Ossipee Chalmers Insurance Group is hosting its second annual American Red Cross blood drive on Monday, May 23, from 12:30 to 5 p.m. at the Center Ossipee Town Hall gym. You can sign up at redcrossblood.org and pick a time and note if you are a first time donor. The need for blood is constant and only volunteer donors can fulfill that need for patients in and around our communities. Nationwide, someone needs blood every 203 seconds and most of us will need blood in our lifetime. This blood drive is intended to attract donors from all surrounding towns, including Tamworth.
Art Works Gallery at the Chocorua Creative Arts Center has undergone its annual facelift and reopened. Drop on by to visit and maybe find that special gift. Open Fridays through Mondays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The gallery is located at 132 White Mountain Highway in Chocorua. For more information, call (603) 323-8041 or email artworks4us@gmail.com.
The Tamworth Congregational Church will be welcoming a new preacher: Steve Wuori. Starting April 24 and thereafter, the only Sunday service will be at 6 p.m. Fellowship time at 5:30 p.m. with light refreshments. Wuori is also the headmaster at Cornerstone Christian Academy on Route 28 in Ossipee.
In town news, Tamworth board of selectmen is accepting applications for the position of town administrator. This is a full-time salaried position. The town administrator is responsible for overseeing the daily operations of the town as assigned and directed by the board of selectmen. For more information, go to tamworthnh.org
There is also a board of selectmen vacancy, a one-year position caused by a resignation. If you are interested, go to tamworthnh.org/home/news/board-selectmen-vacancy.
There will a memorial service at Tamworth Congregational church for Nancy Hanson on Saturday, June 11, at 10 a.m. Her family has invited the congregation to attend.
Many Tamworth residents are deeply saddened to hear of the death of John H. McGowan on April 4. A 10-year resident of Tamworth, he made many friends during his time here. I loved to hear Johnny reminisce about his tourist guide experiences at the Alamo, the LBJ Ranch, Independence Hall and his career as a flight attendant for TWA. Anyone who knew Johnny also knew his beloved shi tzu, Oreo. He was a devoted congregant of St. Andrews-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church. In addition to Oreo, his survivors include his sisters Mary McGowan Davis of New York City, and Hope McGowan of Freedom. Memorial contributions may be made to Ashley Addiction Treatment (ashleytreatment.org).
The Mug Club’s “Coffee and Connections” April’s theme is “Welcome Spring” and last Thursday the group enjoyed breakfast sandwiches made with eggs from Remick Museum and Farm and an Easter egg game. Thanks to everyone who helped in any way to make this event a success. April birthdays were celebrated this week. Stop by the Mug Club any time the sign is outside at the Chocorua Community Church. Thanks, Erica Boynton, for all you do
The Chocorua Community Church’s Mug Club collects much needed personal care items for the Community Food Center serving the needs of Tamworth and Sandwich residents. Items including toothpaste, deodorant, shampoo, soap and razors can be placed in the box in the Narthex on Sunday or brought to the church during normal business hours.
Indoor service has resumed at The Community Food Center located at St. Andrews Church at 678 Whittier Road in Tamworth. Hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (every other Wednesday). For general questions, call (603) 960-4067. Bring your own reusable bags. Wear a mask (masks will be available as needed). A volunteer will greet you at the door. Shopping lists will be on hand for item selection. Future dates are Wednesday, April 27, and Wednesday, May 11.
Tamworth Bird Walks, sponsored by the Tamworth Conservation Commission, started on April 20 and continued on Wednesdays through May 18. Meet at the Tamworth Town House parking at 7 a.m. for short drives to good birding sites, returning by 9:15 a.m. All experience levels welcome. Binoculars are helpful. Rain or shine, but not in a deluge. For information, go to ned.beecher@gmail.com.
Please send items for this column to annimac419@gmail.com.
