waste stream.
Many of America’s seniors are setting the table for one this year. The Tamworth Community Nurses are on the front lines of the effort to keep them safe, and need your help now more than ever.
Volunteering to deliver Meals on Wheels will help our seniors spend their golden years well-nourished, independent and dignified. I would like to mention that having been both a driver and a post surgical recipient of Meals on Wheels in recent years, I cannot commend this program highly enough.
Tamworth Community Nurses Association needs volunteers to deliver meals. Special safety protocols have been implemented to protect drivers and those they bring food to.
The meals are packed in coolers and picked up between 10:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. at Ossipee Concerned Citizens in Ossipee. Meals are dropped off no later than 1 p.m. To complete a driver volunteer enrollment form, go to tamworthnurses.org/mow-volunteer. Call (603) 323-8511, ask for Marletta your Tamworth Meals on Wheels Coordinator and the Administrative Assistant at the Tamworth Community Nurse Association.
In March, WMUR featured Jo Anne Rainville on NHPR’s “Morning Edition.” She’s a full-time nurse and the executive director of the Tamworth Community Nurse Association, that provides free medical care and counseling to people in town. On Dec. 16, “Morning Edition” host Rick Ganley spoke with Rainville again about how she’s been working to keep her community connected during this year of social isolation. Here is the link to hear Rainville on NHPR: tinyurl.com/ydfuuslf. Thanks to Rep. Jerry Knirk for providing the link.
News from Kittie’s Antiques, the lovely store featuring antiques, collectibles and art, located at the Junction of Route 16 and Depot Road. Owner Alex Cook says: “We have a wonderful selection of art by Tamworth artist Barbara Fromm. There are woodcuts, watercolors, oils and pastels.”
Hours are Monday and Wednesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call during business hours at (603) 323-7114; after hours at (603) 491-7117. December and January hours are: Wednesday, Dec. 23, Wednesday, Jan. 6, and Wednesday, Jan. 20. Current winter hours are noon to 4 p.m.
Check out The Other Store’s lovely new website, featuring hours of opening, cafe menu, hardware, cards and gifts, grocery items and services (otherstoretamworth.com).
Wishing everyone a merry Christmas, happy holiday season and a safe, healthy and prosperous 2021.
