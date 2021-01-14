Great news for Tamworth business owners. Pat Farley, chair of Tamworth Economic Development Development Commission recently announced that Tamworth is qualified by the state as a N.H. Economic Revitalization Zone, promoting economic development and diversity for large and small businesses. Apply for this program by Feb. 10 for business tax credits via the New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs.
Economic Revitalization Zones are areas stimulating economic redevelopment, expanding commercial and industrial bases, creating jobs and increasing tax revenues. Eligible Tamworth businesses qualify for business tax credits for projects to improve infrastructure through capital investment and create new jobs with no expense to our town.
For information, contact Division of Economic Development at (893) 271-2342 or bridgett.beckwith@livefree.nh.gov or go to tamworthedc.com and click on the ERZ tab.
In March, when her students began learning from home in the first round of COVID-19 outbreaks, Community School Director Lianne Prentice began preparing meals for Tamworth and Sandwich community members affected by the Pandemic.
Since March, over 8,000 meals have been shared from the school’s farm stand. A freezer preserves meals, including leek and mushroom soup; bread pudding; cabbage rolls; roast pork with cabbage salad; and enchiladas.
A dedicated group of volunteer bakers, adds sweet treats to the fridge, restocking several times each week. Local farmers and growers, including Mountain Heartbeet Farm of Effingham, The Booty Family Farm of Sandwich and the New Hampshire Mushroom Co. in Tamworth, have been very generous with donations or discounts.
The Other Store has handled special bulk ordering. Other community members donate groceries to the Share Shelf, including cereal, crackers, canned meats, fish, veggies; granola bars and cookies; fresh vegetables and fruits. These collective efforts, in addition to grant funding, keep many fed,To make a donation please send a check to The Community School, 1164 Bunker Hill Road, South Tamworth, NH 03883.
Four major grants have been awarded to The Community School in support of its important work to feed people in need during the pandemic. The New Hampshire Charitable Fund, Meredith Village Savings Bank, Ulman Public Policy,and Randy Hilman Homes of Moultonboro have each donated grants which offset the by-donation nature of this meals program.
Ossipee Concerned Citizens is a multi-purpose, inter-generational, human service agency and referral center, primarily serving older adults. Dedicated workers prepare food Monday-Friday for the Meals on Wheels Program, organized in Tamworth by The Tamworth Nurses Association. In non-COVID times the cafeteria serves varied and nutritious meals to seniors. Meals may be pickedup daily by seniors starting at noon. Reserve a meal by calling (603) 539-6851. Go to ossipee.org for more information about the services of this organization.
Cope Murray taught at New England College for 30 years and became a favorite of his acting students. Beginning in 1958, through 2010, Cope’s summer job was acting at The Barnstormers Theatre in Tamworth directed by Francis Cleveland. He delighted audiences with his range in a wide variety of parts. At the later stage of his Barnstormer career, Cope jumped into film, most notably, in “In the Bedroom” with Sissy Spacek and Tom Wilkinson.
It’s now time to honor Murray with a dressing room in the Putnam Center at the Campus of New England College where he enjoyed teaching. With your help, this fundraiser will help accomplish our goal of $25,000 for the naming right. A large part of the work has already been done by his students, former colleagues, college friends, and the Tamworth community. Another $16,397.00 is needed to accomplish this goal.
You are invited to watch a staged reading of “Pigeons by The Charles,” by Peter Murray. The reading will be recorded and broadcast on YouTube and LinkedIn on Valentine’s Day. The night of the broadcast, there will be some information for those wishing to donate to The Cope Murray Campaign
For the new year, Cook Memorial Library launched a six-week program: “Face To Face: Zoom Conversations with Neighbors,” on the first six Wednesdays of 2021 at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom. Each week, a different speaker will offer a short presentation, followed by time to ask questions, share stories and ponder further. Juno Lamb and friends made a short video to introduce the program.
Jan. 20 will feature Kate Thompson with Willa Canfield for “Stories of The Other Store;” Jan. 27 will feature Katie O’Connell with “Yoga: Stress Buster and Immunity Booster;” Feb. 3 will feature Amy Berrier with “Sublime Solos: The North Country Cohos Trail” and Feb. 10 will feature Lianne Prentice with “Feeding Body and Soul: Cooking for the Communy. Find all of the programs at bit.ly/facetofacetamworth.com.
Marion Posner, storyteller, and Kate Vachon, music and sound effects, invite you to a pandemic-adapted Robert Burns Night on Sunday, Jan. 31, at 5:30 p.m. (on Zoom). Although this year, we can’t enjoy the traditional Scottish dinner please have your libation of choice on hand so we can toast the Ploughman poet.
Posner has been part of the Corner House Restaurant’s Burns Night celebrations since Don Brown launched them more than 20 years ago. Vachon adds sound effects and music. They’ll share this remote and abbreviated version of Burns Night to keep the tradition unbroken, in the hope that we can all link arms and raise a glass together in person next year.
The event is free, but Zoom “seats” are limited. If you’d like to join in, reply to Vachon (kcvachon@gmail.com). A link will be emailed to you before the event or when it’s full, whichever comes first.
Chocorua Lake Conservancy’s theme for 2021 is “Naming and Noticing.” Environmental organizations find, whether they are quizzing adults or children, that most modern humans can identify many more brand logos than plants common to their region.
Throughout this coming year, it offers opportunities to learn the names of local plants and trees and share examples of myriad ways of noticing. Join us this month to learn to identify some of our winter trees, and to listen for owls in the moonlit woods. As has been the case, we ask that you sign up in advance for all in-person events in case plans change. See chocorualake.org for details
