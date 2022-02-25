Every winter since 1937, snow conditions permitting, the Tamworth Outing Club, in cooperation with the New England Sled Dog Races has hosted The Tamworth Sled Dog Race on Chocorua Lake and the surrounding hills. First run in 1937, the Tamworth Sled Dog race was one of the oldest sprint sled dog races in the country.
My first encounter with sled dogs was in early 1984, soon after our arrival in Tamworth. One morning, to my consternation, my car was stuck in deep unplowed snow on Gardner Hill Road. A cloud of snow appeared at the top of the hill and several dog sled teams hurtled toward me. I recall one of the teams disappeared into a neighbor’s yard to visit their dog. That was the last time the route included Gardner Hill Road.
At a recent Zoom Face-to-Face meeting hosted by Cook Memorial Library, featuring The Tamworth Outing Club, longtime chair Amy Berrier disclosed that dog sled races would no longer be hosted by the club, owing in part to the fact that some landowners were no longer allowing the training of dogs on their properties adjacent to the lake.
I was deeply saddened by this news and recalled the many times I had donned cross-country skis, skied to the middle of the lake and watched the races. I remembered arriving at the Tamworth beach and being greeted by the late Stan and Nancy Coville. I would walk alongside the mushers parked parallel to the lake with their dogs barking excitedly anxious to be running. I recall the aroma of the barbecue from the Tamworth Outing Club’s barbecue.
For those disappointed by the loss, help is at hand. The Tamworth Outing Club, in cooperation with Marsha Colcord and the North Country Mushers, invites everyone to a Sled Dog Fun Run in the Wonalancet Intervale on Sunday, Feb. 27. Watch the teams prepare for the race, and run a spectator-friendly course, looping around the open terrain just south of the Wonalancet Chapel.
The event starts at 10 a.m. with the final runs finishing up around 3 p.m. Refreshments will be served at the Tamworth Outing Club snack shack. Chili and corn muffins, hot cocoa, brownies and cookies. Parking for spectators will be along the Route 113A/Chinook Trail roadside. Volunteers will be on hand to guide you. No spectator dogs are allowed near the race course.
Great news from the Tamworth History Center: “In celebration of Tamworth’s long history of sled dogs and to augment the Tamworth Outing Club/North Country Mushers races Sunday in Wonalancet, the Tamworth History Center will be open this weekend with our Chinook exhibit: Photos and stories of the great dog Chinook and his many descendants, owner/musher Arthur Walden, training in Wonalancet, the 1928 South Pole Expedition, and the annual Chocorua Lake race (now sadly gone for good.) Walden’s South Pole snowshoes, his beaded leather jacket from the Yukon, a locally made sled, and more. We’ll be open 2 to 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. 25 Great Hill Road, next to the Barnstormers Theatre, in Tamworth Village. Enter via driveway and back door. Parking in driveway (about five cars) or on street nearby. Exhibit in meeting room in back."
The Tamworth History Center announces it has hired Alice Posner as part-time executive director, the center's first-ever paid staff member. The Tamworth Foundation has generously made this position possible. Posner is a lifelong Tamworth resident with a love of local history. She brings strong skills in administration, creative programming and storytelling, as well as grant-writing, e-platforms and social media.
Town and school meeting season is here. School meeting is on Wednesday, March 2, (face coverings optional) at 7 p.m. Tamworth’s annual town meeting will be held at the K.A. Brett School gymnasium on Wednesday, March 9, at 7 p.m. followed by Voting Day on Tuesday, March 8, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Candidates’ Night precedes them all on Monday, Feb. 28, at 7 p.m. This is an opportunity to meet candidates , determine why they are running, and what they plan to achieve if elected, in a virtual Zoom meeting moderated by George Cleveland.
All candidates for town and school offices have been invited to attend. The Zoom link will be made available the day before the meeting on the Tamworth Exchange, on the town’s website tamworthnh.org, and at chocoruanh.com.
The Chocorua Church’s Mug Club’s February theme was “Things We Love.” A recent activity involved making handmade greeting cards with Lynne Gilman, followed by a time of remembering the beloved late Dot Shapley. We watched a slide show of photos from her most memorable moments at the Mug Club.
The Mug Club’s current community project benefits Carroll County Adult Education in Tamworth. Located on Route 16, Carroll County Adult Education, a non-profit organization, provides free educational services for high school and adult learners, family literacy programs, citizenship courses, tutoring and technology classes.
Through March 15, the Mug Club will collect pens, pencils, notebooks, folders, binders and sheet protectors for the organization.
A reminder that Tamworth Food Pantry winter hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Andrews Church at 678 Whittier Road in Tamworth. Call on arrival. Phone numbers are posted outside. For general questions, call (603) 960-4067. Open on March 2 and 16.
Ossipee Concerned Citizens prepares hot meals for Meals on Wheels recipients Monday through Friday, excluding holidays. The dining room is open for in-person dining for seniors over 60, served from noon to 1 p.m. Lunch includes an entree, salad bar and dessert. There is a $3 requested donation. For information and eligibility, call (603) 539-6851.
Please send items for this column to annimac419@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.